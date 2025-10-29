Impinj Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI), a leading RAIN RFID provider and Internet of Things pioneer, today released its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

"Our third-quarter results were strong, with revenue and adjusted EBITDA exceeding our guidance," said Chris Diorio, Impinj co-founder and CEO. "Our solutions and Gen2X focus continue paying dividends in revenue, adjusted EBITDA, recurring endpoint IC volumes and market leadership. As we continue driving our bold vision, I remain confident in our market position and energized by the opportunities ahead."

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Summary

  • Revenue of $96.1 million
  • GAAP gross margin of 50.3%; non-GAAP gross margin of 53.0%
  • GAAP net loss of $12.8 million, or loss of $0.44 per diluted share using 29.3 million shares
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $19.1 million
  • Non-GAAP net income of $17.7 million, or income of $0.58 per diluted share using 32.7 million shares

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP information is contained in the tables below. Additionally, descriptions of these non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" sections below.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Outlook

Impinj provides guidance based on current market conditions and expectations; actual results may differ materially. Please refer to the comments below regarding forward-looking statements. The following table presents Impinj's financial outlook for the fourth quarter of 2025 (in millions, except per share data):

Three Months Ending

December 31, 2025

Revenue

$90.0 to $93.0

GAAP Net loss

($2.6) to ($1.1)

Adjusted EBITDA income

$15.4 to $16.9

GAAP Weighted-average shares — diluted

30.1 to 30.3

GAAP Net loss per share — diluted

($0.09) to ($0.04)

Non-GAAP Net income

$14.7 to $16.2

Non-GAAP Weighted-average shares — diluted

31.7 to 31.9

Non-GAAP Net income per share — diluted

$0.48 to $0.52

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures is provided in the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below.

Conference Call Information

Impinj will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its third-quarter 2025 results and fourth-quarter 2025 outlook today, October 29, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT. Interested parties may access the call by dialing +1-412-317-1863. A live webcast and replay will also be available on the company's website at investor.impinj.com . Following the call, a telephonic replay will be available for five business days and may be accessed by dialing +1-412-317-0088 and entering passcode 8962708.

Management's prepared written remarks, along with quarterly financial data, will be made available on Impinj's website at investor.impinj.com along with this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our strategy, investment plans and prospects, statements regarding conditions in the markets in which we compete as well as the broader economy, and our financial guidance and considerations for the fourth quarter of 2025 and future periods.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance.

The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

About Impinj

Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) helps businesses and people analyze, optimize, and innovate by wirelessly connecting billions of everyday things — such as apparel, automobile parts, luggage, and shipments — to the Internet. The Impinj platform uses RAIN RFID to deliver timely data about these everyday things to business and consumer applications, enabling a boundless Internet of Things. www.impinj.com

Impinj is a registered trademark of Impinj, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their owners.

IMPINJ, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except par value, unaudited)

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

Assets:

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

51,726

$

46,053

Short-term investments

138,355

118,661

Accounts receivable, net

61,193

56,802

Inventory

92,638

99,346

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

7,871

5,536

Total current assets

351,783

326,398

Long-term investments

75,036

74,871

Property and equipment, net

52,353

50,610

Intangible assets, net

10,030

10,291

Operating lease right-of-use assets

5,684

7,142

Other non-current assets

870

1,045

Goodwill

20,703

18,723

Total assets

$

516,459

$

489,080

Liabilities and stockholders' equity:

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

16,173

$

17,254

Accrued compensation and employee related benefits

9,532

22,309

Accrued and other current liabilities

3,338

2,684

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

3,925

3,589

Current portion of long-term debt

96,610

283,493

Current portion of deferred revenue

2,217

1,848

Total current liabilities

131,795

331,177

Long-term debt

183,753

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

3,244

5,719

Deferred tax liabilities, net

2,161

2,200

Deferred revenue, net of current portion

543

120

Total liabilities

321,496

339,216

Stockholders' equity:

Common stock, $0.001 par value

30

29

Additional paid-in capital

591,536

541,090

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

2,418

(1,942

)

Accumulated deficit

(399,021

)

(389,313

)

Total stockholders' equity

194,963

149,864

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

516,459

$

489,080

IMPINJ, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenue

$

96,055

$

95,198

$

268,226

$

274,518

Cost of revenue

47,727

47,629

126,604

131,885

Gross profit

48,328

47,569

141,622

142,633

Operating expenses:

Research and development

25,720

25,492

75,686

72,935

Sales and marketing

9,380

9,888

26,173

29,891

General and administrative

12,035

12,452

36,259

39,040

Amortization of intangibles

537

506

1,543

2,411

Restructuring costs

1,812

Total operating expenses

47,672

48,338

139,661

146,089

Income (loss) from operations

656

(769

)

1,961

(3,456

)

Other income, net

2,592

2,416

6,705

5,830

Income from settlement of litigation

45,000

Induced conversion expense

(15,026

)

(15,026

)

Interest expense

(1,121

)

(1,219

)

(3,569

)

(3,652

)

Income (loss) before income taxes

(12,899

)

428

(9,929

)

43,722

Income tax benefit (expense)

89

(207

)

221

(194

)

Net income (loss)

$

(12,810

)

$

221

$

(9,708

)

$

43,528

Net income (loss) per share — basic

$

(0.44

)

$

0.01

$

(0.33

)

$

1.57

Net income (loss) per share — diluted

$

(0.44

)

$

0.01

$

(0.33

)

$

1.48

(1)

Weighted-average shares outstanding — basic

29,338

28,168

28,995

27,805

Weighted-average shares outstanding — diluted

29,338

29,727

28,995

31,918

(1)

(1) Diluted net income per share includes the impact of our convertible debt, if dilutive, using the if-converted method, which assumes full share settlement. Interest expense is added back to net income and weighted average shares includes total shares issuable at conversion.

IMPINJ, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands, unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

Operating activities:

Net income (loss)

$

(9,708

)

$

43,528

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

11,082

10,155

Stock-based compensation

40,096

41,336

Restructuring equity modification expense

366

Accretion of discount or amortization of premium on investments

(1,860

)

(247

)

Amortization of debt issuance costs

1,274

1,226

Induced conversion expense related to convertible notes

15,026

Deferred tax expense

(297

)

(471

)

Revaluation of acquisition-related contingent consideration liability

986

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amounts acquired:

Accounts receivable

(4,153

)

(9,438

)

Inventory

6,806

8,825

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(1,409

)

(610

)

Accounts payable

(977

)

12,056

Accrued compensation and employee related benefits

(12,906

)

9,515

Accrued and other liabilities

659

1,268

Acquisition-related contingent consideration liability

(2,556

)

Operating lease right-of-use assets

2,019

1,921

Operating lease liabilities

(2,699

)

(2,542

)

Deferred revenue

657

369

Net cash provided by operating activities

43,610

115,687

Investing activities:

Purchases of investments

(146,293

)

(154,331

)

Proceeds from sales of investments

12,937

Proceeds from maturities of investments

115,480

18,605

Purchases of property and equipment

(11,343

)

(12,979

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(29,219

)

(148,705

)

Financing activities:

Proceeds from issuance of 2025 Notes, net of issuance costs

183,658

Premiums paid for capped call transactions

(11,210

)

Payment of 2021 Notes

(190,000

)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options and employee stock purchase plan

11,025

16,499

Payments of taxes on restricted stock units

(2,550

)

Payment of acquisition-related contingent consideration

(4,602

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(9,077

)

11,897

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

359

32

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

5,673

(21,089

)

Cash and cash equivalents

Beginning of period

46,053

94,793

End of period

$

51,726

$

73,704

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, our key non-GAAP performance measures include adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income (loss), free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow as defined below. We use adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss) as key measures to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short- and long-term operating plans. We use free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow as key measures when assessing our sources of liquidity, capital resources, and quality of earnings. We believe these measures provide useful information for period-to-period comparisons of our business to allow investors and others to understand and evaluate our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors. Our presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and our non-GAAP measures may be different from similarly termed non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA

We define adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding, if applicable for the periods presented, the effects of stock-based compensation; depreciation and amortization; restructuring costs; settlement income and related costs; induced conversion expense; other income, net; interest expense; acquisition related expense and related purchase accounting adjustments; and income tax benefit (expense).

Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)

We define non-GAAP net income as net income (loss), excluding, if applicable for the periods presented, the effects of stock-based compensation; depreciation and amortization; restructuring costs; settlement income and related costs; induced conversion expense; acquisition related expense and related purchase accounting adjustments; and the corresponding income tax impacts of adjustments to net income (loss).

Free cash flow

We define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, determined in accordance with GAAP, less purchases of property and equipment. We define adjusted free cash flow as free cash flow less cash received from gain on litigation settlement.

IMPINJ, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in thousands, except percentages, unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

GAAP Gross margin

50.3

%

50.0

%

52.8

%

52.0

%

Adjustments:

Depreciation and amortization

2.1

%

1.9

%

2.2

%

1.8

%

Stock-based compensation

0.5

%

0.5

%

0.6

%

0.5

%

Non-GAAP Gross margin

53.0

%

52.4

%

55.6

%

54.3

%

Certain amounts may be off due to rounding

GAAP Net income (loss)

$

(12,810

)

$

221

$

(9,708

)

$

43,528

Adjustments:

Depreciation and amortization

3,852

3,247

11,082

10,155

Stock-based compensation

14,551

14,841

40,096

41,336

Restructuring costs

1,812

Acquisition related expenses

986

Other income, net

(2,592

)

(2,416

)

(6,705

)

(5,830

)

Income from settlement of litigation

(45,000

)

Induced conversion expense

15,026

15,026

Interest expense

1,121

1,219

3,569

3,652

Income tax benefit (expense)

(89

)

207

(221

)

194

Adjusted EBITDA

$

19,059

$

17,319

$

53,139

$

50,833

GAAP Net income (loss)

$

(12,810

)

$

221

$

(9,708

)

$

43,528

Adjustments:

Depreciation and amortization

3,852

3,247

11,082

10,155

Stock-based compensation

14,551

14,841

40,096

41,336

Restructuring costs

1,812

Acquisition transaction expenses

986

Income from settlement of litigation

(45,000

)

Induced conversion expense

15,026

15,026

Income tax effects of adjustments (1)

(2,918

)

(1,410

)

(7,975

)

(4,434

)

Non-GAAP Net income

$

17,701

$

16,899

$

48,521

$

48,383

Non-GAAP Net income per share — diluted

$

0.58

(2)

$

0.56

(2)

$

1.61

(2)

$

1.63

(2)

GAAP Weighted-average shares — diluted

29,338

29,727

28,995

31,918

(3)

Dilutive shares from stock plans

1,000

818

Dilutive shares from convertible debt

2,339

2,589

2,506

Non-GAAP Weighted-average shares — diluted

32,677

(2)

32,316

(2)

32,319

(2)

31,918

(2)

(1) The tax effects of the adjustments are calculated using the statutory rate, taking into consideration the nature of the item and relevant taxing jurisdictions.

(2) Diluted net income per share includes the impact of our convertible debt, if dilutive, using the if-converted method, which assumes full share settlement. Interest expense is added back to net income and weighted average shares includes total shares issuable at conversion.

(3) GAAP Weighted average shares — diluted includes the impact of dilutive shares from convertible debt.

IMPINJ, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in thousands, except percentages, unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities

$

20,893

$

10,068

$

43,610

$

115,687

Adjustments:

Purchases of property and equipment

(2,940

)

(5,411

)

(11,343

)

(12,979

)

Free cash flow

$

17,953

$

4,657

$

32,267

$

102,708

Adjustments:

Income from settlement of litigation

(45,000

)

Adjusted free cash flow

$

17,953

$

4,657

$

32,267

$

57,708

IMPINJ, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP FINANCIAL OUTLOOK TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited – calculated at the midpoint of the outlook range)

Three Months Ending

December 31,

2025

GAAP Net loss

$

(1,868

)

Adjustments:

Forecasted Depreciation and amortization

3,930

Forecasted Stock-based compensation

15,750

Forecasted Interest expense

798

Forecasted Other income, net

(2,550

)

Forecasted Income tax expense

100

Adjusted EBITDA

$

16,160

GAAP Net loss

$

(1,868

)

Adjustments:

Forecasted Depreciation and amortization

3,930

Forecasted Stock-based compensation

15,750

Forecasted Income tax effects of adjustments

(2,368

)

Non-GAAP Net income

$

15,444

GAAP Net loss per share — diluted

$

(0.06

)

Non-GAAP Net income per share — diluted (1)

$

0.50

GAAP Weighted-average shares — diluted

30,200

Dilutive shares

1,600

Non-GAAP Weighted-average shares — diluted (1)

31,800

(1) Non-GAAP diluted net income per share includes the impact of our convertible debt, if dilutive, using the if-converted method, which assumes full share settlement. Interest expense is added back to net income and weighted average shares includes total shares issuable at conversion.

For more information, contact:
Investor Relations
Andy Cobb, CFA
Vice President, Corporate Finance & Investor Relations
+1-206-315-4470
ir@impinj.com

Media Relations
Emily Schauer
Senior Corporate Communications Manager
+1 206-209-2923
eschauer@impinj.com

