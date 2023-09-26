Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

iMetal Resources Completes Digitally Enhanced Prospecting Survey on Its Gowganda West Project

iMetal Resources Completes Digitally Enhanced Prospecting Survey on Its Gowganda West Project

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce completion of Phase 1 of a Digitally Enhanced Prospecting (DEP) survey at the Company's Gowganda West project, which lies within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. This survey covered three areas: the area of current exploration focus south of Aris Mining's Juby Project (Zone 1 to Zone 3), and the satellite areas of Pear Lake and Pigeon Lake

Saf Dhillon, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Our recent drill results at Gowganda West, including 48.5m of 0.85 g/t Au in hole IMGW-23-04 announced on June 6 th of this year, have further invigorated our interest in the area. As a result, we have targeted the area for DEP in an effort to increase our mineralization footprint and help guide future drilling efforts through mapping and sampling. Gowganda West is highly prospective but still remains largely under-explored, so this is our first step at probing further at that potential."

Waring Minerals Inc. completed the DEP programs at Gowganda West. UAV LiDAR was flown in order to locate outcrops on the property for the purposes of sampling and mapping. The DEP results will be combined with previous IP, VTEM, and drilling results to guide the next stage of exploration which will include follow-up drilling programs. Surface samples have been reviewed by company geologists and select samples have been submitted to ALS Laboratories in Sudbury for analysis.

In addition to DEP, drone magnetics were flown at Gowganda West satellite properties Pear Lake and Pigeon Lake. These surveys are currently being interpreted and results will be released upon receipt of the final interpretation report.

Gowganda West is an exploration-stage gold project about 100 km south-southeast of Timmins, Ontario; contiguous to Aris Mining's Juby Project in the Shining Tree Camp of the southern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt; and also contiguous to the Knight project that is part of the Strategic Partnership between Orefinders Resources Inc. and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. iMetal recently completed a 2,611 m drilling program in the fall of 2022 which intersected a new gold trend and resulted in the company announcing it's first ‘Discovery Hole' (See NR dated June 6 th , 2023). The Property also has multiple-ounce grab samples from trends that have yet to be drill tested.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Scott Zelligan, P. Geo (Ontario), VP Exploration of iMetal and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101

Figure 1 - Plan Map of Gowganda West showing DEP Survey and Sample Locations

About iMetal Resources Inc.

iMetal is a Canadian based junior exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec. The Flagship property Gowganda West, is an exploration-stage gold project with a recent discovery hole of 48.5m at 0.85 g/t gold that borders the Juby Deposit and is located within the Shining Tree Camp area in the southern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt about 100 km south-southeast of the Timmins Gold Camp. The 665-hectare Kerrs Gold deposit comprises a series of gold-bearing pyritized quartz vein replacement breccias with a 2011 historic resource, 90 kilometres ENE of Timmins. The 220-hectare Ghost Mountain property, 42 kilometres NE of Kirkland Lake, lies 5 kilometres W of Agnico Eagle's Holt and Holloway Mine.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Saf Dhillon
President & CEO

iMetal Resources Inc.

info@imetalresources.ca
Tel. (604-484-3031)
Suite 550, 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2V6.
https://imetalresources.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include results of exploration, variations in results of mineralization, relationships with local communities, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

SOURCE: iMetal Resources, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/787340/imetal-resources-completes-digitally-enhanced-prospecting-survey-on-its-gowganda-west-project

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

iMetal ResourcesTSXV:IMRPrecious Metals Investing
IMR:CA
The Conversation (0)
Robert Coltura Resigns From Board of Directors

Robert Coltura Resigns From Board of Directors

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") an emerging gold exploration company, has accepted the resignation of Robert Coltura from the board of directors

About iMetal Resources Inc.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Announces the Sudden Passing of Its CFO Eduardo 'Eddy' Yu

iMetal Announces the Sudden Passing of Its CFO Eduardo 'Eddy' Yu

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") sadly has to report the sudden and unexpected passing of our young and talented CFO, Eduardo ‘Eddy' Yu

iMetal President and CEO Saf Dhillon said that "On behalf of the Board of Directors and the Advisory Council, we offer our deepest condolences to the Yu family. Eddy was officially only with us for a few months but, I've known him for several years now. Eddy had previously provided his financial and business expertise as a consultant to iMetal and other projects that I have been involved in. He was a strong team player and he went above and beyond what his responsibilities were. He will be dearly missed by the team at iMetal."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMETAL Makes New Gold Discovery at Gowganda West

iMETAL Makes New Gold Discovery at Gowganda West

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR) (OTCQB:IMRFF) (FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from phase 1 of its 2023 drilling at the Company's Gowganda West ("GW") project. Drilling included seven holes totaling 2,490m. All seven holes intersected gold mineralization. Highlights include

  • 48.5m of 0.85 g/t Au starting at 316.5m
    • Including 20m of 1.56 g/t Au, which includes 8.0m of 2.97 g/t Au
  • Intersection is 350m west of previously known mineralization

"This discovery rewards our faith in Gowganda West and strongly suggests the area hosts significantly more gold than just the bordering Juby deposits. We will be mobilizing for further drilling in the immediate future and permits are already in place to follow up on this result," commented iMetal President and CEO Saf Dhillon.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Forms Advisory Board Council and Appoints Robert Scott as Inaugural Advisor

iMetal Resources Forms Advisory Board Council and Appoints Robert Scott as Inaugural Advisor

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") an emerging gold exploration company, is pleased to announce the formation of an Advisory Board to assist in the further development of the Company and the appointment of Mining Industry Veteran Robert Scott as the Inaugural Advisor

Saf Dhillon, President & Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We are extremely pleased to welcome Rob to our team. The addition of such a highly accomplished mining executive is an endorsement of all we have built to date as we continue to enhance IMR shareholder value through the exploration and development of our highly prospective projects."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Announces Completion of Spring Drilling at Gowganda West

iMetal Resources Announces Completion of Spring Drilling at Gowganda West

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") has completed phase 1 of 2023 drilling at the Company's Gowganda West project, which lies within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. Drilling included seven holes totaling 2,490 metres and was a follow up on the 2022 fall drill program, as well as the 2019 VTEM airborne survey

Saf Dhillon, President & CEO, stated: "We are pleased to complete the first phase of 2023 drilling at our flagship Gowganda West project. While the main focus remained the gold trends proximal to the Juby deposit, we also tested the first of the 2019 VTEM anomalies to the northeast. This area is one of the most underexplored in the Abitibi and we will continue to pursue a new discovery."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Viper Minerals Corp. Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (TSXV: VIPR) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on September 28th, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
COMET LITHIUM SUBMITS PERMIT TO DRILL AT LIBERTY

COMET LITHIUM SUBMITS PERMIT TO DRILL AT LIBERTY

Comet Lithium Corporation (TSXV: CLIC) (" Comet Lithium" or the "Company" ), is pleased to announce that it has initiated the planning and permitting process of its first drill program on its 100%-owned Liberty property located in James Bay Québec, adjacent to Winsome Resources' Adina project.

On August 28, 2023 , the Company announced the identification of numerous pegmatite outcrops and glacial boulders on the Liberty property. Following phase one of the ground exploration program, the extension of the Adina trend was also covered with a soil survey (C-horizon). A total of 272 samples were taken with an average spacing of ~100 metres between samples, to mitigate the challenges posed by the scarcity of outcrops and the presence of lakes.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold Corp. Closes Third and Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Getchell Gold Corp. Closes Third and Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (FWB: GGA1) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the third and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the " Offering ") which, altogether issued an aggregate of 5,295,500 units (the " Units ") at a price of $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,059,100 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
COMET LITHIUM APPOINTS PAUL BLATTER TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

COMET LITHIUM APPOINTS PAUL BLATTER TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Comet Lithium Corporation (TSXV: CLIC) ("Comet Lithium" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Mr. Paul Blatter to the Board of Directors of the Company.

Mr. Blatter currently holds the position of Senior Advisor - Strategic Development at Agnico-Eagle, where he is assisting in evaluating projects and supply chains across multiple commodities. Mr. Blatter started his career in 1999 at Agnico-Eagle, in their gold and base metals operations. He was a part of the extensive process development and led the start-up of the Lapa process plant. Mr. Blatter has been involved with the business' strategic planning, research and development activities in base and precious metals, as well as rare earth experience with multiple successful technology transfers into existing plants, participating in project evaluation and acquisitions with a number of senior exploration mining and exploration companies. Mr. Blatter holds a Bachelor's degree in metallurgical engineering from McGill University .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp Announces Key Leadership Change: Welcomes Tammy Gillis as New Chief Financial Officer

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Key Leadership Change: Welcomes Tammy Gillis as New Chief Financial Officer

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia] TheNewswire - September 18, 2023 - Element79 Gold Corp (CSE:ELEM ), ( FSE:7YS ) ( OTC:ELEM), a mining company focused on gold and silver, is pleased to announce a significant change in its leadership team. The Company has appointed Tammy Gillis as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective the beginning of the business day of September 18, 2023.   Ms. Gillis brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role, further strengthening Element79 Gold Corp's commitment to financial excellence and growth.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
COMET LITHIUM APPOINTS MANSOOR JAN NIAZI AS INTERIM CEO AND PRESIDENT

COMET LITHIUM APPOINTS MANSOOR JAN NIAZI AS INTERIM CEO AND PRESIDENT

Comet Lithium Corporation (TSXV: CLIC) ("Comet Lithium" or the "Company") today announces that the Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Mansoor Jan Niazi as interim Chief Executive Officer and President of Comet Lithium, effective immediately.

Mr. Jan is an Australian resident with an extensive background in the mining sector and in capital markets. Throughout his career, Mr. Jan has held key roles in various organizations, including BHP and Rio Tinto in Australia . In particular, at BHP, he managed business planning activities, capital prioritisation, mine operation, technology delivery, business development and spearheaded business improvement activities, successfully coordinating activities across Chile & Australia . Mr. Jan holds a BA / MSc Economics and a Master of Commerce from University of New South Wales in Australia .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Nevada Sunrise Provides Lithium-Mineralized Clays for Super Critical Carbon Dioxide Extraction Testing, Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Cardiol Therapeutics to Present at Cantor Fitzgerald 2023 Global Healthcare Conference

Canadian North Resources Inc. Reports Initial Assay Results from the Summer Drilling Program at the Ferguson Lake Project in Nunavut, Canada

Forum Extends Uranium Mineralization for 200 Metres at Tatiggaq, Thelon Basin Project

×