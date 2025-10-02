Impinj to Announce Third-Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Impinj to Announce Third-Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI), a leading RAIN RFID provider and Internet of Things pioneer, today announced that it will release financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2025, after U.S. markets close on Wednesday, October 29, 2025.

Impinj will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its third-quarter 2025 results and fourth-quarter 2025 outlook at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT. Interested parties may listen to the call by dialing +1-412-317-1863. A live webcast and replay will be available on the company's website at investor.impinj.com . Following the call, a telephonic replay will be available for five business days and may be accessed by dialing +1-412-317-0088 and entering passcode 8962708.

Management's prepared written remarks, quarterly financial data and the financial results press release will be made available on the company's website at investor.impinj.com on October 29, 2025.

Impinj Disclosure Channels to Disseminate Information

Impinj investors and others should note that we announce material information to the public about our company, products, services and other topics through a variety of means, including our website, press releases, SEC filings, blogs and social media, in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public. We use the Impinj website, Facebook page, LinkedIn page and blog as a means of disclosing information about the company and its services and for complying with the disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. The information we post through these channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, we encourage investors and others to monitor these social media channels and our website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

About Impinj

Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) helps businesses and people analyze, optimize, and innovate by wirelessly connecting billions of everyday things — such as apparel, automobile parts, luggage, and shipments — to the Internet. The Impinj platform uses RAIN RFID to deliver timely data about these everyday things to business and consumer applications, enabling a boundless Internet of Things. www.impinj.com

For more information, contact:
Investor Relations
Andy Cobb, CFA
Vice President, Corporate Finance & Investor Relations
+1 206-315-4470
ir@impinj.com

Media Relations
Emily Schauer
Senior Corporate Communications Manager
+1 206-209-2923
eschauer@impinj.com

Impinj Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each item's identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip, which attach to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs. Geographically, the company has a business presence in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, of which key revenue is derived from the operations in the Asia Pacific region.

