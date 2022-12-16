Crestview Exploration Announces $500,000 Private Placement

Precious MetalsInvesting News

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce completion of a drone magnetics survey at its 565-hectare Shining Tree block, 3.75 kilometres west of iMetal's Gowganda West property. The survey included a total of 20 separate drone flights over two days

Historic exploration at Shining Tree has been limited, especially on iMetal's ground. While performing the drone survey, preliminary identification and sampling of outcrops was also performed, and quartz veins were observed in numerous locations. Initial interpretation of the drone magnetics appears to confirm the largely North-South trending geologic fabric in the area. Final interpretation as well as results from mapping and grab samples will be used to plan future exploration programs.

Saf Dhillon, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "The Shining Tree District is actively being explored by numerous companies for gold, based on the Aris Gold Corp. Juby deposits. Preliminary survey results as well as initial prospecting has increased our immediate interest in our Shining Tree claim group. We are excited to follow-up on these results in 2023."

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Scott Zelligan, P. Geo (Ontario), VP Exploration of iMetal and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

About iMetal Resources Inc.

iMetal is a Canadian based junior exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec. One of its Flagship properties Gowganda West, is an advanced exploration-stage gold project that borders the Juby Deposit and is located within the Shining Tree Camp area in the southern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt about 100 km south-southeast of the Timmins Gold Camp. The 665-hectare Kerrs Gold deposit comprises a series of gold-bearing pyritized quartz vein replacement breccias with a 2011 historic resource, 90 kilometres ENE of Timmins. The 220-hectare Ghost Mountain property, 42 kilometres NE of Kirkland Lake, lies 5 kilometres W of Agnico Eagle's Holt and Holloway Mine.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Saf Dhillon
President & CEO

iMetal Resources Inc.
info@imetalresources.ca
Tel. (604-484-3031)
Suite 550, 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2V6.
https://imetalresources.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include results of exploration, variations in results of mineralization, relationships with local communities, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

SOURCE:iMetal Resources, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/732138/iMetal-Resources-Completes-Drone-Magnetics-and-Preliminary-Interpretation-on-Its-Shining-Tree-Block-Near-Gowganda-West

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

iMetal ResourcesTSXV:IMRPrecious Metals Investing
IMR:CA
iMetal Resources

iMetal Resources


Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Strengthens Technical Team With Appointment of Vice President Exploration

iMetal Resources Strengthens Technical Team With Appointment of Vice President Exploration

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Scott Zelligan, Vice President Exploration effective immediately. Mr. Zelligan will be responsible for leading the exploration and development of all the Company's projects within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt

Mr. Zelligan, a Professional Geoscientist registered in the Province of Ontario, has extensive experience in Ontario across his 14-year career to date: from underground in the Timmins camp to running exploration programs in the Northern Abitibi. His experience as a resource estimator, in addition to planning and managing drill programs, has given him a unique insight into project evaluation, development, and resource growth potential, a skill set pivotal to iMetal's growth.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Commences Drone Magnetics on its Shining Tree Block Near Gowganda West

iMetal Resources Commences Drone Magnetics on its Shining Tree Block Near Gowganda West

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce commencement of a drone magnetics survey at its 565-hectare Shining Tree block, 3.75 kilometres west of iMetal's Gowganda West property

Historic exploration at Shining Tree has consisted of limited mapping, rock sampling and trenching according to Ontario Ministry of Energy, Northern Development and Mines Assessment Database. This work was concentrated in two areas: on the eastern side of Shining Tree Lake, which is largely underlain by Huronian Gowganda metasediments; and south of the lake, which is largely underlain by Archean mafic volcanics. While assay results were not included with the assessment filings, programs in the east and the south ran for multiple years. Exploration targets were copper and base metals in the east and gold silver and cobalt with copper in the south.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Completes Drilling at Gowganda West For Fall 2022 Drill Program

iMetal Resources Completes Drilling at Gowganda West For Fall 2022 Drill Program

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the fall 2022 drill campaign at Gowganda West ("GW"). GW is an exploration-stage gold project about 100 km south-southeast of Timmins, Ontario, contiguous to Aris Gold Corp.'s Juby Project in the Shining Tree Camp of the southern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt; contiguous also with the Knight project that is part of the Strategic Partnership between Orefinders Resources Inc. and Agnico Eagle Mines Inc

A total of seven drill holes were completed for a total meterage of 2611m. The objective of the 2022 program was to follow-up on the long gold intervals encountered in the lower sections of the westernmost drill holes from the 2019 maiden drill program: 0.37 g/t gold over 29.4 metres, 0.32 g/t gold over 30.25 metres, and 0.41 g/t gold over 19.5 metres. Identified gold targets along strike (northwest-southeast), along potential parallel trends (as seen at the adjacent Juby Project), and potential new trends were also tested as part of this drilling program. Core logging and sampling continues, and initial samples have begun to be shipped to ALS Geochemistry in Rouyn-Noranda for assaying. The first batches of assay results are expected before year end.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Options Expands the Advanced Kerrs Gold Deposit in Ontario's Prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt

iMetal Options Expands the Advanced Kerrs Gold Deposit in Ontario's Prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has expanded its existing option agreement with Gravel Ridge Resources Ltd. and 1544230 Ontario Inc. (collectively, the "Vendors") to expand the scope of the Kerrs Gold Deposit by an additional 137 hectares. The Kerrs Gold Deposit located 90 kilometres east-northeast of Timmins, Ontario, in the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt, now comprises mineral claims with a total area of 802 hectares

The Kerrs Gold Deposit is comprised of a series of gold-bearing pyritized quartz vein replacement breccias enveloped by quartz fuchsite carbonate vein breccias averaging 10 metres in thickness. The deposit hosts an historical resource estimate of 7,041,460 tonnes grading 1.71 g/t gold yielding 386,467 ounces at a 0.5 g/t gold cut-off. Drilling subsequent to the historic estimate appears to have extended the mineralized zone along strike and down dip.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Receives Drilling Permit for Gowganda West Project Ontario, Canada

iMetal Resources Receives Drilling Permit for Gowganda West Project Ontario, Canada

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce receipt of a three-year drill and exploration permit to carry out the next phase of exploration at its 100% owned Gowganda West gold property. The property is located in the Shining Tree District of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt in Northern Ontario. The permit includes

  • 15 line km's of induced polarization (IP) surveying;
  • Trenching to refine gold targets at up to 25 locations, totaling 2500 linear metres;
  • greater than 20 drill pads, with multiple drill collars at each pad

"The 3-year permit renewal at Gowganda is a significant milestone for the Company as we prepare for the fully funded 2022 follow-up drill program of 2,500 metres," commented iMetal President & CEO Saf Dhillon. "I recently visited our priority gold targets at Gowganda West with Tim Henneberry our Q.P and director along with Brian Madill our Mining Land Management Consultant and we are very excited to commence the 2022 exploration program.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Crestview Exploration Announces Final Results from the 2022 Sampling Program at the Rock Creek Gold Prospect in Elko County, Nevada

Crestview Exploration Announces Final Results from the 2022 Sampling Program at the Rock Creek Gold Prospect in Elko County, Nevada

(TheNewswire)

Crestview Exploration Inc.

Crestview Exploration Inc. ( CSE:CRS ) ( F RA :CE7 ) ("Crestview" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the final assay results for the 2022 surface sampling campaign at the Rock Creek gold prospect in the Tuscarora Mountains of Elko County, Nevada. A total of 118 samples were collected from across the Rock Creek property, and submitted for precious metal and trace element geochemistry

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Optimum Ventures Updates on the Completed Drill Program at the Harry Property in Northwest British Columbia; Visible Gold Observed in the BR Zone

Optimum Ventures Updates on the Completed Drill Program at the Harry Property in Northwest British Columbia; Visible Gold Observed in the BR Zone

Optimum Ventures Ltd. (" Optimum " or the " Company ") (TSXV: OPV), announces that a total of 2,128m of drilling was completed on 13 holes before the onset of winter at its Harry Project located within the Golden Triangle near Stewart, BC. The Harry Project is situated within a 200 kilometre ("km") long northwest trending corridor hosting numerous high-grade gold occurrences and discoveries. It is just 30 km southwest of the Eskay Creek Mine and strategically located between Ascot Resources Ltd.'s Premier Mine and Newcrest Mining's Brucejack Mine. Highlights of drilling include:

  • Intersection of the Swann zone near surface and at depth
  • Fine visible gold in massive green sphalerite in the BR zone
  • Intersection of the Saw Cut zone with strong sulphide mineralization
  • Drill core is out for assaying

ZONES DRILLED:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aben Resources Provides a Year End Update on Corporate Actions and Planning for 2023

Aben Resources Provides a Year End Update on Corporate Actions and Planning for 2023

Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN ) (OTC QB : ABNAF ) (Frankfurt: E2L2 ) ("Aben" or "the Company") would like to provide a corporate update as the current calendar year draws to a close. The management and directors of Aben have been busy finalizing a corporate and fiscal plan in terms of resource allocation on their diversified mineral assets going forward.

Exploration at the Slocan graphite property in Southeastern British Columbia will be the main focus in 2023 as Aben has recently received a 5-year Area-Based Exploration Permit from the BC Ministry of Energy, Mines, and Low Carbon Innovation. The Canadian Federal government has recently announced their Critical Minerals Strategy, which promises to address and lessen the current challenges in developing mineral exploration projects in Canada. Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson stated that "[The government of Canada] recognizes that to meet our ambitious climate and economic objectives to transition to a net-zero economy, additional mechanisms must be in place to expedite and facilitate strategic critical mineral projects from investment funding opportunities, through regulatory approvals and development, to production."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Clarification: NV Gold Identifies Four Gold Targets Based on Positive Mercury Vapor Test Results at the SW Pipe Gold Project

Clarification: NV Gold Identifies Four Gold Targets Based on Positive Mercury Vapor Test Results at the SW Pipe Gold Project

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has identified four gold targets based on positive mercury vapor test results and potentially Carlin-type gold targets at its 100%-owned SW Pipe Gold Project in Lander County, Nevada (see Figure 1 & 2). ("SW Pipe or the "Property

About the SW Pipe Gold Project:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Optimum Ventures Ltd. Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report and Closing of Definitive Agreement to Acquire Alaska Mineral Claims

Optimum Ventures Ltd. Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report and Closing of Definitive Agreement to Acquire Alaska Mineral Claims

Optimum Ventures Ltd. ("Optimum" or the "Company") (TSXV:OPV), is pleased to announce that the Company has closed its previously announced share exchange agreement dated November 24, 2022 (the " Agreement ") with all of the shareholders of 1309762 B.C. Ltd. (the " Vendor "), a privately held corporation incorporated under the laws of British Columbia, pursuant to which the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares from the shareholders of Vendor in exchange for 3,000,000 common shares of the Company (" Optimum Shares ") subject to the terms and conditions set out in the Agreement (the " Transaction ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Firefox Gold Closes Successful First Tranche and Provides Update on Second Tranche of Upsized $1.069M Non-Brokered Private Placement

Firefox Gold Closes Successful First Tranche and Provides Update on Second Tranche of Upsized $1.069M Non-Brokered Private Placement

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF) ("FireFox" or the "Company") announces, effective December 19th, subject to regulatory acceptance, it will have successfully completed the non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") announced on November 21, 2022 ($0.5M) with an oversubscription resulting in gross proceeds of $1,068,480

The first tranche that closed on December 9th raised total gross proceeds of $773,480 by issuing 9,668,500 units at a purchase price of $0.08 per unit. The second tranche will raise total gross proceeds of $295,000 by issuing 3,687,500 units at a purchase price of $0.08 per unit when it closes on December 19th. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant being exercisable to acquire one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.12 per share for a term of two years from the date of issuance. The shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Sale Interest In Lake Johnston Lithium-Nickel Project – Terms Amended

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Private Placement Offering of Units

Receipt of R&D Tax Refund

Related News

Copper Investing

Top 5 Copper Stocks on the TSX (Updated December 2022)

Silver Investing

Thunderstruck Resources Touts Diverse Precious and Base Metals Portfolio in Gold-rich Fiji

Lithium Investing

Tantalex Lithium Announces Impressive Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for the Manono Lithium Tailings Project

rare earth investing

High Grade REE and Niobium Confirmed at Lyons

Cobalt Investing

StrategX Elements: Targeting Underexplored Regions in Northern Canada for Energy Transition Metals

Base Metals Investing

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Resources Estimate at Fondaway Canyon, NV

×