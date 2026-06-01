IMFINZI® plus IMJUDO® combined with lenvatinib and TACE reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 30% in embolization-eligible unresectable liver cancer in EMERALD-3 Phase III trial

Positive overall survival trend in favor of STRIDE regimen with lenvatinib and TACE
Positive results from the EMERALD-3 Phase III trial showed AstraZeneca's IMFINZI ® (durvalumab) in combination with IMJUDO ® (tremelimumab-actl), lenvatinib and transarterial chemoembolization (TACE), demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) versus TACE alone for patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) eligible for embolization. Patients in the investigational arms were treated with the STRIDE regimen (Single Tremelimumab-actl Regular Interval Durvalumab), with or without lenvatinib, prior to TACE and then in combination with TACE thereafter.
These results will be presented today in an oral session at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago, IL (abstract #LBA4000).
In a planned interim analysis, the STRIDE regimen combined with lenvatinib and TACE demonstrated a 30% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death versus TACE alone (based on a PFS hazard ratio [HR] of 0.70; 95% confidence interval [CI] 0.57-0.86; p=0.0007). The median PFS was 13.0 months for this regimen versus 9.8 months for TACE. The PFS improvement was broadly consistent across key prespecified patient subgroups.
For the secondary endpoint of overall survival (OS), a positive trend was observed in favor of the STRIDE regimen with lenvatinib and TACE versus TACE alone (HR 0.84; 95% CI 0.65-1.09; p=0.1814).
Although not formally tested at this analysis, the key secondary endpoints of PFS and OS for the treatment arm evaluating the STRIDE regimen plus TACE versus TACE alone showed a clinically meaningful improvement in PFS (HR 0.71; 95% CI 0.56-0.91; nominal p=0.0062) and OS (HR 0.70; 95% CI 0.51-0.95; nominal p=0.0233) versus TACE alone. Median PFS was 12.9 months for STRIDE plus TACE versus 8.1 months for TACE alone.
In a pre-planned exploratory analysis comparing the two investigational arms, a PFS improvement was observed favoring the lenvatinib-containing arm in patients with non-viral etiology (HR 0.70; 95% CI 0.44-1.09). The trial will continue to assess OS and other key secondary endpoints in both investigational arms.
Ghassan Abou-Alfa, MD, JD, MBA, PhD(hc), Attending Physician, Professor of Medicine at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and principal investigator in the trial said, "Patients with embolization-eligible liver cancer face the burden of repeated localized therapy and are in urgent need of new systemic treatment options to delay disease progression and recurrence. The EMERALD-3 trial represents a meaningful advance for patients, with nearly one in three alive and progression-free at two years when treated with this dual immunotherapy regimen with or without lenvatinib, with a trend toward improved survival."
Susan Galbraith, Executive Vice President, Oncology Haematology R&D, AstraZeneca, said: "Building on practice-changing results from the HIMALAYA Phase III trial, these progression-free survival results and the early overall survival trend in the EMERALD-3 trial highlight the meaningful impact of bringing the STRIDE regimen into an earlier setting. These results advance our strategy to move novel immunotherapy regimens into earlier stages of cancer and underscore the opportunity to bring new treatment options for patients into this challenging liver cancer setting."
The safety profile for each combination was consistent with the known profiles of each medicine. Grade 3 or higher adverse events from all causes occurred in 71.4% of the patients in the STRIDE plus lenvatinib and TACE arm, and 64% of the patients in the STRIDE plus TACE arm, versus 28.6% in the TACE-only arm.
Summary of PFS and OS results: EMERALD-3
|
|
STRIDE + lenvatinib + TACE
(n=293)
|
TACE
(n=292)
|
STRIDE + TACE
(n=175)
|
TACE
(n=first 175)
|
PFS
|
Number of patients with event (%)
|
172 (58.7)
|
201 (68.8)
|
123 (70.3)
|
140 (80.0)
|
Median PFS (in months)
|
13.0 (12.2-16.7) i, ii
|
9.8 (8.0-11.4) i, ii
|
12.9 (10.2-15.9) iii, iv
|
8.1 (6.5-10.2) iii, iv
|
HR (95% CI)
|
0.70 (0.57-0.86) i
|
0.71 (0.56-0.91) iii, iv
|
P-value
|
0.0007 v
|
0.0062 vi
|
Data maturity
|
63.8% i
|
75.1% iii
|
PFS rate at 12 months (%)
|
56.2
|
42.9
|
53.0
|
38.0
|
PFS rate at 18 months (%)
|
42.1
|
30.8
|
38.8
|
29.8
|
PFS rate at 24 months (%)
|
30.4
|
19.3
|
30.0
|
20.3
|
OS
|
HR (95% CI) iii
|
0.84 (0.65-1.09)
|
0.70 (0.51-0.95) iv, vii
|
P-value
|
0.1814 v
|
0.0233 vi
|
Median OS (in months) iii
|
39.5 (34.1-NC)
|
34.7 (28.8-NC)
|
NC (37.7-NC) iv, viii
|
32.9 (24.1-43.2)
|
Data maturity iii
|
40.3%
|
45.4%
|
OS rate at 12 months (%) iii
|
83.2
|
82.0
|
87.7
|
81.5
|
OS rate at 18 months (%) iii
|
77.5
|
69.7
|
76.4
|
67.3
|
OS rate at 24 months (%) iii
|
66.9
|
61.5
|
68.0
|
57.8
|
NC, not calculable
|
|
i The data cut-off date was Sep 2, 2025
|
ii PFS was assessed by BICR per RECIST v1.1
|
iii The data cut-off date was Feb 23, 2026
|
iv Descriptive per the pre-specified multiplicity/hierarchy; no formal statistical inference is claimed
|
v Stratified log rank
|
vi Nominal
|
vii Estimated using a stratified Cox proportional hazards model
|
viii Calculated using the Kaplan-Meier technique; CI derived based on Brookmeyer-Crowley method
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
There are no contraindications for IMFINZI ® (durvalumab) or IMJUDO ® (tremelimumab-actl).
Severe and Fatal Immune-Mediated Adverse Reactions
Important immune-mediated adverse reactions listed under Warnings and Precautions may not include all possible severe and fatal immune-mediated reactions. Immune-mediated adverse reactions, which may be severe or fatal, can occur in any organ system or tissue. Immune-mediated adverse reactions can occur at any time after starting treatment or after discontinuation. Monitor patients closely for symptoms and signs that may be clinical manifestations of underlying immune-mediated adverse reactions. Evaluate clinical chemistries including liver enzymes, creatinine, adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) level, and thyroid function at baseline and before each dose. In cases of suspected immune-mediated adverse reactions, initiate appropriate workup to exclude alternative etiologies, including infection. Institute medical management promptly, including specialty consultation as appropriate. Withhold or permanently discontinue IMFINZI and IMJUDO depending on severity. See USPI Dosing and Administration for specific details. In general, if IMFINZI and IMJUDO requires interruption or discontinuation, administer systemic corticosteroid therapy (1 mg to 2 mg/kg/day prednisone or equivalent) until improvement to Grade 1 or less. Upon improvement to Grade 1 or less, initiate corticosteroid taper and continue to taper over at least 1 month. Consider administration of other systemic immunosuppressants in patients whose immune-mediated adverse reactions are not controlled with corticosteroid therapy.
Immune-Mediated Pneumonitis
IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated pneumonitis, which may be fatal. The incidence of pneumonitis is higher in patients who have received prior thoracic radiation.
- IMFINZI as a Single Agent
- In patients who did not receive recent prior radiation, the incidence of immune-mediated pneumonitis was 2.4% (34/1414), including fatal (<0.1%), and Grade 3-4 (0.4%) adverse reactions.
- In patients who received recent prior radiation, the incidence of pneumonitis (including radiation pneumonitis) in patients with unresectable Stage III NSCLC following definitive chemoradiation within 42 days prior to initiation of IMFINZI in PACIFIC was 18.3% (87/475) in patients receiving IMFINZI and 12.8% (30/234) in patients receiving placebo. Of the patients who received IMFINZI (475), 1.1% were fatal and 2.7% were Grade 3 adverse reactions.
- The incidence of pneumonitis (including radiation pneumonitis) in patients with LS-SCLC following chemoradiation within 42 days prior to initiation of IMFINZI in ADRIATIC was 14% (37/262) in patients receiving IMFINZI and 6% (16/265) in patients receiving placebo. Of the patients who received IMFINZI (262), 0.4% had a fatal adverse reaction and 2.7% had Grade 3 adverse reactions.
- The frequency and severity of immune-mediated pneumonitis in patients who did not receive definitive chemoradiation prior to IMFINZI were similar in patients who received IMFINZI as a single agent or with ES-SCLC or BTC when given in combination with chemotherapy.
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO
- Immune‑mediated pneumonitis occurred in 1.3% (5/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO, including fatal (0.3%) and Grade 3 (0.2%) adverse reactions.
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy
- Immune-mediated pneumonitis occurred in 3.5% (21/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including fatal (0.5%), and Grade 3 (1%) adverse reactions.
Immune-Mediated Colitis
IMFINZI with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy can cause immune-mediated colitis, which may be fatal. IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated colitis that is frequently associated with diarrhea. Cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection/reactivation has been reported in patients with corticosteroid-refractory immune-mediated colitis. In cases of corticosteroid-refractory colitis, consider repeating infectious workup to exclude alternative etiologies.
- IMFINZI as a Single Agent
- Immune-mediated colitis occurred in 2% (37/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including Grade 4 (<0.1%) and Grade 3 (0.4%) adverse reactions.
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO
- Immune‑mediated colitis or diarrhea occurred in 6% (23/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO, including Grade 3 (3.6%) adverse reactions. Intestinal perforation has been observed in other studies of IMFINZI and IMJUDO.
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy
- Immune-mediated colitis occurred in 6.5% (39/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy including fatal (0.2%) and Grade 3 (2.5%) adverse reactions. Intestinal perforation and large intestine perforation were reported in 0.1% of patients.
Immune-Mediated Hepatitis
IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated hepatitis, which may be fatal.
- IMFINZI as a Single Agent
- Immune-mediated hepatitis occurred in 2.8% (52/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including fatal (0.2%), Grade 4 (0.3%) and Grade 3 (1.4%) adverse reactions.
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO
- Immune‑mediated hepatitis occurred in 7.5% (29/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO, including fatal (0.8%), Grade 4 (0.3%) and Grade 3 (4.1%) adverse reactions.
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy
- Immune-mediated hepatitis occurred in 3.9% (23/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including fatal (0.3%), Grade 4 (0.5%), and Grade 3 (2%) adverse reactions.
Immune-Mediated Endocrinopathies
- Adrenal Insufficiency : IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause primary or secondary adrenal insufficiency. For Grade 2 or higher adrenal insufficiency, initiate symptomatic treatment, including hormone replacement as clinically indicated.
- IMFINZI as a Single Agent
- Immune-mediated adrenal insufficiency occurred in 0.5% (9/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including Grade 3 (<0.1%) adverse reactions.
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO
- Immune-mediated adrenal insufficiency occurred in 1.5% (6/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO, including Grade 3 (0.3%) adverse reactions.
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy
- Immune-mediated adrenal insufficiency occurred in 2.2% (13/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including Grade 3 (0.8%) adverse reactions.
- IMFINZI as a Single Agent
- Hypophysitis : IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated hypophysitis. Hypophysitis can present with acute symptoms associated with mass effect such as headache, photophobia, or visual field cuts. Hypophysitis can cause hypopituitarism. Initiate symptomatic treatment including hormone replacement as clinically indicated.
- IMFINZI as a Single Agent
- Grade 3 hypophysitis/hypopituitarism occurred in <0.1% (1/1889) of patients who received IMFINZI.
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO
- Immune-mediated hypophysitis/hypopituitarism occurred in 1% (4/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO.
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy
- Immune-mediated hypophysitis occurred in 1.3% (8/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including Grade 3 (0.5%) adverse reactions.
- IMFINZI as a Single Agent
- Thyroid Disorders (Thyroiditis, Hyperthyroidism, and Hypothyroidism) : IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated thyroid disorders. Thyroiditis can present with or without endocrinopathy. Hypothyroidism can follow hyperthyroidism. Initiate hormone replacement therapy for hypothyroidism or institute medical management of hyperthyroidism as clinically indicated.
- IMFINZI as a Single Agent
- Immune-mediated thyroiditis occurred in 0.5% (9/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including Grade 3 (<0.1%) adverse reactions.
- Immune-mediated hyperthyroidism occurred in 2.1% (39/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI.
- Immune-mediated hypothyroidism occurred in 8.3% (156/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including Grade 3 (<0.1%) adverse reactions.
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO
- Immune-mediated thyroiditis occurred in 1.5% (6/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO.
- Immune-mediated hyperthyroidism occurred in 4.6% (18/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO, including Grade 3 (0.3%) adverse reactions.
- Immune-mediated hypothyroidism occurred in 11% (42/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO.
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy
- Immune-mediated thyroiditis occurred in 1.2% (7/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy.
- Immune-mediated hyperthyroidism occurred in 5% (30/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including Grade 3 (0.2%) adverse reactions.
- Immune-mediated hypothyroidism occurred in 8.6% (51/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including Grade 3 (0.5%) adverse reactions.
- IMFINZI with Carboplatin and Paclitaxel
- Immune-mediated hypothyroidism occurred in 14% (34/235) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel.
- IMFINZI as a Single Agent
- Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus, which can present with diabetic ketoacidosis : Monitor patients for hyperglycemia or other signs and symptoms of diabetes. Initiate treatment with insulin as clinically indicated.
- IMFINZI as a Single Agent
- Grade 3 immune-mediated Type 1 diabetes mellitus occurred in <0.1% (1/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI.
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO
- Two patients (0.5%, 2/388) had events of hyperglycemia requiring insulin therapy that had not resolved at last follow-up.
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy
- Immune-mediated Type 1 diabetes mellitus occurred in 0.5% (3/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy including Grade 3 (0.3%) adverse reactions.
- IMFINZI as a Single Agent
Immune-Mediated Nephritis with Renal Dysfunction
IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated nephritis.
- IMFINZI as a Single Agent
- Immune-mediated nephritis occurred in 0.5% (10/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including Grade 3 (<0.1%) adverse reactions.
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO
- Immune-mediated nephritis occurred in 1% (4/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO, including Grade 3 (0.5%) adverse reactions.
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy
- Immune-mediated nephritis occurred in 0.7% (4/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including Grade 3 (0.2%) adverse reactions.
Immune-Mediated Dermatology Reactions
IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated rash or dermatitis. Exfoliative dermatitis, including Stevens-Johnson Syndrome (SJS), drug rash with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms (DRESS), and toxic epidermal necrolysis (TEN), has occurred with PD-1/L-1 and CTLA-4 blocking antibodies. Topical emollients and/or topical corticosteroids may be adequate to treat mild to moderate non-exfoliative rashes.
- IMFINZI as a Single Agent
- Immune-mediated rash or dermatitis occurred in 1.8% (34/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including Grade 3 (0.4%) adverse reactions.
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO
- Immune-mediated rash or dermatitis occurred in 4.9% (19/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO, including Grade 4 (0.3%) and Grade 3 (1.5%) adverse reactions.
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy
- Immune-mediated rash or dermatitis occurred in 7.2% (43/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including Grade 3 (0.3%) adverse reactions.
Immune-Mediated Pancreatitis
IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated pancreatitis. Immune-mediated pancreatitis occurred in 2.3% (9/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO, including Grade 4 (0.3%) and Grade 3 (1.5%) adverse reactions.
Other Immune-Mediated Adverse Reactions
The following clinically significant, immune-mediated adverse reactions occurred at an incidence of less than 1% each in patients who received IMFINZI and IMJUDO or were reported with the use of other immune-checkpoint inhibitors.
- Cardiac/vascular : Myocarditis, pericarditis, vasculitis.
- Nervous system : Meningitis, encephalitis, myelitis and demyelination, myasthenic syndrome/myasthenia gravis (including exacerbation), Guillain-Barré syndrome, nerve paresis, autoimmune neuropathy.
- Ocular : Uveitis, iritis, and other ocular inflammatory toxicities can occur. Some cases can be associated with retinal detachment. Various grades of visual impairment to include blindness can occur. If uveitis occurs in combination with other immune-mediated adverse reactions, consider a Vogt-Koyanagi-Harada-like syndrome, as this may require treatment with systemic steroids to reduce the risk of permanent vision loss.
- Gastrointestinal : Pancreatitis including increases in serum amylase and lipase levels, gastritis, duodenitis.
- Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders : Myositis/polymyositis, rhabdomyolysis and associated sequelae including renal failure, arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatica.
- Endocrine : Hypoparathyroidism.
- Other (hematologic/immune) : Hemolytic anemia, aplastic anemia, hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, systemic inflammatory response syndrome, histiocytic necrotizing lymphadenitis (Kikuchi lymphadenitis), sarcoidosis, immune thrombocytopenia, solid organ transplant rejection, other transplant (including corneal graft) rejection.
Infusion-Related Reactions
IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause severe or life-threatening infusion-related reactions. Monitor for signs and symptoms of infusion-related reactions. Interrupt, slow the rate of, or permanently discontinue IMFINZI and IMJUDO based on the severity. See USPI Dosing and Administration for specific details. For Grade 1 or 2 infusion-related reactions, consider using pre-medications with subsequent doses.
- IMFINZI as a Single Agent
- Infusion-related reactions occurred in 2.2% (42/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including Grade 3 (0.3%) adverse reactions.
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO
- Infusion-related reactions occurred in 2.6% (10/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO.
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy
- Infusion-related reactions occurred in 2.9% (17/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including Grade 3 (0.3%) adverse reactions.
Complications of Allogeneic HSCT after IMFINZI
Fatal and other serious complications can occur in patients who receive allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) before or after being treated with a PD-1/L-1 blocking antibody. Transplant-related complications include hyperacute graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), acute GVHD, chronic GVHD, hepatic veno-occlusive disease (VOD) after reduced intensity conditioning, and steroid-requiring febrile syndrome (without an identified infectious cause). These complications may occur despite intervening therapy between PD-1/L-1 blockade and allogeneic HSCT. Follow patients closely for evidence of transplant-related complications and intervene promptly. Consider the benefit versus risks of treatment with a PD-1/L-1 blocking antibody prior to or after an allogeneic HSCT.
Embryo-Fetal Toxicity
Based on their mechanism of action and data from animal studies, IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Advise pregnant women of the potential risk to a fetus. In females of reproductive potential, verify pregnancy status prior to initiating IMFINZI and IMJUDO and advise them to use effective contraception during treatment with IMFINZI and IMJUDO and for 3 months after the last dose of IMFINZI and IMJUDO.
Lactation
There is no information regarding the presence of IMFINZI and IMJUDO in human milk; however, because of the potential for serious adverse reactions in breastfed infants from IMFINZI and IMJUDO, advise women not to breastfeed during treatment and for 3 months after the last dose.
Adverse Reactions
Unresectable Stage III NSCLC
- In patients with Stage III NSCLC in the PACIFIC study receiving IMFINZI (n=475), the most common adverse reactions (≥20%) were cough (40%), fatigue (34%), pneumonitis or radiation pneumonitis (34%), upper respiratory tract infections (26%), dyspnea (25%), and rash (23%). The most common Grade 3 or 4 adverse reactions (≥3%) were pneumonia (7%) and pneumonitis/radiation pneumonitis (3.4%).
- In patients with Stage III NSCLC in the PACIFIC study receiving IMFINZI (n=475), discontinuation due to adverse reactions occurred in 15% of patients in the IMFINZI arm. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 29% of patients receiving IMFINZI. The most frequent serious adverse reactions (≥2%) were pneumonitis or radiation pneumonitis (7%) and pneumonia (6%). Fatal pneumonitis or radiation pneumonitis and fatal pneumonia occurred in <2% of patients and were similar across arms.
Resectable NSCLC
- In patients with resectable NSCLC in the AEGEAN study, the most common adverse reactions (occurring in ≥20% of patients) were anemia, nausea, constipation, fatigue, musculoskeletal pain, and rash.
- In patients with resectable NSCLC in the neoadjuvant phase of the AEGEAN study receiving IMFINZI in combination with platinum-containing chemotherapy (n=401), permanent discontinuation of IMFINZI due to an adverse reaction occurred in 6.7% of patients. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 21% of patients. The most frequent (≥1%) serious adverse reactions were pneumonia (2.7%), anemia (1.5%), myelosuppression (1.5%), vomiting (1.2%), neutropenia (1%), and acute kidney injury (1%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 2% of patients, including death due to COVID-19 pneumonia (0.5%), sepsis (0.5%), myocarditis (0.2%), decreased appetite (0.2%), hemoptysis (0.2%), and death not otherwise specified (0.2%). Of the 401 IMFINZI-treated patients who received neoadjuvant treatment and 398 placebo-treated patients who received neoadjuvant treatment, 1.7% (n=7) and 1% (n=4), respectively, did not receive surgery due to adverse reactions.
- In patients with resectable NSCLC in the adjuvant phase of the AEGEAN study receiving IMFINZI as a single agent (n=265), permanent discontinuation of IMFINZI due to an adverse reaction occurred in 8% of patients. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 13% of patients. The most frequent serious adverse reactions reported in >1% of patients were pneumonia (1.9%), pneumonitis (1.1%), and COVID-19 (1.1%). Four fatal adverse reactions occurred during the adjuvant phase of the study, including COVID-19 pneumonia, pneumonia aspiration, interstitial lung disease and aortic aneurysm.
Metastatic NSCLC
- In patients with mNSCLC in the POSEIDON study receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO plus platinum-based chemotherapy (n=330), the most common adverse reactions (occurring in ≥20% of patients) were nausea (42%), fatigue (36%), musculoskeletal pain (29%), decreased appetite (28%), rash (27%), and diarrhea (22%).
- In patients with mNSCLC in the POSEIDON study receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy (n=330), permanent discontinuation of IMFINZI or IMJUDO due to an adverse reaction occurred in 17% of patients. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 44% of patients, with the most frequent serious adverse reactions reported in at least 2% of patients being pneumonia (11%), anemia (5%), diarrhea (2.4%), thrombocytopenia (2.4%), pyrexia (2.4%), and febrile neutropenia (2.1%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in a total of 4.2% of patients.
Limited-stage Small Cell Lung Cancer
- In patients with limited-stage SCLC in the ADRIATIC study receiving IMFINZI (n=262), the most common adverse reactions occurring in ≥20% of patients receiving IMFINZI were pneumonitis or radiation pneumonitis (38%), and fatigue (21%). The most common Grade 3 or 4 adverse reactions (≥3%) were pneumonitis or radiation pneumonitis and pneumonia.
- In patients with limited-stage SCLC in the ADRIATIC study receiving IMFINZI (n=262), IMFINZI was permanently discontinued due to adverse reactions in 16% of the patients receiving IMFINZI. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 30% of patients receiving IMFINZI. The most frequent serious adverse reactions reported in ≥1% of patients receiving IMFINZI were pneumonitis or radiation pneumonitis (12%), and pneumonia (5%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 2.7% of patients who received IMFINZI including pneumonia (1.5%), cardiac failure, encephalopathy and pneumonitis (0.4% each).
Extensive-stage Small Cell Lung Cancer
- In patients with extensive-stage SCLC in the CASPIAN study receiving IMFINZI plus chemotherapy (n=265), the most common adverse reactions (≥20%) were nausea (34%), fatigue/asthenia (32%), and alopecia (31%). The most common Grade 3 or 4 adverse reaction (≥3%) was fatigue/asthenia (3.4%).
- In patients with extensive-stage SCLC in the CASPIAN study receiving IMFINZI plus chemotherapy (n=265), IMFINZI was discontinued due to adverse reactions in 7% of the patients receiving IMFINZI plus chemotherapy. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 31% of patients receiving IMFINZI plus chemotherapy. The most frequent serious adverse reactions reported in at least 1% of patients were febrile neutropenia (4.5%), pneumonia (2.3%), anemia (1.9%), pancytopenia (1.5%), pneumonitis (1.1%), and COPD (1.1%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 4.9% of patients receiving IMFINZI plus chemotherapy.
Locally Advanced or Metastatic Biliary Tract Cancers (BTCs)
- In patients with locally advanced or metastatic BTCs in the TOPAZ-1 study receiving IMFINZI (n=338), the most common adverse reactions (occurring in ≥20% of patients) were fatigue (42%), nausea (40%), constipation (32%), decreased appetite (26%), abdominal pain (24%), rash (23%), and pyrexia (20%).
- In patients with locally advanced or metastatic BTCs in the TOPAZ-1 study receiving IMFINZI (n=338), discontinuation due to adverse reactions occurred in 6% of the patients receiving IMFINZI plus chemotherapy. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 47% of patients receiving IMFINZI plus chemotherapy. The most frequent serious adverse reactions reported in at least 2% of patients were cholangitis (7%), pyrexia (3.8%), anemia (3.6%), sepsis (3.3%) and acute kidney injury (2.4%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 3.6% of patients receiving IMFINZI plus chemotherapy. These include ischemic or hemorrhagic stroke (4 patients), sepsis (2 patients), and upper gastrointestinal hemorrhage (2 patients).
Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC)
- In patients with unresectable HCC in the HIMALAYA study receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO (n=388), the most common adverse reactions (occurring in ≥20% of patients) were rash (32%), diarrhea (27%), fatigue (26%), pruritus (23%), musculoskeletal pain (22%), and abdominal pain (20%).
- In patients with unresectable HCC in the HIMALAYA study receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO (n=388), serious adverse reactions occurred in 41% of patients. Serious adverse reactions in >1% of patients included hemorrhage (6%), diarrhea (4%), sepsis (2.1%), pneumonia (2.1%), rash (1.5%), vomiting (1.3%), acute kidney injury (1.3%), and anemia (1.3%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 8% of patients who received IMFINZI and IMJUDO, including death (1%), hemorrhage intracranial (0.5%), cardiac arrest (0.5%), pneumonitis (0.5%), hepatic failure (0.5%), and immune-mediated hepatitis (0.5%). Permanent discontinuation of treatment regimen due to an adverse reaction occurred in 14% of patients.
Primary Advanced or Recurrent dMMR Endometrial Cancer
- In patients with primary advanced or recurrent dMMR endometrial cancer in the DUO-E study receiving IMFINZI in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel followed by IMFINZI as a single agent (n=44), the most common adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities (occurring in >20% of patients) were peripheral neuropathy (61%), musculoskeletal pain (59%), nausea (59%), alopecia (52%), fatigue (41%), abdominal pain (39%), constipation (39%), rash (39%), decreased magnesium (36%), increased ALT (32%), increased AST (30%), diarrhea (27%), vomiting (27%), cough (27%), decreased potassium (25%), dyspnea (25%), headache (23%), increased alkaline phosphatase (20%), and decreased appetite (18%). The most common Grade 3 or 4 adverse reactions (≥3%) were constipation (4.5%) and fatigue (4.5%).
- In patients with primary advanced or recurrent dMMR endometrial cancer in the DUO-E study receiving IMFINZI in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel followed by IMFINZI as a single agent (n=44), permanent discontinuation of IMFINZI due to adverse reactions occurred in 11% of patients. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 30% of patients who received IMFINZI with carboplatin and paclitaxel; the most common serious adverse reactions (≥4%) were constipation (4.5%) and rash (4.5%).
BCG-Naïve, High-Risk Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC)
- In patients with BCG-naïve, high-risk NMIBC in the POTOMAC study receiving IMFINZI in combination with BCG, the most common (≥20%) adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities were increased glucose (43%), increased AST (43%), increased lipase (42%), increased ALT (42%), increased GGT (40%), urinary tract infection (40%), increased potassium (39%), dysuria (37%), decreased hemoglobin (35%), hematuria (33%), increased serum creatinine (30%), musculoskeletal pain (28%), decreased lymphocytes (27%), urinary frequency (26%), decreased sodium (23%), fatigue (21%), rash (20%), and pyrexia (20%).
- In patients with BCG-naïve, high-risk NMIBC in the POTOMAC study receiving IMFINZI in combination with BCG, permanent discontinuation of IMFINZI due to adverse reactions occurred in 18% of patients. The adverse reactions which resulted in permanent discontinuation of IMFINZI (≥1%) were hepatitis (1.8%), acute kidney injury (1.2%), and diarrhea (1.2%). Serious adverse reactions occurred in 32% of patients. The most common (≥1%) serious adverse reactions were urinary tract infection (4.5%), COVID (1.8%), hepatitis (1.5%), dysuria (1.2%), and prostate cancer (1.2%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 2.4% of patients who received IMFINZI in combination with BCG, including congestive cardiac failure (0.6%), COVID (0.3%), cardiovascular disorder (0.3%), dementia with Lewy bodies (0.3%), and pancreatic cancer (0.3%).
Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer (MIBC)
- In patients with MIBC, the most common adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, in the overall study (occurring in ≥20% of patients) were decreased hemoglobin, decreased neutrophils, increased blood creatinine, decreased sodium, nausea, increased ALT, decreased calcium, decreased platelets, fatigue, increased potassium, decreased lymphocytes, increased AST, constipation, decreased magnesium, decreased appetite, increased alkaline phosphatase, rash, pyrexia, diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal pain.
- In patients with MIBC in the neoadjuvant phase of the NIAGARA study receiving IMFINZI in combination with gemcitabine and cisplatin (n=530), permanent discontinuation of IMFINZI due to an adverse reaction occurred in 9% of patients. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 24% of patients; the most frequent (≥1%) serious adverse reactions were pulmonary embolism (1.9%), febrile neutropenia (1.5%), acute kidney injury (1.3%), thrombocytopenia (1.3%), urinary tract infection (1.3%), and pneumonia (1.3%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 1.1% of patients including sepsis, myocardial infarction, and pulmonary embolism (0.2% each). One fatal adverse reaction of pneumonia was reported in 1 (0.2%) patient in the post-surgery phase before adjuvant treatment started. Of the 530 patients in the IMFINZI treatment arm and 526 patients in the chemotherapy treatment arm who received neoadjuvant treatment, 1 (0.2%) patient in each treatment arm did not receive surgery due to adverse reactions. The adverse reaction that led to cancellation of surgery in the IMFINZI treatment arm was interstitial lung disease.
- In patients with MIBC in the adjuvant phase of the NIAGARA study receiving IMFINZI as a single agent (n=383), permanent discontinuation of adjuvant IMFINZI due to an adverse reaction occurred in 5% of patients. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 26% of patients. The most frequent serious adverse reactions (occurring in ≥1% of patients) were urinary tract infection (7%), acute kidney injury (3.7%), hydronephrosis (2.1%), pyelonephritis (2.1%), urosepsis (1.8%) and sepsis (1.6%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 1.8% of patients, including COVID-19, severe acute respiratory syndrome, cardiopulmonary failure, gastrointestinal hemorrhage, and chronic hepatic failure (0.3% each).
Resectable Gastric Cancer/Gastroesophageal Junction Adenocarcinoma (GC/GEJC)
- In patients with resectable GC/GEJC, the most common adverse reactions in the overall study (occurring in ≥20% of patients) were diarrhea, nausea, peripheral neuropathy, fatigue, alopecia, decreased appetite, rash, abdominal pain, vomiting, musculoskeletal pain, pyrexia, and stomatitis.
- In patients with resectable GC/GEJC in the neoadjuvant phase of the MATTERHORN study receiving IMFINZI in combination with FLOT chemotherapy (n=475), permanent discontinuation of IMFINZI due to an adverse reaction occurred in 2.5% of patients. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 21% of patients; the most frequent (≥2%) serious adverse reaction was diarrhea (2.5%). Deaths occurred in 1.9% of patients; deaths of ≥2 patients included septic shock (0.6%) and acute coronary syndrome (0.4%). Of the 475 patients in the IMFINZI + FLOT chemotherapy treatment arm and 469 patients in the placebo + FLOT chemotherapy treatment arm who received neoadjuvant treatment, 0.6% and 0.4% of patients, respectively, did not receive surgery due to adverse reactions, and 2.3% and 2.6% of patients, respectively, had a delay in surgery due to ARs.
- In patients with resectable GC/GEJC in the adjuvant phase of the MATTERHORN study receiving IMFINZI in combination with FLOT chemotherapy (n=365), permanent discontinuation of IMFINZI due to an adverse reaction occurred in 7% of patients. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 29% of patients; the most frequent (≥2%) serious adverse reaction was pneumonia (2.5%). Deaths occurred in 2.2% of patients; deaths of ≥2 patients included gastrointestinal perforation (0.5%) and COVID-19 (0.5%).
- In patients with resectable GC/GEJC in the adjuvant phase of the MATTERHORN study receiving IMFINZI alone (n=345), permanent discontinuation of IMFINZI due to an adverse reaction occurred in 6% of patients. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 14% of patients. Deaths occurred in 1.7% of patients; deaths of ≥2 patients included gastrointestinal perforation (0.6%) and COVID-19 (0.6%).
The safety and effectiveness of IMFINZI and IMJUDO have not been established in pediatric patients.
Indications:
IMFINZI, as a single agent, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable Stage III non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose disease has not progressed following concurrent platinum-based chemotherapy and radiation therapy (cCRT).
IMFINZI in combination with platinum-containing chemotherapy as neoadjuvant treatment, followed by IMFINZI continued as a single agent as adjuvant treatment after surgery, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with resectable (tumors ≥4 cm and/or node positive) NSCLC and no known epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutations or anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) rearrangements.
IMFINZI, in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic NSCLC with no sensitizing EGFR mutations or ALK genomic tumor aberrations.
IMFINZI, as a single agent, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with limited-stage small cell lung cancer (LS-SCLC) whose disease has not progressed following concurrent platinum-based chemotherapy and radiation therapy (cCRT).
IMFINZI, in combination with etoposide and either carboplatin or cisplatin, is indicated for the first-line treatment of adult patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC).
IMFINZI, in combination with gemcitabine and cisplatin, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic biliary tract cancer (BTC).
IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (uHCC).
IMFINZI in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel followed by IMFINZI as a single agent is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer that is mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) as determined by an FDA-authorized test.
IMFINZI in combination with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with BCG-naive, high-risk non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC).
IMFINZI in combination with gemcitabine and cisplatin as neoadjuvant treatment, followed by single agent IMFINZI as adjuvant treatment following radical cystectomy, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC).
IMFINZI in combination with fluorouracil, leucovorin, oxaliplatin and docetaxel (FLOT) as neoadjuvant and adjuvant treatment, followed by single agent IMFINZI, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with resectable gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma (GC/GEJC).
Please see Full Prescribing Information including Medication Guide for IMFINZI and IMJUDO .
Notes
Liver cancer
Liver cancer, of which HCC is the most common type, is the third-leading cause of cancer death. 1-2 In 2026, more than 200,000 patients will be diagnosed with embolization-eligible HCC, with more than 180,000 in China and Japan alone. 3 Embolization is a standard-of-care procedure that blocks the blood supply to the tumor and can also deliver chemotherapy directly to the liver. 4-5
Immunotherapy is a proven treatment modality in HCC with approved options available for patients in later-line settings, including STRIDE. 2
EMERALD-3
EMERALD-3 is a randomized, open-label, sponsor-blinded, multicenter, global Phase III trial of a single priming dose of IMJUDO ® (tremelimumab-actl) 300 mg added to IMFINZI ® (durvalumab) 1500 mg followed by IMFINZI every four weeks (STRIDE regimen) plus TACE with or without lenvatinib versus TACE alone in a total of 760 patients with unresectable HCC eligible for embolization.
Participants were randomized in a 1:1:1 ratio to Arm A (TACE, IMFINZI, IMJUDO, lenvatinib), Arm B (TACE, IMFINZI, IMJUDO) and Arm C (TACE) until each arm reached 175 participants. Randomization was then continued in a 1:1 ratio to treatment Arms A and C until each reached approximately 275 participants. Patients received IMFINZI with IMJUDO , plus TACE as needed, with or without lenvatinib concurrently, followed by IMFINZI with or without lenvatinib until progression.
The trial was conducted in 171 centers across 22 countries, including in North America, Europe, South America and Asia. The primary endpoint is PFS for IMFINZI plus IMJUDO, lenvatinib and TACE versus TACE alone. Secondary endpoints include OS for IMFINZI plus IMJUDO, lenvatinib and TACE, and PFS and OS for IMFINZI plus IMJUDO and TACE versus TACE alone.
IMFINZI
IMFINZI ® (durvalumab) is a human monoclonal antibody that binds to the PD-L1 protein and blocks the interaction of PD-L1 with the PD-1 and CD80 proteins, countering the tumor's immune-evading tactics and releasing the inhibition of immune responses.
In gastrointestinal (GI) cancer, IMFINZI is approved in combination with chemotherapy in locally advanced or metastatic biliary tract cancer (BTC) and in combination with IMJUDO ® (tremelimumab-actl) in unresectable HCC. IMFINZI is also approved as a monotherapy in unresectable HCC in Japan, China and the EU. In resectable gastric and gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancers, perioperative IMFINZI added to standard-of-care chemotherapy is approved in the US and EU.
In addition to its indications in GI cancers, IMFINZI is the global standard of care based on OS in the curative-intent setting of unresectable, Stage III non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in patients whose disease has not progressed after chemoradiotherapy (CRT). Additionally, IMFINZI is approved as a perioperative treatment in combination with neoadjuvant chemotherapy in resectable NSCLC, and in combination with a short course of IMJUDO and chemotherapy for the treatment of metastatic NSCLC. IMFINZI is also approved for limited-stage small cell lung cancer (SCLC) in patients whose disease has not progressed following concurrent platinum-based CRT; and in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of extensive-stage SCLC.
Perioperative IMFINZI in combination with neoadjuvant chemotherapy is approved in the US, EU, Japan and other countries for patients with cisplatin-eligible muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) based on results from the NIAGARA Phase III trial. IMFINZI is also approved in combination with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) induction and maintenance therapy in the US and Brazil for BCG-naïve, high-risk non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer based on the POTOMAC Phase III trial. In May 2026, perioperative IMFINZI with or without IMJUDO plus neoadjuvant enfortumab vedotin (EV) met its dual primary endpoint of PFS for both regimens, treating patients with cisplatin-ineligible MIBC in the VOLGA Phase III trial. Perioperative IMFINZI plus neoadjuvant EV also achieved a significant OS benefit, a key secondary endpoint.
IMFINZI in combination with chemotherapy followed by IMFINZI monotherapy is approved as a 1st-line treatment for primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer (mismatch repair deficient disease only in the US and EU). IMFINZI in combination with chemotherapy followed by olaparib and IMFINZI is approved for patients with mismatch repair proficient advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer in the EU and Japan.
Since the first approval in May 2017, more than 414,000 patients have been treated with IMFINZI. As part of a broad development program, IMFINZI is being tested as a single treatment and in combinations with other anti-cancer treatments for patients with SCLC, NSCLC, bladder cancer, breast cancer, ovarian cancer and several GI cancers.
IMJUDO
IMJUDO ® (tremelimumab-actl) is a human monoclonal antibody that targets the activity of cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 (CTLA-4). IMJUDO blocks the activity of CTLA-4, contributing to T-cell activation, priming the immune response to cancer and fostering cancer cell death. In addition to its approved indications in liver and lung cancers, IMJUDO is being tested in combination with IMFINZI across multiple tumor types including in SCLC (ADRIATIC) and bladder cancer (VOLGA and NILE).
AstraZeneca in GI cancers
AstraZeneca has a broad development program for the treatment of GI cancers across several medicines and a variety of tumor types and stages of disease. In 2022, GI cancers collectively represented approximately 5 million new cancer cases leading to approximately 3.3 million deaths. 6
Within this program, the Company is committed to improving outcomes in gastric, liver, biliary tract, esophageal, pancreatic, and colorectal cancers.
IMFINZI, an anti-PDL1 antibody, is approved in combination with chemotherapy in locally advanced or metastatic BTC and in combination with IMJUDO in unresectable HCC. IMFINZI is also approved as a monotherapy in unresectable HCC in Japan, China and the EU. IMFINZI is being assessed in combinations, including with IMJUDO, in liver, BTC, esophageal and gastric cancers in an extensive development program spanning early to late-stage disease across settings.
Fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki, a HER2-directed antibody drug conjugate (ADC), is approved in the US and several other countries for HER2-positive advanced gastric cancer. Fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki is jointly developed and commercialized by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo.
Olaparib, a first-in-class PARP inhibitor, is approved in the US and several other countries for the treatment of BRCA-mutated metastatic pancreatic cancer. Olaparib is developed and commercialized in collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc., known as MSD outside the US and Canada.
The Company is also assessing rilvegostomig (AZD2936), a PD-1/TIGIT bispecific antibody, in combination with chemotherapy as an adjuvant therapy in BTC, in combination with bevacizumab with or without IMJUDO as a 1st-line treatment in patients with advanced HCC, and as a 1st-line treatment in patients with HER2-negative, locally advanced unresectable or metastatic gastric and GEJ cancers. Rilvegostomig is also being evaluated in combination with fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki in previously untreated, HER2-expressing, locally advanced or metastatic BTC.
AstraZeneca is advancing multiple modalities that provide complementary mechanisms for targeting Claudin 18.2, a promising therapeutic target in gastric cancer. These include sonesitatug vedotin, a potential first-in-class ADC licensed from KYM Biosciences Inc., currently in Phase III development; AZD5863, a novel Claudin 18.2/CD3 T-cell engager bispecific antibody licensed from Harbour Biomed in Phase I development; and AZD4360, an ADC, currently being evaluated in a Phase I/II trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.
In early development, AstraZeneca is developing AZD7003, a Glypican 3 (GPC3) armored CAR T, in HCC.
AstraZeneca in immuno-oncology (IO)
AstraZeneca is a pioneer in introducing the concept of immunotherapy into dedicated clinical areas of high unmet medical need. The Company has a comprehensive and diverse IO portfolio and pipeline anchored in immunotherapies designed to overcome evasion of the anti-tumor immune response and stimulate the body's immune system to attack tumors.
AstraZeneca strives to redefine cancer care and help transform outcomes for patients with IMFINZI as a monotherapy and in combination with IMJUDO as well as other novel immunotherapies and modalities. The Company is also investigating next-generation immunotherapies like bispecific antibodies and therapeutics that harness different aspects of immunity to target cancer, including cell therapy and T-cell engagers.
AstraZeneca is pursuing an innovative clinical strategy to bring IO-based therapies that deliver long-term survival to new settings across a wide range of cancer types. The Company is focused on exploring novel combination approaches to help prevent treatment resistance and drive longer immune responses. With an extensive clinical program, the Company also champions the use of IO treatment in earlier disease stages, where there is the greatest potential for cure.
AstraZeneca in oncology
AstraZeneca is leading a revolution in oncology with the ambition to provide cures for cancer in every form, following the science to understand cancer and all its complexities to discover, develop and deliver life-changing medicines to patients.
The Company's focus is on some of the most challenging cancers. It is through persistent innovation that AstraZeneca has built one of the most diverse portfolios and pipelines in the industry, with the potential to catalyze changes in the practice of medicine and transform the patient experience.
AstraZeneca has the vision to redefine cancer care and, one day, eliminate cancer as a cause of death.
AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/NYSE: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Disease, and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca's innovative medicines are sold in more than 125 countries and used by millions of patients worldwide. Please visit astrazeneca-us.com and follow the Company on Social Media @AstraZeneca .
References
- American Cancer Society. What is Liver Cancer? Available at: https://www.cancer.org/cancer/types/liver-cancer/about/what-is-liver-cancer.html . Accessed May 2026.
- World Health Organization. Liver Cancer Fact Sheet. Available at: https://gco.iarc.fr/today/data/factsheets/cancers/11-Liver-fact-sheet.pdf . Accessed May 2026.
- AstraZeneca PLC. Investor Relations Epidemiology Spreadsheet. Top 8 Countries. Available at: https://www.astrazeneca.com/investor-relations.html . Accessed May 2026.
- National Cancer Institute. Embolization. Available at: https://www.cancer.gov/publications/dictionaries/cancer-terms/def/embolization . Accessed May 2026.
- Kotsifa E, et al. Transarterial Chemoembolization for Hepatocellular Carcinoma: Why, When, How? J Pers Med. 2022;12(3):436.
- World Health Organization. World Fact Sheet. Available at: https://gco.iarc.who.int/media/globocan/factsheets/populations/900-world-fact-sheet.pdf . Accessed May 2026.
Dr. Abou-Alfa provides consulting and advisory services to AstraZeneca.
US-112991 Last Updated 6/26
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260601065496/en/
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