Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Trump and the Gold Standard (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Can You Invest in Elon Musk's Neuralink?

Chris Blasi: Gold's Price Move is Real, Long-awaited Returns Coming

Elixir Energy

Impressive Initial Flow Test Results

Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an operations update on its 100% owned Grandis project located in Queensland, adjacent to the Wallumbilla gas hub.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Highly encouraging initial flow test in the Lorelle Sandstone
  • Stabilised flow rate of 1.3 million cubic feet per day achieved without stimulation
  • Stimulation and multiple zone flow testing to follow imminently

Following a recent successful suite of Diagnostic Formation Integrity Tests (DFITs) conducted at Daydream-2, the Company decided to test the free-flowing capacity of the Lorelle Sandstone between 4,200 and 4,217 metres (the zone which flowed into the well bore late last year).

The test has been highly successful – with a maximum rate of 2.3 Million Standard Cubic Feet Per Day (MMSCFPD) and stabilised flow rate of 1.3 MMSCFPD (through a 20/64 choke). Elixir understands this is the deepest unstimulated flow of gas in onshore Australia East of the Perth Basin.

Flare (estimated to be 15 metres in height) from the Lorelle Sandstone Test at Daydream-2 during the 1st flow period

Some short videos of the flare are available on YouTube: https://youtu.be/kGUUhsLojNE

The flow test was conducted following encouraging results from the DFIT over the permeable Lorelle Sandstone (the other DFITs conducted went to plan and provided useful data for the final design of the stimulation program). The test was conducted over two distinct flow periods. The well is now shut in for longer term pressure build-up before stimulation begins later in the month.

The testing work was not impeded by heavy recent rain in the region, which reflects its favourable ease of access and well constructed civil works. The Daydream-2 lease could well be utilized again for another appraisal well – Daydream-3 – for which preliminary planning has commenced (but whose final design will ultimately be informed – inter alia – by the imminent outcomes from Daydream-2).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Elixir Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

EXR:AU
Elixir Energy
Elixir Energy

Elixir Energy


Elixir Energy

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Elixir Energy Limited (‘EXR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of EXR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 8 April 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Global Oil & Gas

Additional Deeper Targets Identified in Bonito Prospect

Global Oil & Gas Ltd (ASX:GLV) (Global or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities on its (80% held) 4,585km2 Tumbes Basin Technical Evaluation Agreement (TEA or block) offshore Peru.

Elixir Energy

Australian Domestic Gas Outlook Conference

Gas Appraisal in the Taroom Trough - Next to Wallumbilla

Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to present its investor presentation.


Bass Oil Limited

Kiwi 1 Extended Production Test (EPT) Update

Bass Oil Limited (ASX:BAS) is an Australian-listed oil & gas producer that holds a majority interest in eight permits in the Cooper Basin including the 100% owned Worrior and Padulla oil fields and a 55% interest in a South Sumatra Basin KSO. The Company is debt free and committed to creating value by leveraging the competitive strengths of its team, operating capability, reputation, and relationships in both Australia and Indonesia.

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES RECORD ANNUAL ROYALTY PRODUCTION & REVENUE

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES RECORD ANNUAL ROYALTY PRODUCTION & REVENUE

/Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the U.S./

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil royalties, announces unaudited operational and financial highlights for fiscal 2023 and the fourth quarter of 2023 ("Q4 2023"). Annual royalty production and revenue were the highest results in Source Rock's 11-year history.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

gas stove and world map

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Natural gas is an important energy fuel, even as the world transitions to a carbon-free economy. When investing in this industry, it's key to know the ins and outs of natural gas production by country.

Global natural gas production remained fairly stable in 2022 at 4.09 trillion cubic meters, according to data from Statista. However, Russia’s natural gas production fell by 12 percent during the period on lower exports to Europe.

Although the country is still the world’s second largest natural gas producer and the second largest exporter of the fuel, the EU is looking to phase out Russia-sourced natural gas by 2027 due to the country's war with Ukraine. The EU reports that Russia only supplied 15 percent of its member countries natural gas requirements in 2023. down from 45 percent in 2021. For its part, Russia has pivoted its energy export trade to the east, with China and India propping up its natural gas export market.

Elixir Energy
×