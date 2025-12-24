Infinitum Announces Resignation of Michael Wood and Appointment of Ikay Deol as CFO

(TheNewswire)

Infinitum Copper Corp
 

Infinitum Copper Corp. (TSXV: INFI,OTC:INUMF, OTCQB: INUMF) ("Infinitum Copper" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Ikavinder (Ikay) Deol as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, effective December 23, 2025, replacing Michael Wood. Mr. Wood resigned as a director and officer of the Company effective December 22, 2025

Ms. Deol is a Chartered Professional Accountant who works primarily with publicly listed junior mining companies, providing comprehensive accounting, financial reporting, and regulatory compliance services under IFRS.

The Company sincerely thanks Mr. Wood for his contributions and wishes him the greatest success in his further endeavors.

 

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

 

Infinitum Copper Corp.

 

For more information, please contact:

 

Alex Gostevskikh

Chief Executive Officer

(888) 455-7620
info@infinitumcopper.com

 

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

About Infinitum Copper

 

Backed by a strong team of industry veterans, Infinitum Copper is advancing La Adelita project, where the Company has an 80% interest. The high-grade copper-silver-gold La Adelita Project is located in Sonora and Sinaloa states in Mexico. La Adelita is a Carbonate Replacement Deposit located in a mineralized district with a rich history.

 

Infinitum Copper has an option to earn 25% interest in the Hot Breccia project in the heart of the Arizona Copper Belt about 90km north of Tucson, AZ. The Hot Breccia project is prospective for porphyry copper and copper skarn mineralization.

 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

 

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Forward-looking information is based on, among other things, opinions, assumptions, estimates and analyses that, while considered reasonable by the Company at the date the forward-looking information is provided, are inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may cause actual results and events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. The risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information may include, but are not limited to, risks generally associated with the Company's business, as described in the Company's Filing Statement dated February 11, 2022. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

