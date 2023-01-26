iMetal Resources Recieves Exploration Permits for Next Phase of Exploration at Gowganda West

Independent Developer Creates Fantasy Card Game in Record Time Using AI Technology

-Spell Siege, the new epic fantasy-themed card game that will transport players to a world of magic and adventure, has been created using cutting-edge AI technology in less than 6 hours. Salvatore J. Tringali a self-taught graphic designer and avid gamer, used OpenAI's ChatGPT and DALL-E-2 to generate hundreds of original card ideas, detailed descriptions, and game rule set, resulting in a fully-realized and highly-entertaining game.

"I've always dreamed of creating my own card game, but I was limited by my time and resources," said Salvatore Tringali . "ChatGPT and DALL-E-2 allowed me to quickly and easily generate hundreds of original card ideas, complete with detailed descriptions and artwork. The result is Spell Siege, a game that is unlike anything you've played before." Spell Siege is not only a game but also a warning of what the future holds with artificial intelligence. Although this emerging technology has benefits, it also brings many ethical concerns.

To make Spell Siege a reality, the team behind the game has launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund the game's development and bring it to market in the Spring of 2023. By supporting the campaign, backers will not only be helping to bring this unique and exciting game to life, but they'll also be able to experience the game.

For more information, visit the Spell Siege Medium page, or any of the Spell Siege social media accounts:

https://medium.com/@spellsiege2023/how-a-fantasy-card-game-was-created-in-less-than-6-hours-using-chatgpt-and-dall-e-2-36c00a3d85a5
https://twitter.com/SpellSiege
https://www.facebook.com/SpellSiege/
https://www.instagram.com/spellsiege/
https://discord.gg/yxtGPMr9wT

For questions please contact:
Salvatore J. Tringali
352688@email4pr.com
828-771-6953

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/independent-developer-creates-fantasy-card-game-in-record-time-using-ai-technology-301731282.html

SOURCE Spell Siege

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Unity and Google Deepen Collaboration to Accelerate Game Developer Success

Renewed and expanded Google Cloud Partnership brings Unity Gaming Services to Google Cloud Marketplace, giving developers more access to foundational multiplayer tools

Unity LevelPlay partners with Google to give creators better access to quality ads

Concordium announces partnership with web3 gaming portal Mana Games

Mana Games a multi-chain Web3 game launcher and social eSports application, will now introduce an unique win-to-earn P2P competition model with Identity built on the Concordium Blockchain.

Mana Games lets players create, compete, and earn tokens and NFTs through next generation peer-to-peer eSports challenges and tournaments, with one of its goals being to bring Web3 advantages to Web2 games. The new feature, set to launch by the end of January, will allow players to compete in Web2 AAA games and earn Web3 rewards.

Official Global Release of the New Mobile Puzzle Game 'Pucca Puzzle Adventure' on January 26

On January 26 TAKEONE COMPANY (CEO: Min-Chae Jung ), the developer of the mobile game 'BTS World', announced that 'Pucca Puzzle Adventure' developed and published by the company was officially released globally on Google Play and Apple App Store.

Pucca Puzzle Adventure is a game featuring adorable graphics along with the famous Korean character 'Pucca', and tells the story of the main character Pucca embarking on an adventure to defeat the evil boss 'Dong King'. 'Pucca' is a cartoon character well known for her iconic 'Pucca hair' and it is a globally popular character that was ranked number 1 on the list of 'Globally Popular Korean Characters' for six consecutive years until 2021.

WEMIX Officially Launches Fan Token

  • WEMIX set to launch Fan Token on WEMIX PLAY
  • Significant move towards building an independent digital economy
  • Airdrop events planned ahead to celebrate the official launch

- The leading blockchain-based ecosystem developer WEMIX has announced the official launch of Fan Token, a service that will transform the traditional creator and fan relationships, on Thursday Jan. 27th at 17:00 (UTC+8) on WEMIX PLAY.

Wemade officially launches Fan Token globally

Fan Token is a new form of donation service in which both creators and fans can engage together and share benefits by building an independent digital economy.

It has unique tokenomics, called high-water mark tokenomics, under which more tokens will only be minted when the average 24-hour token price surpasses the latest peak. In this way, the Fan Tokens' value is determined through active interaction between the creator and the fans.

Myrtle Sarrosa - a popular actress, cosplayer, and blockchain game streamer with almost 6 million social media followers ( https://twitter.com/myrtlegail ) - will be the first creator to issue its own WEMIX Fan Token, MYRTLE.

WEMIX has an array of WEMIX Airdrop Events planned to celebrate the launch of the Fan Token service, and is geared for massive participation globally. Starting with Myrtle Sarrosa , the company plans to actively support various creators as they expand their fan communities. To commemorate this occasion, WEMIX and Myrtle will be giving away 200,000 WEMIX to participants in the WEMIX PLAY Fan Token launching event. More details available here: https://gleam.io/Z20QS/wemix-airdrop-myrtle-token-launching-event .

About WEMIX

WEMIX is a blockchain gaming platform developed by WEMIX Pte. Ltd, providing services that include a cryptocurrency wallet, decentralised exchange, NFT marketplace, WEMIX token staking programme and the game gateway. WEMIX Pte. Ltd. is a subsidiary of Wemade, the developer and owner of "The Legend of Mir" IP, a highly successful game with over 500 million users. For more information, visit www.wemixnetwork.com

(PRNewsfoto/Wemade Co., Ltd)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wemix-officially-launches-fan-token-301731119.html

SOURCE Wemade Co., Ltd

Grilla Launches its Software Platform for Skill-Based Games

Skill-based gaming is a growing segment of the overall gaming market as digital games grow in popularity, the technology allows anyone to organize and participate in tournaments across multiple game genres easily

Launching with video games, Grilla is expanding into multiple in-person game formats this Spring such as golf and tabletop games

FlowPlay Named to Seattle Business Magazine's 100 Best Companies to Work For

Gaming Platform Developer Ranks on Annual List for Fourth Consecutive Year

FlowPlay creator of one of the most powerful connected gaming platforms, today announced the company was once again named to Seattle Business Magazine's 100 Best Companies to Work For . This win marks FlowPlay's fourth time on the list, once again being recognized in the Midsize category.

