Immunome to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Immunome, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNM), a biotechnology company focused on developing first-in-class and best-in-class targeted cancer therapies, today announced that members of Immunome's management will participate in the following investor conferences:

Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference

Presentation Date/Time: December 3, 2025, at 9 a.m. ET

8th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference

Presentation Date/Time: December 3, 2025, at 9:10 a.m. ET

Interested parties can access live audio webcasts of these presentations via the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.immunome.com . Replay webcasts will be available for approximately 30 days following the live presentations.

About Immunome, Inc.

Immunome is a clinical-stage targeted oncology company committed to developing first-in-class and best-in-class targeted therapies designed to improve outcomes for cancer patients. We are advancing an innovative portfolio of therapeutics, drawing on leadership that previously played key roles in the design, development, and commercialization of cutting-edge targeted cancer therapies, including antibody-drug conjugate therapies (ADCs). Our most advanced pipeline programs are varegacestat (formerly AL102), a gamma secretase inhibitor which is currently in a Phase 3 trial for treatment of desmoid tumors; IM-1021, a ROR1-targeted ADC which is currently in a Phase 1 trial; and IM-3050, a FAP-targeted radioligand, which recently received IND clearance. Our pipeline also includes IM-1617, IM-1335, and IM-1340, all of which are preclinical ADCs pursuing undisclosed targets with expression in multiple solid tumors. For more information, visit www.immunome.com .

Investor Contact
Max Rosett
Chief Financial Officer
investors@immunome.com

