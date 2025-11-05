Impinj to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI), a leading RAIN RFID provider and Internet of Things pioneer, today announced its participation in the following conferences:
- Baird 2025 Global Industrial Conference on Tuesday, November 11, 2025: Cary Baker, Impinj CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at 11:15 a.m. ET / 8:15 a.m. PT.
- UBS Global Technology and AI Conference on Wednesday, December 3, 2025: Cary Baker, Impinj CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at 5:35 p.m. ET / 2:35 p.m. PT.
Live audio webcasts and replays of the fireside chats will be available on the Impinj website at investor.impinj.com .
About Impinj
Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) helps businesses and people analyze, optimize, and innovate by wirelessly connecting billions of everyday things — such as apparel, automobile parts, luggage, and shipments — to the Internet. The Impinj platform uses RAIN RFID to deliver timely data about these everyday things to business and consumer applications, enabling a boundless Internet of Things. www.impinj.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251105461138/en/
For more information, contact:
Investor Relations
Andy Cobb, CFA
Vice President, Corporate Finance & Investor Relations
+1 206-315-4470
ir@impinj.com
Media Relations
Emily Schauer
Senior Corporate Communications Manager
+1 206-209-2923
eschauer@impinj.com