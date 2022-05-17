GamingInvesting News

Little Witch in the Woods Welcomes Players into the Magical World of a Witch Intern

Up-and-coming indie game developer Sunny Side Up is excited to announce the launch of its latest pixel art role-playing game, Little Witch in the Woods. Now available on Steam for early access, the new game features a day in the life of Ellie in her magical world, where the young witch intern experiments with her new magical powers.

Little Witch in the Woods players will play the role of Ellie and travel to the Witch's House where they will learn the art of witchcraft, including alchemy, drawing and potion-making. They will then use their new magical powers as they explore the forest, help Ramshackle villagers solve tricky problems, use magic potions, tease kittens, go fishing, meet all kinds of mysterious creatures, and experience the wonderfully-colorful life of witches.

"Little Witch in the Woods is a fun, whimsical game that welcomes players into the magical world of a young witch as she navigates her new powers," said the developer. "This single player game will constantly unlock new powers and areas of exploration, keeping people immersed deep in their role as Ellie and exploring her world as it's being discovered. We're excited for users of all ages to experience our latest game and enjoy the world of witchcraft."

The new role-playing game is currently in a continuous state of updating, with more stories about the Witch's House and Ramshackle Village revealed to players as the version progresses. In addition, more magic-related gameplay and imaginative new maps will be revealed, keeping players entertained and engaged in the witch intern's exciting world. Players will work to perfect their witchcraft in an effort to finish their internship and become a real witch.

Little Witch in the Woods features both day and night game scenes, and depending on the time of day, forest creatures have a different appearance and varying activities. Ellie, however, maintains a normal sleep routine as a young witch who must get her rest.

Learn more about Little Witch in the Woods online, at https://youtu.be/r8WO4ZMUxY8 . Download it from the Steam App Store, at https://store.steampowered.com/app/1594940/_/ for just $14.39 .

Contact:
Dove
7188839287
336406@email4pr.com

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/indie-game-developer-sunny-side-up-launches-new-pixel-art-role-playing-game-301548176.html

SOURCE Sunny Side Up

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Vanta Leagues and Raidiant Partner to Launch Youth Esports Camps and Leagues

Rocket League and VALORANT youth camps will include mentorship sessions with professional esports players and content creators from Raidiant

Vanta Leagues, a youth esports development program, today announced a new partnership with Raidiant, an initiative focused on celebrating and championing opportunities for women gamers. The newly announced partnership between Vanta Leagues and Raidiant will focus on bringing more esports development opportunities to young gamers through development camps and competitive esports leagues. Vanta Leagues will operate camps and leagues for Psyonix's Rocket League and Riot Games' VALORANT.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

HUYA Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

- HUYA Inc. ("Huya" or the "Company") (NYSE: HUYA), a leading game live streaming platform in China today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 .

First Quarter 2022 Highlights

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

MetaOne: GameFi is an untapped jewel in the making

Marrtin Hoon CEO of MetaOne shares his thoughts on how gaming industry has always been evergreen as gamers will always play games regardless of the global economic situation. In fact, more will find solace through the world of gaming. The hottest topic in town would be the evolution of GameFi, the fusion of the words "game" and "finance" which stands for monetization of the gaming experience. Making money playing online games has been around for some time, but with the emergence of GameFi since the 2020s, people are actually making a living by playing these games.

Despite all the hype, there is still a huge potential for community growth as making the switch from traditional gaming to GameFi requires effort, knowledge building, or in certain cases, cash.

Created by Gamers, MetaOne project is committed to reach out to this untapped community to shed the path towards GameFi by neutralising the transition barriers with their single interface platform.

The MetaOne platform highlights effortless onboarding with its one-stop guild management system that facilitates sign ups from all gamers and followers. Their integration with GameFi partners make BigData analysis possible with in-game insights that empower decision makers to execute secure cross-chain NFT activities via their Smart Contract protocol. The ecosystem within is looking forward to bringing tremendous benefit to all stakeholders while contributing to the GameFi space expansion.

"The market now is very turbulent but also gave us an opportunity to prove some key points. MetaOne's key strategy has always been to convert this massive group of gamers to enter into GameFi through a credible platform that provides science and data clearly to them for making right choices. This will have material impacts to GameFi studios and ultimately the blockchain community," said Marrtin, CEO of MetaOne, "We are so excited about communicating this vision to all geographical regions and realizing it into real executable plans where guilds, gamers, GameFi studios and users can see and feel the tangibles."

Fundamentally, Metaone does not compete with Guilds, games, and online ecosystems but rather is a comprehensive enabler and force multiplier for the Gamefi space, integrating analytics, guild management, NFT asset management, and Game NFT activities that can be harnessed to empower these spaces plus changing how the industry operates.

More about MetaOne: https://metaone.gg/

Twitter: twitter.com/metaonegg
Discord: discord.gg/ffFkuEwdzc
Telegram: https://t.me/metaonegg

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metaone-gamefi-is-an-untapped-jewel-in-the-making-301548677.html

SOURCE MetaOne

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/17/c8794.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Tiger on the Prowl Again as Golf's Second Major Arrives

Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm are the favorites to win the PGA Championship, which has storylines aplenty, according to TheLines

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and Spaniard Jon Rahm are the oddsmakers' consensus favorites to win the PGA Championship this week at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla. according to TheLines which tracks odds in the U.S. regulated sports betting market.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Unique card-collecting game developer, ProDrops, secures $5 million seed investment from Playtika

~Seed investment from mobile gaming, entertainment and technology market leader will allow ProDrops to accelerate game development, and recruit technologists~

ProDrops, a developer of a unique collection and trading card game for the gaming and eSports worlds, today announced a $5 million seed investment from mobile gaming, entertainment and technology market leader, Playtika (NASDAQ: PLTK).

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Vanta Leagues Partners with GAPPS to Bring Esports to Schools Across Georgia

- Today, Vanta Leagues, the premier youth esports organization of the United States announced their partnership with the Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools. This partnership will allow these organizations to work together to bring scholastic esports to high school and middle schools across the state of Georgia .

We are extremely excited to partner with GAPPS and introduce esports in high school and middle schools across Georgia ," said James Roche , co-founder of Vanta. "Esports is an amazing way to engage students, foster growth, develop valuable life skills, and even open the door to college scholarships. We can't wait to work with GAPPS and its member schools to build out their esports programs starting this fall and build sustainable esports programs for years to come.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×