Fourth quarter net income of $813 million with cash flow from operating activities of $1,632 million and free cash flow¹ of $1,233 million Highest annual Upstream production in over 30 years, underpinned by record annual Kearl production and continued strong production performance at Cold Lake Continued fuel demand recovery with full-year Downstream refinery capacity utilization of 89 percent Highest full-year ...

IMO:CA,IMO