Immunome to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

Immunome, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNM), a clinical-stage targeted oncology company focused on developing first-in-class and best-in-class targeted cancer therapies, today announced that Immunome management will present at H.C. Wainwright's 28 th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 14, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. ET.
Interested parties can access the live audio webcast of the presentation from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.immunome.com . The webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the live presentation for approximately 30 days.
About Immunome, Inc.
Immunome is a clinical-stage targeted oncology company committed to developing first-in-class and best-in-class targeted cancer therapies. We are advancing an innovative portfolio of therapeutics, supported by a leadership team with deep experience in the design, development, and commercialization of cutting-edge therapies, including antibody-drug conjugates. Our pipeline includes varegacestat, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor for which an NDA has been accepted by the U.S. FDA; IM-1021, a clinical-stage ROR1 ADC; IM-1617, a clinical-stage solid tumor ADC; and IM-3050, a clinical-stage FAP-targeted radioligand therapy. We are also advancing a broad portfolio of early-stage ADCs pursuing undisclosed solid tumor targets.
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Investor Contact
Max Rosett
Chief Financial Officer
investors@immunome.com