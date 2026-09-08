IMFINZI® plus tarlatamab demonstrated a statistically significant and highly clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival and progression-free survival in 1st-line extensive-stage small cell lung cancer

IMFINZI is the first and only immunotherapy in combination with a bispecific T-cell engager to show survival benefit in this setting
DeLLphi-305 Phase III trial results reinforce IMFINZI as the backbone immunotherapy for small cell lung cancer across stages of disease
Positive high-level results from a planned interim analysis of the DeLLphi-305 Phase III trial showed IMFINZI ® (durvalumab) plus Amgen's tarlatamab demonstrated a statistically significant and highly clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival (OS) versus IMFINZI alone as a 1st-line maintenance treatment. The trial included patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) who had not progressed following standard induction treatment with IMFINZI in combination with platinum chemotherapy (investigator's choice of carboplatin or cisplatin) and etoposide.
IMFINZI plus tarlatamab also demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in the secondary endpoints of progression-free survival (PFS) and objective response rate.
In 2026, an estimated 195,000 people globally will be treated for ES-SCLC, a highly aggressive, fast-growing form of lung cancer characterized by rapid tumor progression and metastatic spread to organs such as the brain and liver. 1,2 Immune checkpoint inhibitors such as IMFINZI have led to significant improvements in OS in ES-SCLC, establishing a 1st-line standard of care. However, many patients still experience disease progression due to the aggressive nature of the disease and median OS with the current standard of care is approximately one year. 3
Susan Galbraith, Executive Vice President, Oncology Haematology R&D, AstraZeneca, said: "These results show that IMFINZI-based induction therapy followed by maintenance treatment with IMFINZI plus tarlatamab demonstrates an unprecedented improvement in overall survival for patients with this highly aggressive form of lung cancer. IMFINZI continues to reshape how lung cancer is treated, establishing new standards of care across multiple settings, and these new findings further underscore its role as the backbone immunotherapy of choice for small cell lung cancer."
Jacob Sands, MD, Associate Chief of the Lowe Center for Thoracic Oncology at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, said: "Given the aggressive nature of small cell lung cancer, many patients quickly relapse on current therapy and never reach second-line treatment. These patients do not have time to wait, making substantial progress in the first-line setting critically important. In my career treating people with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, these are among the most compelling survival results I have seen, indicating the potential to reshape the natural history of small cell lung cancer. DeLLphi-305 represents an unprecedented milestone and suggests we may be entering a new era where meaningfully longer survival is possible for more patients."
Overall, the safety and tolerability profile of IMFINZI plus tarlatamab was consistent with the known safety profiles of the individual treatments, with no new safety signals identified. These data will be presented at a forthcoming medical meeting and shared with global regulatory authorities.
IMFINZI is approved in the US, EU, Japan, China and many other countries around the world as the standard-of-care treatment for ES-SCLC and limited-stage SCLC (LS-SCLC) based on the CASPIAN and ADRIATIC Phase III trials, respectively.
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
There are no contraindications for IMFINZI ® (durvalumab) or IMJUDO ® (tremelimumab-actl).
Severe and Fatal Immune-Mediated Adverse Reactions
Important immune-mediated adverse reactions listed under Warnings and Precautions may not include all possible severe and fatal immune-mediated reactions. Immune-mediated adverse reactions, which may be severe or fatal, can occur in any organ system or tissue. Immune-mediated adverse reactions can occur at any time after starting treatment or after discontinuation. Monitor patients closely for symptoms and signs that may be clinical manifestations of underlying immune-mediated adverse reactions. Evaluate clinical chemistries including liver enzymes, creatinine, adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) level, and thyroid function at baseline and before each dose. In cases of suspected immune-mediated adverse reactions, initiate appropriate workup to exclude alternative etiologies, including infection. Institute medical management promptly, including specialty consultation as appropriate. Withhold or permanently discontinue IMFINZI and IMJUDO depending on severity. See USPI Dosing and Administration for specific details. In general, if IMFINZI and IMJUDO requires interruption or discontinuation, administer systemic corticosteroid therapy (1 mg to 2 mg/kg/day prednisone or equivalent) until improvement to Grade 1 or less. Upon improvement to Grade 1 or less, initiate corticosteroid taper and continue to taper over at least 1 month. Consider administration of other systemic immunosuppressants in patients whose immune-mediated adverse reactions are not controlled with corticosteroid therapy.
Immune-Mediated Pneumonitis
IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated pneumonitis, which may be fatal. The incidence of pneumonitis is higher in patients who have received prior thoracic radiation.
- IMFINZI as a Single Agent
- In patients who did not receive recent prior radiation, the incidence of immune-mediated pneumonitis was 2.4% (34/1414), including fatal (<0.1%), and Grade 3-4 (0.4%) adverse reactions.
- In patients who received recent prior radiation, the incidence of pneumonitis (including radiation pneumonitis) in patients with unresectable Stage III NSCLC following definitive chemoradiation within 42 days prior to initiation of IMFINZI in PACIFIC was 18.3% (87/475) in patients receiving IMFINZI and 12.8% (30/234) in patients receiving placebo. Of the patients who received IMFINZI (475), 1.1% were fatal and 2.7% were Grade 3 adverse reactions.
- The incidence of pneumonitis (including radiation pneumonitis) in patients with LS-SCLC following chemoradiation within 42 days prior to initiation of IMFINZI in ADRIATIC was 14% (37/262) in patients receiving IMFINZI and 6% (16/265) in patients receiving placebo. Of the patients who received IMFINZI (262), 0.4% had a fatal adverse reaction and 2.7% had Grade 3 adverse reactions.
- The frequency and severity of immune-mediated pneumonitis in patients who did not receive definitive chemoradiation prior to IMFINZI were similar in patients who received IMFINZI as a single agent or with ES-SCLC or BTC when given in combination with chemotherapy.
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO
- Immune‑mediated pneumonitis occurred in 1.3% (5/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO, including fatal (0.3%) and Grade 3 (0.2%) adverse reactions.
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy
- Immune-mediated pneumonitis occurred in 3.5% (21/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including fatal (0.5%), and Grade 3 (1%) adverse reactions.
Immune-Mediated Colitis
IMFINZI with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy can cause immune-mediated colitis, which may be fatal. IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated colitis that is frequently associated with diarrhea. Cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection/reactivation has been reported in patients with corticosteroid-refractory immune-mediated colitis. In cases of corticosteroid-refractory colitis, consider repeating infectious workup to exclude alternative etiologies.
- IMFINZI as a Single Agent
- Immune-mediated colitis occurred in 2% (37/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including Grade 4 (<0.1%) and Grade 3 (0.4%) adverse reactions.
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO
- Immune‑mediated colitis or diarrhea occurred in 6% (23/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO, including Grade 3 (3.6%) adverse reactions. Intestinal perforation has been observed in other studies of IMFINZI and IMJUDO.
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy
- Immune-mediated colitis occurred in 6.5% (39/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy including fatal (0.2%) and Grade 3 (2.5%) adverse reactions. Intestinal perforation and large intestine perforation were reported in 0.1% of patients.
Immune-Mediated Hepatitis
IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated hepatitis, which may be fatal.
- IMFINZI as a Single Agent
- Immune-mediated hepatitis occurred in 2.8% (52/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including fatal (0.2%), Grade 4 (0.3%) and Grade 3 (1.4%) adverse reactions.
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO
- Immune‑mediated hepatitis occurred in 7.5% (29/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO, including fatal (0.8%), Grade 4 (0.3%) and Grade 3 (4.1%) adverse reactions.
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy
- Immune-mediated hepatitis occurred in 3.9% (23/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including fatal (0.3%), Grade 4 (0.5%), and Grade 3 (2%) adverse reactions.
Immune-Mediated Endocrinopathies
- Adrenal Insufficiency : IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause primary or secondary adrenal insufficiency. For Grade 2 or higher adrenal insufficiency, initiate symptomatic treatment, including hormone replacement as clinically indicated.
- IMFINZI as a Single Agent
- Immune-mediated adrenal insufficiency occurred in 0.5% (9/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including Grade 3 (<0.1%) adverse reactions.
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO
- Immune-mediated adrenal insufficiency occurred in 1.5% (6/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO, including Grade 3 (0.3%) adverse reactions.
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy
- Immune-mediated adrenal insufficiency occurred in 2.2% (13/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including Grade 3 (0.8%) adverse reactions.
- IMFINZI as a Single Agent
- Hypophysitis : IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated hypophysitis. Hypophysitis can present with acute symptoms associated with mass effect such as headache, photophobia, or visual field cuts. Hypophysitis can cause hypopituitarism. Initiate symptomatic treatment including hormone replacement as clinically indicated.
- IMFINZI as a Single Agent
- Grade 3 hypophysitis/hypopituitarism occurred in <0.1% (1/1889) of patients who received IMFINZI.
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO
- Immune-mediated hypophysitis/hypopituitarism occurred in 1% (4/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO.
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy
- Immune-mediated hypophysitis occurred in 1.3% (8/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including Grade 3 (0.5%) adverse reactions.
- IMFINZI as a Single Agent
- Thyroid Disorders : IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated thyroid disorders. Thyroiditis can present with or without endocrinopathy. Hypothyroidism can follow hyperthyroidism. Initiate hormone replacement therapy for hypothyroidism or institute medical management of hyperthyroidism as clinically indicated.
- IMFINZI as a Single Agent
- Immune-mediated thyroiditis occurred in 0.5% (9/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including Grade 3 (<0.1%) adverse reactions.
- Immune-mediated hyperthyroidism occurred in 2.1% (39/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI.
- Immune-mediated hypothyroidism occurred in 8.3% (156/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including Grade 3 (<0.1%) adverse reactions.
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO
- Immune-mediated thyroiditis occurred in 1.5% (6/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO.
- Immune-mediated hyperthyroidism occurred in 4.6% (18/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO, including Grade 3 (0.3%) adverse reactions.
- Immune-mediated hypothyroidism occurred in 11% (42/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO.
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy
- Immune-mediated thyroiditis occurred in 1.2% (7/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy.
- Immune-mediated hyperthyroidism occurred in 5% (30/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including Grade 3 (0.2%) adverse reactions.
- Immune-mediated hypothyroidism occurred in 8.6% (51/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including Grade 3 (0.5%) adverse reactions.
- IMFINZI with Carboplatin and Paclitaxel
- Immune-mediated hypothyroidism occurred in 14% (34/235) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel.
- IMFINZI as a Single Agent
- Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus, which can present with diabetic ketoacidosis : Monitor patients for hyperglycemia or other signs and symptoms of diabetes. Initiate treatment with insulin as clinically indicated.
- IMFINZI as a Single Agent
- Grade 3 immune-mediated Type 1 diabetes mellitus occurred in <0.1% (1/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI.
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO
- Two patients (0.5%, 2/388) had events of hyperglycemia requiring insulin therapy that had not resolved at last follow-up.
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy
- Immune-mediated Type 1 diabetes mellitus occurred in 0.5% (3/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy including Grade 3 (0.3%) adverse reactions.
- IMFINZI as a Single Agent
Immune-Mediated Nephritis with Renal Dysfunction
IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated nephritis.
- IMFINZI as a Single Agent
- Immune-mediated nephritis occurred in 0.5% (10/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including Grade 3 (<0.1%) adverse reactions.
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO
- Immune-mediated nephritis occurred in 1% (4/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO, including Grade 3 (0.5%) adverse reactions.
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy
- Immune-mediated nephritis occurred in 0.7% (4/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including Grade 3 (0.2%) adverse reactions.
Immune-Mediated Dermatology Reactions
IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated rash or dermatitis. Exfoliative dermatitis, including Stevens-Johnson Syndrome (SJS), drug rash with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms (DRESS), and toxic epidermal necrolysis (TEN), has occurred with PD-1/L-1 and CTLA-4 blocking antibodies. Topical emollients and/or topical corticosteroids may be adequate to treat mild to moderate non-exfoliative rashes.
- IMFINZI as a Single Agent
- Immune-mediated rash or dermatitis occurred in 1.8% (34/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including Grade 3 (0.4%) adverse reactions.
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO
- Immune-mediated rash or dermatitis occurred in 4.9% (19/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO, including Grade 4 (0.3%) and Grade 3 (1.5%) adverse reactions.
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy
- Immune-mediated rash or dermatitis occurred in 7.2% (43/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including Grade 3 (0.3%) adverse reactions.
Immune-Mediated Pancreatitis
IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated pancreatitis. Immune-mediated pancreatitis occurred in 2.3% (9/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO, including Grade 4 (0.3%) and Grade 3 (1.5%) adverse reactions.
Other Immune-Mediated Adverse Reactions
The following clinically significant, immune-mediated adverse reactions occurred at an incidence of less than 1% each in patients who received IMFINZI and IMJUDO or were reported with the use of other immune-checkpoint inhibitors.
- Cardiac/vascular : Myocarditis, pericarditis, vasculitis.
- Nervous system : Meningitis, encephalitis, myelitis and demyelination, myasthenic syndrome/myasthenia gravis (including exacerbation), Guillain-Barré syndrome, nerve paresis, autoimmune neuropathy.
- Ocular : Uveitis, iritis, and other ocular inflammatory toxicities can occur. Some cases can be associated with retinal detachment. Various grades of visual impairment to include blindness can occur. If uveitis occurs in combination with other immune-mediated adverse reactions, consider a Vogt-Koyanagi-Harada-like syndrome, as this may require treatment with systemic steroids to reduce the risk of permanent vision loss.
- Gastrointestinal : Pancreatitis including increases in serum amylase and lipase levels, gastritis, duodenitis.
- Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders : Myositis/polymyositis, rhabdomyolysis and associated sequelae including renal failure, arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatica.
- Endocrine : Hypoparathyroidism.
- Hematologic/Immune : Hemolytic anemia, aplastic anemia, hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, systemic inflammatory response syndrome, histiocytic necrotizing lymphadenitis (Kikuchi lymphadenitis), sarcoidosis, immune thrombocytopenia, solid organ transplant rejection, other transplant (including corneal graft) rejection.
- Other: Myocarditis-Myositis-Myasthenia Gravis (or Myasthenia-Like) Overlap Syndrome, reported as the co-occurrence of either two or all three adverse reactions
Infusion-Related Reactions
IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause severe or life-threatening infusion-related reactions. Monitor for signs and symptoms of infusion-related reactions. Interrupt, slow the rate of, or permanently discontinue IMFINZI and IMJUDO based on the severity. See USPI Dosing and Administration for specific details. For Grade 1 or 2 infusion-related reactions, consider using pre-medications with subsequent doses.
- IMFINZI as a Single Agent
- Infusion-related reactions occurred in 2.2% (42/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including Grade 3 (0.3%) adverse reactions.
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO
- Infusion-related reactions occurred in 2.6% (10/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO.
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy
- Infusion-related reactions occurred in 2.9% (17/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including Grade 3 (0.3%) adverse reactions.
Complications of Allogeneic HSCT after IMFINZI
Fatal and other serious complications can occur in patients who receive allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) before or after being treated with a PD-1/L-1 blocking antibody. Transplant-related complications include hyperacute graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), acute GVHD, chronic GVHD, hepatic veno-occlusive disease (VOD) after reduced intensity conditioning, and steroid-requiring febrile syndrome (without an identified infectious cause). These complications may occur despite intervening therapy between PD-1/L-1 blockade and allogeneic HSCT. Follow patients closely for evidence of transplant-related complications and intervene promptly. Consider the benefit versus risks of treatment with a PD-1/L-1 blocking antibody prior to or after an allogeneic HSCT.
Embryo-Fetal Toxicity
Based on their mechanism of action and data from animal studies, IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Advise pregnant women of the potential risk to a fetus. In females of reproductive potential, verify pregnancy status prior to initiating IMFINZI and IMJUDO and advise them to use effective contraception during treatment with IMFINZI and IMJUDO and for 3 months after the last dose of IMFINZI and IMJUDO.
Lactation
There is no information regarding the presence of IMFINZI and IMJUDO in human milk; however, because of the potential for serious adverse reactions in breastfed infants from IMFINZI and IMJUDO, advise women not to breastfeed during treatment and for 3 months after the last dose.
Adverse Reactions
Unresectable Stage III NSCLC
- In patients with Stage III NSCLC in the PACIFIC study receiving IMFINZI (n=475), the most common adverse reactions (≥20%) were cough (40%), fatigue (34%), pneumonitis or radiation pneumonitis (34%), upper respiratory tract infections (26%), dyspnea (25%), and rash (23%). The most common Grade 3 or 4 adverse reactions (≥3%) were pneumonia (7%) and pneumonitis/radiation pneumonitis (3.4%).
- In patients with Stage III NSCLC in the PACIFIC study receiving IMFINZI (n=475), discontinuation due to adverse reactions occurred in 15% of patients in the IMFINZI arm. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 29% of patients receiving IMFINZI. The most frequent serious adverse reactions (≥2%) were pneumonitis or radiation pneumonitis (7%) and pneumonia (6%). Fatal pneumonitis or radiation pneumonitis and fatal pneumonia occurred in <2% of patients and were similar across arms.
Resectable NSCLC
- In patients with resectable NSCLC in the AEGEAN study, the most common adverse reactions (occurring in ≥20% of patients) were anemia, nausea, constipation, fatigue, musculoskeletal pain, and rash.
- In patients with resectable NSCLC in the neoadjuvant phase of the AEGEAN study receiving IMFINZI in combination with platinum-containing chemotherapy (n=401), permanent discontinuation of IMFINZI due to an adverse reaction occurred in 6.7% of patients. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 21% of patients. The most frequent (≥1%) serious adverse reactions were pneumonia (2.7%), anemia (1.5%), myelosuppression (1.5%), vomiting (1.2%), neutropenia (1%), and acute kidney injury (1%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 2% of patients, including death due to COVID-19 pneumonia (0.5%), sepsis (0.5%), myocarditis (0.2%), decreased appetite (0.2%), hemoptysis (0.2%), and death not otherwise specified (0.2%). Of the 401 IMFINZI-treated patients who received neoadjuvant treatment and 398 placebo-treated patients who received neoadjuvant treatment, 1.7% (n=7) and 1% (n=4), respectively, did not receive surgery due to adverse reactions.
- In patients with resectable NSCLC in the adjuvant phase of the AEGEAN study receiving IMFINZI as a single agent (n=265), permanent discontinuation of IMFINZI due to an adverse reaction occurred in 8% of patients. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 13% of patients. The most frequent serious adverse reactions reported in >1% of patients were pneumonia (1.9%), pneumonitis (1.1%), and COVID-19 (1.1%). Four fatal adverse reactions occurred during the adjuvant phase of the study, including COVID-19 pneumonia, pneumonia aspiration, interstitial lung disease and aortic aneurysm.
Metastatic NSCLC
- In patients with mNSCLC in the POSEIDON study receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO plus platinum-based chemotherapy (n=330), the most common adverse reactions (occurring in ≥20% of patients) were nausea (42%), fatigue (36%), musculoskeletal pain (29%), decreased appetite (28%), rash (27%), and diarrhea (22%).
- In patients with mNSCLC in the POSEIDON study receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy (n=330), permanent discontinuation of IMFINZI or IMJUDO due to an adverse reaction occurred in 17% of patients. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 44% of patients, with the most frequent serious adverse reactions reported in at least 2% of patients being pneumonia (11%), anemia (5%), diarrhea (2.4%), thrombocytopenia (2.4%), pyrexia (2.4%), and febrile neutropenia (2.1%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in a total of 4.2% of patients.
Limited-stage Small Cell Lung Cancer
- In patients with limited-stage SCLC in the ADRIATIC study receiving IMFINZI (n=262), the most common adverse reactions occurring in ≥20% of patients receiving IMFINZI were pneumonitis or radiation pneumonitis (38%), and fatigue (21%). The most common Grade 3 or 4 adverse reactions (≥3%) were pneumonitis or radiation pneumonitis and pneumonia.
- In patients with limited-stage SCLC in the ADRIATIC study receiving IMFINZI (n=262), IMFINZI was permanently discontinued due to adverse reactions in 16% of the patients receiving IMFINZI. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 30% of patients receiving IMFINZI. The most frequent serious adverse reactions reported in ≥1% of patients receiving IMFINZI were pneumonitis or radiation pneumonitis (12%), and pneumonia (5%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 2.7% of patients who received IMFINZI including pneumonia (1.5%), cardiac failure, encephalopathy and pneumonitis (0.4% each).
Extensive-stage Small Cell Lung Cancer
- In patients with extensive-stage SCLC in the CASPIAN study receiving IMFINZI plus chemotherapy (n=265), the most common adverse reactions (≥20%) were nausea (34%), fatigue/asthenia (32%), and alopecia (31%). The most common Grade 3 or 4 adverse reaction (≥3%) was fatigue/asthenia (3.4%).
- In patients with extensive-stage SCLC in the CASPIAN study receiving IMFINZI plus chemotherapy (n=265), IMFINZI was discontinued due to adverse reactions in 7% of the patients receiving IMFINZI plus chemotherapy. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 31% of patients receiving IMFINZI plus chemotherapy. The most frequent serious adverse reactions reported in at least 1% of patients were febrile neutropenia (4.5%), pneumonia (2.3%), anemia (1.9%), pancytopenia (1.5%), pneumonitis (1.1%), and COPD (1.1%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 4.9% of patients receiving IMFINZI plus chemotherapy.
Locally Advanced or Metastatic Biliary Tract Cancers (BTCs)
- In patients with locally advanced or metastatic BTCs in the TOPAZ-1 study receiving IMFINZI (n=338), the most common adverse reactions (occurring in ≥20% of patients) were fatigue (42%), nausea (40%), constipation (32%), decreased appetite (26%), abdominal pain (24%), rash (23%), and pyrexia (20%).
- In patients with locally advanced or metastatic BTCs in the TOPAZ-1 study receiving IMFINZI (n=338), discontinuation due to adverse reactions occurred in 6% of the patients receiving IMFINZI plus chemotherapy. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 47% of patients receiving IMFINZI plus chemotherapy. The most frequent serious adverse reactions reported in at least 2% of patients were cholangitis (7%), pyrexia (3.8%), anemia (3.6%), sepsis (3.3%), and acute kidney injury (2.4%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 3.6% of patients receiving IMFINZI plus chemotherapy. These include ischemic or hemorrhagic stroke (4 patients), sepsis (2 patients), and upper gastrointestinal hemorrhage (2 patients).
Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC)
- In patients with unresectable HCC in the HIMALAYA study receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO (n=388), the most common adverse reactions (occurring in ≥20% of patients) were rash (32%), diarrhea (27%), fatigue (26%), pruritus (23%), musculoskeletal pain (22%), and abdominal pain (20%).
- In patients with unresectable HCC in the HIMALAYA study receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO (n=388), serious adverse reactions occurred in 41% of patients. Serious adverse reactions in >1% of patients included hemorrhage (6%), diarrhea (4%), sepsis (2.1%), pneumonia (2.1%), rash (1.5%), vomiting (1.3%), acute kidney injury (1.3%), and anemia (1.3%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 8% of patients who received IMFINZI and IMJUDO, including death (1%), hemorrhage intracranial (0.5%), cardiac arrest (0.5%), pneumonitis (0.5%), hepatic failure (0.5%), and immune-mediated hepatitis (0.5%). Permanent discontinuation of treatment regimen due to an adverse reaction occurred in 14% of patients.
Primary Advanced or Recurrent dMMR Endometrial Cancer
- In patients with primary advanced or recurrent dMMR endometrial cancer in the DUO-E study receiving IMFINZI in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel followed by IMFINZI as a single agent (n=44), the most common adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities (occurring in >20% of patients) were peripheral neuropathy (61%), musculoskeletal pain (59%), nausea (59%), alopecia (52%), fatigue (41%), abdominal pain (39%), constipation (39%), rash (39%), decreased magnesium (36%), increased ALT (32%), increased AST (30%), diarrhea (27%), vomiting (27%), cough (27%), decreased potassium (25%), dyspnea (25%), headache (23%), increased alkaline phosphatase (20%), and decreased appetite (18%). The most common Grade 3 or 4 adverse reactions (≥3%) were constipation (4.5%) and fatigue (4.5%).
- In patients with primary advanced or recurrent dMMR endometrial cancer in the DUO-E study receiving IMFINZI in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel followed by IMFINZI as a single agent (n=44), permanent discontinuation of IMFINZI due to adverse reactions occurred in 11% of patients. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 30% of patients who received IMFINZI with carboplatin and paclitaxel; the most common serious adverse reactions (≥4%) were constipation (4.5%) and rash (4.5%).
BCG-Naive, High-Risk Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer (HR-NMIBC)
- In patients with BCG-naive, HR-NMIBC in the POTOMAC study receiving IMFINZI in combination with BCG, the most common (≥20%) adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities were increased glucose (43%), increased AST (43%), increased lipase (42%), increased ALT (42%), increased GGT (40%), urinary tract infection (40%), increased potassium (39%), dysuria (37%), decreased hemoglobin (35%), hematuria (33%), increased serum creatinine (30%), musculoskeletal pain (28%), decreased lymphocytes (27%), urinary frequency (26%), decreased sodium (23%), fatigue (21%), rash (20%), and pyrexia (20%).
- In patients with BCG-naive, HR-NMIBC in the POTOMAC study receiving IMFINZI in combination with BCG, permanent discontinuation of IMFINZI due to adverse reactions occurred in 18% of patients. The adverse reactions which resulted in permanent discontinuation of IMFINZI (≥1%) were hepatitis (1.8%), acute kidney injury (1.2%), and diarrhea (1.2%). Serious adverse reactions occurred in 32% of patients. The most common (≥1%) serious adverse reactions were urinary tract infection (4.5%), COVID (1.8%), hepatitis (1.5%), dysuria (1.2%), and prostate cancer (1.2%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 2.4% of patients who received IMFINZI in combination with BCG, including congestive cardiac failure (0.6%), COVID (0.3%), cardiovascular disorder (0.3%), dementia with Lewy bodies (0.3%), and pancreatic cancer (0.3%).
Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer (MIBC)
- In patients with MIBC, the most common adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, in the overall study (occurring in ≥20% of patients) were decreased hemoglobin, decreased neutrophils, increased blood creatinine, decreased sodium, nausea, increased ALT, decreased calcium, decreased platelets, fatigue, increased potassium, decreased lymphocytes, increased AST, constipation, decreased magnesium, decreased appetite, increased alkaline phosphatase, rash, pyrexia, diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal pain.
- In patients with MIBC in the neoadjuvant phase of the NIAGARA study receiving IMFINZI in combination with gemcitabine and cisplatin (n=530), permanent discontinuation of IMFINZI due to an adverse reaction occurred in 9% of patients. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 24% of patients; the most frequent (≥1%) serious adverse reactions were pulmonary embolism (1.9%), febrile neutropenia (1.5%), acute kidney injury (1.3%), thrombocytopenia (1.3%), urinary tract infection (1.3%), and pneumonia (1.3%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 1.1% of patients including sepsis, myocardial infarction, and pulmonary embolism (0.2% each). One fatal adverse reaction of pneumonia was reported in 1 (0.2%) patient in the post-surgery phase before adjuvant treatment started. Of the 530 patients in the IMFINZI treatment arm and 526 patients in the chemotherapy treatment arm who received neoadjuvant treatment, 1 (0.2%) patient in each treatment arm did not receive surgery due to adverse reactions. The adverse reaction that led to cancellation of surgery in the IMFINZI treatment arm was interstitial lung disease.
- In patients with MIBC in the adjuvant phase of the NIAGARA study receiving IMFINZI as a single agent (n=383), permanent discontinuation of adjuvant IMFINZI due to an adverse reaction occurred in 5% of patients. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 26% of patients. The most frequent serious adverse reactions (occurring in ≥1% of patients) were urinary tract infection (7%), acute kidney injury (3.7%), hydronephrosis (2.1%), pyelonephritis (2.1%), urosepsis (1.8%) and sepsis (1.6%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 1.8% of patients, including COVID-19, severe acute respiratory syndrome, cardiopulmonary failure, gastrointestinal hemorrhage, and chronic hepatic failure (0.3% each).
Resectable Gastric Cancer/Gastroesophageal Junction Adenocarcinoma (GC/GEJC)
- In patients with resectable GC/GEJC, the most common adverse reactions in the overall study (occurring in ≥20% of patients) were diarrhea, nausea, peripheral neuropathy, fatigue, alopecia, decreased appetite, rash, abdominal pain, vomiting, musculoskeletal pain, pyrexia, and stomatitis.
- In patients with resectable GC/GEJC in the neoadjuvant phase of the MATTERHORN study receiving IMFINZI in combination with FLOT chemotherapy (n=475), permanent discontinuation of IMFINZI due to an adverse reaction occurred in 2.5% of patients. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 21% of patients; the most frequent (≥2%) serious adverse reaction was diarrhea (2.5%). Deaths occurred in 1.9% of patients; deaths of ≥2 patients included septic shock (0.6%) and acute coronary syndrome (0.4%). Of the 475 patients in the IMFINZI + FLOT chemotherapy treatment arm and 469 patients in the placebo + FLOT chemotherapy treatment arm who received neoadjuvant treatment, 0.6% and 0.4% of patients, respectively, did not receive surgery due to adverse reactions, and 2.3% and 2.6% of patients, respectively, had a delay in surgery due to ARs.
- In patients with resectable GC/GEJC in the adjuvant phase of the MATTERHORN study receiving IMFINZI in combination with FLOT chemotherapy (n=365), permanent discontinuation of IMFINZI due to an adverse reaction occurred in 7% of patients. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 29% of patients; the most frequent (≥2%) serious adverse reaction was pneumonia (2.5%). Deaths occurred in 2.2% of patients; deaths of ≥2 patients included gastrointestinal perforation (0.5%) and COVID-19 (0.5%).
- In patients with resectable GC/GEJC in the adjuvant phase of the MATTERHORN study receiving IMFINZI alone (n=345), permanent discontinuation of IMFINZI due to an adverse reaction occurred in 6% of patients. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 14% of patients. Deaths occurred in 1.7% of patients; deaths of ≥2 patients included gastrointestinal perforation (0.6%) and COVID-19 (0.6%).
The safety and effectiveness of IMFINZI and IMJUDO have not been established in pediatric patients.
Indications:
IMFINZI, as a single agent, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable Stage III non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose disease has not progressed following concurrent platinum-based chemotherapy and radiation therapy (cCRT).
IMFINZI in combination with platinum-containing chemotherapy as neoadjuvant treatment, followed by IMFINZI continued as a single agent as adjuvant treatment after surgery, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with resectable (tumors ≥4 cm and/or node positive) NSCLC and no known epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutations or anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) rearrangements.
IMFINZI, in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic NSCLC with no sensitizing EGFR mutations or ALK genomic tumor aberrations.
IMFINZI, as a single agent, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with limited-stage small cell lung cancer (LS-SCLC) whose disease has not progressed following concurrent platinum-based chemotherapy and radiation therapy (cCRT).
IMFINZI, in combination with etoposide and either carboplatin or cisplatin, is indicated for the first-line treatment of adult patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC).
IMFINZI, in combination with gemcitabine and cisplatin, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic biliary tract cancer (BTC).
IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (uHCC).
IMFINZI in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel followed by IMFINZI as a single agent is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer that is mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) as determined by an FDA-authorized test.
IMFINZI in combination with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with BCG-naive, high-risk non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (HR-NMIBC).
IMFINZI in combination with gemcitabine and cisplatin as neoadjuvant treatment, followed by single agent IMFINZI as adjuvant treatment following radical cystectomy, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC).
IMFINZI in combination with fluorouracil, leucovorin, oxaliplatin and docetaxel (FLOT) as neoadjuvant and adjuvant treatment, followed by single agent IMFINZI, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with resectable gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma (GC/GEJC).
Please see Full Prescribing Information including Medication Guide for IMFINZI and IMJUDO .
Notes
Small cell lung cancer
Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death globally, accounting for almost one in five (19%) cancer deaths. 4,5 Lung cancer is broadly split into non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and SCLC, with about 15% classified as SCLC. 6 About two-thirds of SCLC patients are diagnosed with ES-SCLC, in which the cancer has spread widely through the lung or to other parts of the body. 3 While survival rates have improved in recent years following the introduction of immune checkpoint inhibitors, prognosis is still poor, with only 18.1% of LS-SCLC patients and 3.6% of ES-SCLC patients alive five years after diagnosis. 2
DeLLphi-305
The DeLLphi-305 trial is sponsored by Amgen, with partial funding and IMFINZI provided by AstraZeneca. It is a global Phase III, randomized, open-label clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of IMFINZI in combination with tarlatamab compared to IMFINZI alone as 1st-line maintenance treatment for patients with ES-SCLC who have not progressed following induction treatment with IMFINZI in combination with platinum chemotherapy and etoposide.
Tarlatamab is a first-in-class targeted immunotherapy that binds to both DLL3 on tumor cells and CD3 on T cells, thereby activating T cells to kill DLL3-expressing SCLC cells. DLL3 is a protein that is expressed on the surface of SCLC cells in ~85-96% of patients with SCLC, but is minimally expressed on healthy cells.
In the trial, 563 patients who completed IMFINZI-based induction treatment were randomized 1:1 to receive either IMFINZI in combination with tarlatamab or IMFINZI alone until progression or unacceptable toxicity. Following tarlatamab infusion on Cycle 1 Day 1 and Cycle 1 Day 8, patients were monitored in a healthcare setting for 1 to 2 hours (6 to 8 hours in certain regions including Europe). The trial included patients with both treated and untreated asymptomatic brain metastases at baseline.
The primary endpoint is OS for IMFINZI plus tarlatamab versus IMFINZI alone. PFS is a key secondary endpoint.
IMFINZI ® (durvalumab)
IMFINZI ® (durvalumab) is a human monoclonal antibody that binds to the PD-L1 protein and blocks the interaction of PD-L1 with the PD-1 and CD80 proteins, countering the tumor's immune-evading tactics and releasing the inhibition of immune responses.
In addition to its indications in SCLC, IMFINZI is the global standard of care based on OS in the curative-intent setting of unresectable, Stage III NSCLC in patients whose disease has not progressed after chemoradiotherapy (CRT). Additionally, IMFINZI is approved as a perioperative treatment in combination with neoadjuvant chemotherapy in resectable NSCLC, and in combination with a short course of IMJUDO ® (tremelimumab-actl) and chemotherapy for the treatment of metastatic NSCLC.
IMFINZI is also approved in combination with chemotherapy in locally advanced or metastatic biliary tract cancer and in combination with IMJUDO in unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). It is also approved as a monotherapy in unresectable HCC in Japan, China and the EU, and in resectable, early-stage and locally advanced gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancers in the US and the EU. Additionally, in April 2026, IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO, lenvatinib and transarterial chemoembolization (TACE) demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in the primary endpoint of PFS versus TACE alone for patients with unresectable HCC eligible for embolization in the EMERALD-3 Phase III trial.
Perioperative IMFINZI in combination with neoadjuvant chemotherapy is approved for cisplatin-eligible muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC). IMFINZI in combination with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) induction and maintenance therapy is approved in the US and other countries for patients with BCG-naïve, high-risk non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. In May 2026, positive high-level results from the VOLGA Phase III trial showed that perioperative treatment with IMFINZI in combination with neoadjuvant enfortumab vedotin (EV) demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in event-free survival (EFS) and OS in patients with MIBC who were ineligible for or had declined cisplatin-based chemotherapy. In addition, perioperative IMFINZI plus IMJUDO in combination with neoadjuvant EV demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in EFS and a favorable trend for OS; however, the OS data were not statistically significant at this planned interim analysis and will be formally reassessed at a subsequent analysis. In July 2026, positive high-level results from the NILE Phase III trial showed IMFINZI plus chemotherapy demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in OS versus chemotherapy as 1st-line treatment for patients with PD-L1 high unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer.
IMFINZI in combination with chemotherapy followed by IMFINZI monotherapy is approved as a 1st-line treatment for primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer (mismatch repair deficient disease only in US, EU and China). IMFINZI in combination with chemotherapy followed by olaparib and IMFINZI is approved for patients with mismatch repair proficient advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer in EU and Japan.
Since the first approval in May 2017, more than 470,000 patients have been treated with IMFINZI . As part of a broad development program, IMFINZI is being tested as a single treatment and in combinations with other anti-cancer treatments for patients with NSCLC, bladder cancer, breast cancer, ovarian cancer and several gastrointestinal cancers.
AstraZeneca in lung cancer
AstraZeneca is working to bring patients with lung cancer closer to cure through the detection and treatment of early-stage disease, while also pushing the boundaries of science to improve outcomes in the resistant and advanced settings. By defining new therapeutic targets and investigating innovative approaches, the Company aims to match medicines to the patients who can benefit most.
The Company's comprehensive portfolio includes leading lung cancer medicines and the next wave of innovations, including osimertinib and gefitinib; IMFINZI and IMJUDO; fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki and datopotamab deruxtecan-dlnk in collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo; savolitinib in collaboration with HUTCHMED; as well as a pipeline of potential new medicines and combinations across diverse mechanisms of action.
AstraZeneca is a founding member of the Lung Ambition Alliance, a global coalition working to accelerate innovation and deliver meaningful improvements for people with lung cancer, including and beyond treatment.
AstraZeneca in immuno-oncology (IO)
AstraZeneca is a pioneer in introducing the concept of immunotherapy into dedicated clinical areas of high unmet medical need. The Company has a comprehensive and diverse IO portfolio and pipeline anchored in immunotherapies designed to overcome evasion of the anti-tumor immune response and stimulate the body's immune system to attack tumors.
AstraZeneca strives to redefine cancer care and help transform outcomes for patients with IMFINZI as a monotherapy and in combination with IMJUDO as well as other novel immunotherapies and modalities. The Company is also investigating next-generation immunotherapies like bispecific antibodies and therapeutics that harness different aspects of immunity to target cancer, including cell therapy and T-cell engagers.
AstraZeneca is pursuing an innovative clinical strategy to bring IO-based therapies that deliver long-term survival to new settings across a wide range of cancer types. The Company is focused on exploring novel combination approaches to help prevent treatment resistance and drive longer immune responses. With an extensive clinical program, the Company also champions the use of IO treatment in earlier disease stages, where there is the greatest potential for cure.
AstraZeneca in oncology
AstraZeneca is leading a revolution in oncology with the ambition to provide cures for cancer in every form, following the science to understand cancer and all its complexities to discover, develop and deliver life-changing medicines to patients.
The Company's focus is on some of the most challenging cancers. It is through persistent innovation that AstraZeneca has built one of the most diverse portfolios and pipelines in the industry, with the potential to catalyze changes in the practice of medicine and transform the patient experience.
AstraZeneca has the vision to redefine cancer care and, one day, eliminate cancer as a cause of death.
AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/NYSE: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Diseases, and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca's innovative medicines are sold in more than 125 countries and used by millions of patients worldwide. Please visit astrazeneca-us.com and follow the Company on social media @AstraZeneca .
References
- AstraZeneca PLC. Investor relations epidemiology spreadsheet. Available at: https://www.astrazeneca.com/investor-relations.html . Accessed September 2026.
- Cao W, et al. Incidence, Risk Factors, and Impact of Immunotherapy on Brain Metastasis in Extensive-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Without Baseline Brain Involvement. JCO Oncol Pract. Published online 12 May 2026.
- Shalata W, et al. Current and Emerging Therapeutic Strategies for Limited- and Extensive-Stage Small-Cell Lung Cancer. Med Sci (Basel). 2025;13(3):142.
- World Health Organization. International Agency for Research on Cancer. Lung Fact Sheet. Available at: https://gco.iarc.who.int/media/globocan/factsheets/cancers/15-trachea-bronchus-and-lung-fact-sheet.pdf . Accessed September 2026.
- World Health Organization. International Agency for Research on Cancer. World Fact Sheet. Available at: https://gco.iarc.who.int/media/globocan/factsheets/populations/900-world-fact-sheet.pdf . Accessed September 2026.
- LUNGevity Foundation. Types of Lung Cancer. Available at: https://www.lungevity.org/for-patients-caregivers/lung-cancer-101/types-of-lung-cancer . Accessed September 2026.
US-116035 Last Updated 9/26
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260908561231/en/
Media Inquiries
Lauren-Jei McCarthy +1 347 918 7001
US Media Mailbox: usmediateam@astrazeneca.com