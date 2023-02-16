Energy Fuels Completes Sale of Alta Mesa Property to enCore Energy for Total Gross Proceeds of $120 Million

Precious MetalsInvesting News

iMetal Resources Drone Magnetics Final Interpretation Received for Shining Tree Block Near Gowganda West

iMetal Resources Drone Magnetics Final Interpretation Received for Shining Tree Block Near Gowganda West

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce receipt of final results and interpretation of a drone magnetics survey at its 565-hectare Shining Tree block, 3.75 kilometres west of iMetal's Gowganda West property. The survey was completed in October and November 2022. Results of the survey have identified four priority target areas for gold exploration

The key target area is Target 2, interpreted to be a structurally controlled potential intrusive (metavolcanic) complex, offset by NNW faults and possibly controlled by NNE family of faults. The interpretation of the results included a geophysical interpretation of the bedrock (Figure 1) and the 3D inversions (for example Figure 2).

Saf Dhillon, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Our recent financings have allowed iMetal to begin exploring our additional Shining Tree District holdings adjacent to our flagship Gowganda West property. We are very pleased with the initial drone magnetic results from our Shining Tree block and the Company plans to ground truth all anomalies, initially concentrating on Target 2, in preparation for mechanical trenching and drilling, as soon as the snow clears."

The survey included a total of 224-line kms of data. A thorough Quality Control process was performed, and then the following advanced processing was applied to the data:

  • Total Magnetic Intensity (TMI)
  • TMI reduced to the north magnetic pole (RTP)
  • TMI RTP Calculated 1st vertical derivative (1VD)
  • Calculated Analytic Signal (AS) of the TMI
  • Tilt Derivative (TDR) of the TMI
  • Total Horizontal Derivative (THDR) of the TMI
  • 3D inversion by two methodologies: Inversion for magnetic susceptibility distribution, and magnetic vector inversion.

Figure 1 - Geophysical Interpretation East Shining Tree Block

iMetal Resources, Inc., Thursday, February 16, 2023, Press release picture

Figure 2 - 3D Magnetic Susceptibility Inversion (looking to the NE)

iMetal Resources, Inc., Thursday, February 16, 2023, Press release picture

All processing and interpretation has been completed by Robert Hearst, P.Geo. of GeoFizX Geophysical Consulting.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Scott Zelligan, P. Geo (Ontario), VP Exploration of iMetal and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

About iMetal Resources Inc.

iMetal is a Canadian based junior exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec. One of its Flagship properties Gowganda West, is an exploration-stage gold project that borders the Juby Deposit and is located within the Shining Tree Camp area in the southern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt about 100 km south-southeast of the Timmins Gold Camp. The 665-hectare Kerrs Gold deposit comprises a series of gold-bearing pyritized quartz vein replacement breccias with a 2011 historic resource, 90 kilometres ENE of Timmins. The 220-hectare Ghost Mountain property, 42 kilometres NE of Kirkland Lake, lies 5 kilometres W of Agnico Eagle's Holt and Holloway Mine.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Saf Dhillon
President & CEO

iMetal Resources Inc.

info@imetalresources.ca
Tel. (604-484-3031)
Suite 550, 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2V6.

https://imetalresources.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include results of exploration, variations in results of mineralization, relationships with local communities, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

SOURCE:iMetal Resources, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739562/iMetal-Resources-Drone-Magnetics-Final-Interpretation-Received-for-Shining-Tree-Block-Near-Gowganda-West

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

iMetal ResourcesTSXV:IMRPrecious Metals Investing
IMR:CA
The Conversation (0)
iMetal Resources (TSXV:IMR)

iMetal Resources


Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Discovers New Gold Trend as Part of Multiple Gold Zones Intersected at Gowganda West During Fall 2022 Drill Program

iMetal Resources Discovers New Gold Trend as Part of Multiple Gold Zones Intersected at Gowganda West During Fall 2022 Drill Program

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the assay results of the fall 2022 drill campaign at Gowganda West ("GW"). GW is an exploration-stage gold project about 100 km south-southeast of Timmins, Ontario, contiguous to Aris Gold Corp.'s Juby Project in the Shining Tree Camp of the southern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt; contiguous also with the Knight project that is part of the Strategic Partnership between Orefinders Resources Inc. and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

A total of seven drill holes were completed for a total meterage of 2611m. All seven holes intersected gold mineralization in multiple intervals. Highlights include:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Announces New Director and Extends Agreement with European Marketing Firm

iMetal Announces New Director and Extends Agreement with European Marketing Firm

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the election of Mr. Robert Coltura as a director. Robert was voted in at the Company's recent AGSM which was held on December 20th, 2022. Mr. Coltura is a businessman with significant entrepreneurial experience and is president of Matalia Investments Ltd., a company that provides management consulting, corporate finance and investor relation services to both public and private companies. Mr. Coltura has over 20 years' experience with various companies, holding positions of officer and director of several public companies

Mr. Coltura has a great deal of business development experience and has worked with a variety of companies to strengthen their position within their industry. Mr. Coltura is also President of Coltura Financial Corp. and Coltura Properties which has Commercial properties in British Columbia and the United States. "Robert's extensive experience and success with both public and private companies will be an invaluable asset to iMetal as we continue to grow the company," said Saf Dhillon, President & CEO.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Raises $602,000 In Fully Subscribed Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares

iMetal Raises $602,000 In Fully Subscribed Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") announces that it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the "Placement") for gross proceeds of $602,000. In connection with closing of the Placement, the Company issued 2,150,000 flow-through shares (each, an "FT Share") at a price of $0.28 per FT share. The FT Shares will qualify as flow-through shares within the meaning of Subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada

In connection with completion of the Placement, the Company paid $42,140 and issued 150,500 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") to certain arms-length third parties including GloRes Securities Inc., who assisted by introducing the subscriber to the Company. The Warrants are exercisable at a price of $0.35 until December 30th, 2024. All securities issued in connection with the Placement are subject to a statutory hold period until May 1st, 2023 in accordance with applicable securities laws.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Announces Results of Its Annual General and Special Meeting

iMetal Resources Announces Results of Its Annual General and Special Meeting

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders which was held on December 20, 2022

iMetal Resources, Inc., Thursday, December 29, 2022, Press release picture

At the Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders, 7,445,052 shares were voted and the Company received majority shareholder approval for the following:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Completes Drone Magnetics and Preliminary Interpretation on Its Shining Tree Block Near Gowganda West

iMetal Resources Completes Drone Magnetics and Preliminary Interpretation on Its Shining Tree Block Near Gowganda West

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce completion of a drone magnetics survey at its 565-hectare Shining Tree block, 3.75 kilometres west of iMetal's Gowganda West property. The survey included a total of 20 separate drone flights over two days

Historic exploration at Shining Tree has been limited, especially on iMetal's ground. While performing the drone survey, preliminary identification and sampling of outcrops was also performed, and quartz veins were observed in numerous locations. Initial interpretation of the drone magnetics appears to confirm the largely North-South trending geologic fabric in the area. Final interpretation as well as results from mapping and grab samples will be used to plan future exploration programs.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BUZZ CAPITAL 2 INC. ("BUZH.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Friday, February 17, 2023 , the securities of Buzz Capital 2 Inc. will resume trading, a news release having been issued on November 10, 2022 announcing that the Company would not be proceeding with its proposed transaction.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element 79 Gold Corp Reports Assay Results up to 7.7 g/t Gold and 916 g/t Silver from High Grade Lucero Project, Peru

Element 79 Gold Corp Reports Assay Results up to 7.7 g/t Gold and 916 g/t Silver from High Grade Lucero Project, Peru

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Element79 Gold Corp (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") is pleased to report that samples collected during the 2022 site visit have returned high grade silver-gold-lead-zinc mineralization

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FireFox Drills more Shallow High-Grade Gold at Mustajärvi East Target in Finland Including 13.05m at 15.04 g/t Gold and 12.44m at 14.34 g/t Gold

FireFox Drills more Shallow High-Grade Gold at Mustajärvi East Target in Finland Including 13.05m at 15.04 g/t Gold and 12.44m at 14.34 g/t Gold

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX) (OTCQB:FFOXF)("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to report the remaining results of the successful fall 2022 core drilling campaign at the Company's 100%-held Mustajärvi Gold Project in Lapland, Finland. Drill holes 22MJ024 and 22MJ025 at the East Target both encountered significant near-surface high-grade gold and extended the East Target mineralization to the northwest, southeast, and downdip. These holes were drilled along two different sections separated by 25m (See Figure 1). Drill hole 22MJ024 further delineated a western lobe of shallow high-grade gold first discovered in 22MJ022 (Company news release dated January 18, 2023). Whereas 22MJ025 further defined the eastern lobe of surface high grade defined by 22MJ006 (Company news release dated September 6, 2022

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alianza Minerals Receives Lease Extension for Klondike Property, Colorado; Clarifies Warrant Expiry Dates

Alianza Minerals Receives Lease Extension for Klondike Property, Colorado; Clarifies Warrant Expiry Dates

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) is pleased to announce that the Colorado State Board of Land Commissioners has approved the extension of a State Lease at the Klondike Property, for an additional four (4) years. The term of this Lease will expire on February 1, 2027. This Lease provides for the exclusive right to conduct mineral exploration on the 6,400-acre (2,590 Ha) parcel included within the existing Klondike Property

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alianza Minerals Receives Approval for Repriced Warrants and Announces Warrant Exercise Incentive Program

Alianza Minerals Receives Approval for Repriced Warrants and Announces Warrant Exercise Incentive Program

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSX-V:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) is pleased to announce that further to the Company's news release dated February 8, 2023, the Company has received the approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to amend the exercise price of 19,100,000 share purchase warrants (" Warrants ") which expire on February 25, 2023 from $0.10 to $0.05 (the "Warrant Amendments

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Announces Revocation of MCTO

Element79 Announces Revocation of MCTO

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, BC - TheNewswire - February 1 3 , 2022 - Element79 Gold Corp (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's principal regulator, the British Columbia Securities Commission (" BCSC ") has lifted the Management Cease Trade Order (" MCTO ") it had previously granted the Company on January 4, 2023 under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders (" NP 12-203 "), as the Company has now successfully completed all requisite filings for its Annual and Interim Financials. Revoking the MCTO means members of management are no longer prevented from trading the Company's common shares.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

One Of 7 Companies Selected Globally Out Of 249 To Be The First Cohort Of The BHP Xplor Programme1

Copper Fox Announces 2022 Fourth Quarter Operating and Financial Results

Cleantech Lithium Commences Trading On The OTCQB Venture Market

Looking Forward. Mining Green.

Related News

Base Metals Investing

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Uranium Investing

Airborne Geophysics For Green Mountain Uranium Project & GDB Maiden Uranium Resource On Track For March End

Lithium Investing

Colina West Continues To Grow With High‐grade Zone Extended To Over 500M Along Strike

Resource Investing

Multiple New High-Grade Feeder Targets Defined Within And Along Strike Of The Tonka-Navajoh Deposit

Uranium Investing

Valor Further Expands Surprise Creek Uranium Project With Strategic Acquisitions

Resource Investing

Grade Control Drilling: Jeffreys Find Gold Deposit

Lithium Investing

Drilling Identifies New Mineralised Zone South of Mavis Lake

×