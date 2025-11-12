Impinj Expands Gen2X to Unlock New Enterprise RAIN RFID Use Cases

- New Gen2X innovations inhibit fraudulent items, reduce stray tag reads and focus on desired tags in enterprise use cases
- Impinj M770 and M780 series endpoint ICs add Gen2X support, target industrial applications
- New Impinj E Family reader IC firmware and software tools for IoT device OEMs deliver new Gen2X innovations and improve Gen2X tag readability
Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI), a leading RAIN RFID provider and Internet of Things pioneer, today unveiled new Gen2X innovations at its Gen2X Solutions Developers Conference 2025 — the company's exclusive event for IoT solution developers and partners. The three key innovations inhibit fraudulent items and tags, reduce stray tag reads and help readers find and focus on tags of interest in retail and industrial environments. In addition, Impinj added Gen2X support to its M770 and M780 series endpoint ICs, thereby expanding Gen2X's use in logistics, manufacturing, automotive and healthcare.
Released in December 2024 and now widely available across the RAIN industry, Gen2X is a standards-compatible enhancement to the industry radio protocol that speeds inventory, improves reader sensitivity and range, improves read-zone confinement, inhibits fraudulent items, protects consumer privacy and reduces solution cost.
"I am thrilled with the industry's adoption of Gen2X, including partner launches of more than 100 Gen2X-enabled inlays and 50 readers in less than a year," said Chris Diorio, Impinj Co-Founder and CEO. "As global demand for RAIN continues to grow, we're expanding Gen2X to help our solution developers and partners better address enterprise opportunities and solve enterprise challenges. Today's announcement fulfills our promise to keep advancing Gen2X to address market needs. We will continue making our Gen2X innovations, developed through our work with leading enterprises, widely available to the industry to drive RAIN adoption."
New Capabilities in the Gen2X Solution Innovation Toolbox
Counterfeit tags and items are a persistent challenge for enterprises and brands, causing lost revenues, eroding brand reputation and trust, risking product safety and negatively impacting IoT solution performance. Impinj Endpoint IC Verification, a new Gen2X innovation, inhibits fraudulent tags and items by allowing RAIN readers and printers to verify — during normal inventory and with no speed penalty — whether a tag contains an authentic Impinj endpoint IC. This new verification effectively replaces EPC-TID verification, eliminating a critical vulnerability from illicit endpoint ICs, available on the market today, that have changeable TIDs.
Stray tag reads are another persistent enterprise challenge, with unwanted tags outside the desired read zone degrading autonomous reading solutions. Gen2X Fast Reinventory, when combined with read-zone-confinement techniques that Impinj introduced at the conference, reduces stray tag reads. In addition, a new Gen2X Tag Selection capability allows readers to better specify which tags should respond during inventory and which should remain quiet, helping enterprise solutions read only desired tags.
"Having already launched over 35 Gen2X-enabled RAIN RFID inlays and tags based on Impinj's powerful M800 endpoint ICs, Tageos is excited to continue working closely with Impinj to integrate these new Gen2X innovations into our broad portfolio of Impinj M700- and M800-based inlays for retail and industrial applications," said Chris Reese, Chief Technology Officer at Tageos. "Enabling the highest quality tagging of even smaller and more challenging items with critical requirements such as extended memory is our ultimate product development goal. These new Gen2X innovations help us improve inlay and tag readability through advanced tag filtering, and will help businesses protect themselves against counterfeit tags and items."
The new Impinj Endpoint IC Verification and Gen2X Tag Selection innovations are available in the latest versions of M800 series endpoint ICs, Impinj R700 reader firmware, and E Family reader IC firmware and software tools. Gen2X Fast Reinventory is in limited availability today, with general availability to follow in mid-2026.
Upgraded M770 and M780 series endpoint ICs include Gen2X and manufacturing improvements
Impinj is adding Gen2X to its M770, M775, M780 and M781 endpoint ICs, designed for applications and use cases requiring larger EPC and/or user memory. The Gen2X addition improves performance on smaller tags, in large tag populations, on densely packed items and on traditionally hard-to-read items such as those containing liquids and metals. Impinj also upgraded these ICs with substantial mechanical and process enhancements to improve inlay manufacturability, reliability and quality for industrial applications. Impinj also added Enduro V2 bonding pads to strengthen chip-to-antenna adhesion, providing exceptional mechanical stability, assembly consistency, reliability and durability over a tag's lifespan.
"Beontag is thrilled to upgrade our tags based on Impinj M770 and M780 series endpoint ICs with Gen2X to unlock new use cases with our industrial customers," said Miika Pylvänäinen, Global Product Director, Beontag. "With the addition of Gen2X, M770/M780-based products such as Silverline Blade II+, Ironside Slim, and Survivor take performance to the next level, delivering faster, more accurate and verifiable reads while unlocking exceptional reliability as customer demand for RFID tags continues to expand at a rapid pace."
"Checkpoint Systems is excited to upgrade our high-performance industrial tags with Impinj M770 and M780 series endpoint ICs that include new Gen2X capabilities," said Al Green, Vice President Technology Development, Checkpoint Systems. "For pharmaceutical and healthcare applications, industrial tags demand the highest levels of quality and readability — especially in densely packed shipping environments where tags are challenging to read. Gen2X enhancements noticeably improve tag performance and reliability, helping ensure product authenticity, accurate tracking and patient safety across the supply chain."
New Gen2X-enabled Impinj E Family reader chip firmware and software tools
To help system designers to leverage these new Gen2X capabilities, Impinj announced new E Family reader IC firmware and software tools supporting Impinj Endpoint IC Verification and Gen2X Tag Selection. In addition to Gen2X, the latest E Family firmware and software add new deep scan inventory capabilities that intelligently sequence inventory rounds.
"Using new Gen2X innovations included in the latest Impinj E Family reader firmware, our overhead readers are dramatically reducing inventory times and numbers of missing tags, differentiating our AdvanTrack series from competing solutions," said Ramir De Porrata-Doria, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Keonn Technologies. "Impinj's Gen2X capabilities are hugely impactful for RAIN RFID inventory management efficiency and accuracy, improving scanning automation in retail stores, warehouses and factories."
Expanding Gen2X to a broader range of enterprises and use cases
Impinj's latest Gen2X innovations and extended Gen2X product support expand the benefits of Gen2X to further drive RAIN RFID adoption. Impinj's expanded Gen2X solution toolbox helps retailers reliably inventory and track their smallest items; grocery stores to manage freshness at the individual unit level; healthcare organizations use secure smart cabinets for pharmaceutical storage; and logistics and manufacturing enterprises to intelligently track and authenticate packages and the items inside them.
For more information on Impinj Gen2X, please visit https://www.impinj.com/products/technology/gen2x .
