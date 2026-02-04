Immunome to Present at the Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit 2026

Immunome, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNM), a biotechnology company focused on developing first-in-class and best-in-class targeted cancer therapies, today announced that Immunome management will present at Guggenheim's Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit on February 11, 2026, at 9 a.m. ET.

Interested parties can access the live audio webcast for this conference from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.immunome.com . The webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the live presentation for approximately 30 days.

About Immunome, Inc.

Immunome is a clinical-stage targeted oncology company committed to developing first-in-class and best-in-class targeted cancer therapies. We are advancing an innovative portfolio of therapeutics, drawing on leadership that previously played key roles in the design, development, and commercialization of cutting-edge therapies, including antibody-drug conjugate therapies. Our pipeline includes varegacestat, a late-clinical stage GSI; IM-1021, a clinical-stage ROR1 ADC; and IM-3050, a FAP-targeted radiotherapy that recently received IND clearance. We are also advancing a broad portfolio of early-stage ADCs pursuing undisclosed solid tumor targets. For more information, visit www.immunome.com .

Investor Contact
Max Rosett
Chief Financial Officer
investors@immunome.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

