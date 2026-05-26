Impinj to Participate in Evercore Global TMT Conference

Impinj to Participate in Evercore Global TMT Conference

Impinj, Inc. (Nasdaq: PI), a leading RAIN RFID provider and Internet of Things pioneer, today announced that Cary Baker, Impinj CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Evercore Global TMT Conference on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 a.m. PT.

A live audio webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available on the Impinj website at investor.impinj.com .

About Impinj

Impinj (Nasdaq: PI) helps businesses and people analyze, optimize, and innovate by wirelessly connecting billions of everyday things — such as apparel, automobile parts, luggage, and shipments — to the Internet. The Impinj platform uses RAIN RFID to deliver timely data about these everyday things to business and consumer applications, enabling a boundless Internet of Things. www.impinj.com

For more information, contact:
Investor Relations
Andy Cobb, CFA
Vice President, Corporate Finance & Investor Relations
+1 206-315-4470
ir@impinj.com

Media Relations
Emily Schauer
Senior Corporate Communications Manager
+1 206-209-2923
eschauer@impinj.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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