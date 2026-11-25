- Jim Burgess to succeed Dan Lyons effective March 1, 2027
- Dan Lyons to retire as senior vice-president, finance & administration, and controller, Imperial Oil Limited
Imperial Oil Limited (TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) announced today the appointment of Jim Burgess as senior vice-president, finance & administration, and controller effective March 1, 2027.
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Imperial Oil Limited announced today the appointment of Jim Burgess as senior vice-president, finance & administration, and controller effective March 1, 2027.
Mr. Burgess, currently treasurer at Imperial, succeeds Dan Lyons, who has announced his intention to retire after 36 years of service.
"On behalf of the company, I want to thank Dan for his outstanding service, financial leadership and many contributions throughout his tenure that have further strengthened our organization," said John Whelan, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Imperial. "We are equally pleased to welcome Jim to the role. His longstanding experience with the company and deep understanding of our business will ensure a smooth transition and position us well as we continue to execute our strategy and pursue new opportunities."
Mr. Burgess joined Imperial in 1997 in Toronto as a financial analyst. Over the next decade he progressed through a number of financial roles supporting Imperial's upstream, downstream and chemicals businesses. In 2009, he began a series of international assignments with Exxon Mobil Corporation starting in Houston, Texas supporting the global Upstream business.
Since 2014 Mr. Burgess has held a variety of financial executive roles including assignments in Bangkok, Thailand and Shanghai, China. He has served as global process manager for ExxonMobil's financial close, consolidation and external reporting activities and has served as Imperial's assistant controller and most recently as treasurer.
Born in St. Catharines, Ontario, and raised in Toronto, Mr. Burgess graduated from the University of Toronto with a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) degree in Commerce. He is also a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA).
Source: Imperial
Cautionary statement: Statements of future events or conditions in this release, including projections, targets, expectations, estimates, and business plans, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as believe, anticipate, intend, propose, plan, goal, seek, estimate, expect, future, continue, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, references to Mr. Burgess assuming the role of senior vice-president, finance & administration, and controller effective March 1, 2027; Mr. Lyons' intended retirement; expectations of a smooth leadership transition; and the company being well positioned as it continues to execute its strategy and pursue new opportunities.
Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions at the time the statements are made. Actual future financial and operating results, including expectations and assumptions concerning the timing and effectiveness of the leadership transition; the company's ability to effectively execute on its plans; applicable laws and government policies; and commodity prices, foreign exchange rates and general market conditions, could differ materially depending on a number of factors.
These factors include global, regional or local changes in supply and demand for oil, natural gas, petroleum and petrochemical products, feedstocks and other market factors, economic conditions and seasonal fluctuations and resulting demand, price, differential and margin impacts, including Canadian and foreign government action with respect to supply levels, prices, trade tariffs, trade sanctions or trade controls, disruptions, realignment or breaking of trade alliances or agreements or a broader breakdown in global trade, and disruptions in military alliances or wars; political or regulatory events, including changes in law or government policy, applicable royalty rates, and tax laws; currency exchange rates; general economic conditions, including continued or renewed inflation and the occurrence and duration of economic recessions or downturns; and other factors discussed in Item 1A risk factors and Item 7 management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations of Imperial's most recent annual report on Form 10-K.
Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some that are similar to other oil and gas companies and some that are unique to Imperial. Imperial's actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by its forward-looking statements and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. Imperial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by applicable law.
After more than a century, Imperial continues to be an industry leader in applying technology and innovation to responsibly develop Canada's energy resources. As Canada's largest petroleum refiner, a major producer of crude oil, a key petrochemical producer and a leading fuels marketer from coast to coast, our company remains committed to high standards across all areas of our business.
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