Immunome to Announce Topline Results from Phase 3 RINGSIDE Trial of Varegacestat in Patients with Desmoid Tumors

Company to host webcast Monday, December 15, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. ET

Immunome, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNM), a biotechnology company focused on developing first-in-class and best-in-class targeted cancer therapies, today announced the company will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, December 15, 2025 at 8:30 am ET to disclose the topline results from the global pivotal Phase 3 RINGSIDE trial of varegacestat, an investigational, oral, once-daily gamma secretase inhibitor, in patients with progressing desmoid tumors.

Webcast, Presentation Slides and Conference Call Information

Immunome will host a webcast and conference call on Monday, December 15, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET / 5:30 a.m. PT to discuss the Phase 3 RINGSIDE trial topline results. A live webcast, which will include presentation slides, can be accessed using this link or by visiting the Events and Presentations section of the Immunome website at https://investors.immunome.com/events . The conference call can be accessed by clicking on the call link and completing the online registration form, which will enable the selection of a dial-in number or callback from the system. A live question-and-answer session will follow the prepared remarks. Participants wishing to ask a question must do so via the conference call; the webcast will be listen-only. After the live webcast, the event will remain archived on the Immunome website for 90 days.

About Immunome, Inc.

Immunome is a clinical-stage targeted oncology company committed to developing first-in-class and best-in-class targeted cancer therapies. We are advancing an innovative portfolio of therapeutics, drawing on leadership that previously played key roles in the design, development, and commercialization of cutting-edge therapies, including antibody-drug conjugate therapies. Our pipeline includes varegacestat, a late-clinical stage GSI; IM-1021, a clinical-stage ROR1 ADC; and IM-3050, a FAP-targeted radiotherapy that recently received IND clearance. We are also advancing a broad portfolio of early stage ADCs pursuing undisclosed solid tumor targets. For more information, visit www.immunome.com .

Investor Contact:
Max Rosett
Chief Financial Officer, Immunome
investors@immunome.com

Media Contact:
Nicole Foderaro
Real Chemistry
media@immunome.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Immunome Inc.IMNMNASDAQ:IMNMLife Science Investing
IMNM
The Conversation (0)

Immunome Inc.

Keep Reading...
Quantum Biopharma

Quantum BioPharma Announces Cash Reward of up to USD $7Million for Proof of Market Manipulation in its Stock

Reward to be Paid if Information Contributes Significant Evidence Leading to a Trial Victory or Settlement in Landmark USD $700 Million+ Lawsuit

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) (“Quantum BioPharma” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol... Keep Reading...
Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and... Keep Reading...
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare. But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no... Keep Reading...
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This... Keep Reading...
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access... Keep Reading...
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Maiden Gold Resource for Seven Leaders Starter Pit

High grade drill results extend gold mineralisation at Mt Wandoo

Drilling Progresses at the Wagyu Gold Project, Pilbara WA

Locksley Resources Limited Lt. Gen. Schwartz to Advance US Defense Strategy

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Maiden Gold Resource for Seven Leaders Starter Pit

gold investing

High grade drill results extend gold mineralisation at Mt Wandoo

gold investing

Drilling Progresses at the Wagyu Gold Project, Pilbara WA

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Resources Limited Lt. Gen. Schwartz to Advance US Defense Strategy

Battery Metals Investing

Spartan Metals Terminates Investor Relations Agreement

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver Closes the Acquisition of the Maria Norte Ag-Au-Pb-Zn Property in Central Peru

Gold Investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Sirios Resources Gains 120 Percent