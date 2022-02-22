Energy Investing News

Brad Corson, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Dave Hughes, vice-president, investor relations, Imperial Oil Limited, will host the company’s 2022 Investor Day on Thursday, March 10. The event begins at 8 a.m. MT and will be accessible by webcast. At Investor Day, Imperial’s management team will provide an update on the company’s operations and business strategy, followed by a ...

At Investor Day, Imperial's management team will provide an update on the company's operations and business strategy, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Please click here [ https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bqd8hri9 ] to register for the live webcast. The webcast will be available for one year on the company's website at www.imperialoil.ca/en-ca/company/investors .

After more than a century, Imperial continues to be an industry leader in applying technology and innovation to responsibly develop Canada's energy resources. As Canada's largest petroleum refiner, a major producer of crude oil, a key petrochemical producer and a leading fuels marketer from coast to coast, our company remains committed to high standards across all areas of our business.

Investor relations
(587) 476-4743

Media relations
(587) 476-7010

EP127 Soil Survey Identifies Strong Helium Values

Global Oil & Gas (ASX:GLV) is pleased to announce positive results from the near surface, helium soil gas sampling program (“soil suvery”) at pre-determined sites located within EP127.

AltaGas Announces Intention to Redeem All Outstanding Series K Preferred Shares

AltaGas Ltd. ("AltaGas" or the "Company") (TSX: ALA) announces its intention to redeem in accordance with the terms of the Cumulative Redeemable 5-Year Minimum Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series K (the "Series K Shares") as set out in the Company's articles all of its 12,000,000 issued and outstanding Series K Shares on March 31, 2022 (the "Redemption Date") for a redemption price equal to $25.00 per Series K Share, together with all accrued and unpaid dividends to, but excluding, the Redemption Date (the "Redemption Price"), less any tax required to be deducted or withheld by the Company.

As outlined in a January 11, 2022 press release, AltaGas will use the proceeds from the $300 million Financing of 5.25% Fixed-to-Fixed Rate Subordinated Notes, Series 1 due January 11, 2082 (the "Series 1 Notes") to redeem the Series K Shares.  AltaGas expects to save approximately $66 million in the initial ten-year term of the Series 1 Notes due to lower taxes and financing charges. The Financing and Redemption will also continue to stagger, extend and de-risk AltaGas' capital structure.

Decklar Resources Inc. Provides Development and Progress Update on Nigerian Operations

Decklar Resources Inc. Provides Development and Progress Update on Nigerian Operations

  • Due to unforeseen downtime and maintenance issues on the Shell-operated Trans Niger Pipeline, Decklar has suffered delays in establishing crude export activities and commercial production from the Oza-1 well.
  • As the timeline to restart operations at the Trans Niger Pipeline is still uncertain, Decklar has progressed alternate export options, including 1) a combination of trucking to a storage facility and associated exporting pipelines, and 2) barging from the Oza field to an offshore floating storage facility. Negotiations with local firms are in advanced stages to secure exports through both the alternatives.
  • 2022 development plans include up to four re-entries and four new development wells across Oza, Asaramatoru, and Emohua, as well as further development and expansion of associated infrastructure.
  • Development plans beyond 2022 include up to 19 new development wells across the three fields.

Decklar Resources Inc. (TSX-V: DKL) (OTCQX: DLKRF) (FSE: A1U1) ( the "Company" or "Decklar") is pleased to provide a development and progress update on the Company's Nigerian operations across the Oza Field, Asaramatoru Field, and Emohua Field.

Oza Field – OML 11

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Cenovus Energy Inc. - CVE

Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Cenovus Energy Inc. ("Cenovus" or the "Company") (NYSE: CVE).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Cenovus and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Cenovus Energy Inc. Investors of Investigation

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Cenovus Energy Inc. ("Cenovus" or the "Company") (NYSE: CVE). Investors who purchased Cenovus shares are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/cve .

The investigation concerns whether Cenovus and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

Southern Energy

Southern Energy Corp. Announces Exercise of Warrants

Southern Energy Corp.("Southern" or the "Company") (TSXV:SOU)(AIM:SOUC), a U.S.-focused, growth-oriented oil and natural gas producer, announces that the Company has issued 30,000 new common shares in the Company ("Common Shares") to satisfy an exercise of warrants over Common Shares at an exercise price of CAD0.32 per Common Share.

Admission to Trading on AIM and Total Voting Rights

