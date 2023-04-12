iMetal Resources Announces Start of Drilling at Carheil

PAN GLOBAL ANNOUNCES POSITIVE METALLURGICAL TEST RESULTS EXCEEDING 86% COPPER RECOVERY FOR THE LA ROMANA COPPER MINERALIZATION, SPAIN

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of drilling at the Company's Carheil project, which lies in the Northern Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Québec. The objective of this phase of drilling is follow up on the 2016 graphite drilling program which included a highlight intersection of 7.48% Cg over 1.1 meters

Saf Dhillon, President & CEO, stated: "The area around Carheil is heating up, both for graphite and copper-gold. Historical drilling located anomalous gold and zinc, while previous iMetal drilling confirmed a graphite zone containing jumbo flakes with highlight results of 7.48% Cg over 1.1 meters. Québec is an extremely mining friendly jurisdiction and we are overjoyed to get back to work in the province."

The Company has engaged DIAFOR Inc. of Malartic, Québec for this phase of drilling at Carheil. Access to the property has been opened and drilling has commenced as of April 1st, 2023. The program is targeting the previously drilled graphite zones, in order to expand the extent of known horizons. In addition, regional structures will be tested in order to test for other mineral potential.

Carheil is an exploration-stage project with multi-metal potential and previous graphite results. The project is about 170 km north of Rouyn-Noranda in the Northern Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The project is under 20 km distance to the west from the past-producing Selbaie Copper-Zinc-Silver-Gold mine (1.1 billion lbs Cu, 2.4 billion lbs Zn, 71 million oz Ag, 1 million oz Au produced from 1981-2004i), under 20 km distance to the north from Hecla's Casa Berardi Mine (127.5 Koz Au and 28.2 Koz Ag produced in 2022ii), and under 40 km to the southeast from Agnico Eagle's Detour Lake mine (713 Koz Au produced in 2021iii). Directly bordering the property to the north is Midland Exploration/Probe Metals' La Peltrie project, which recently intersected a 345.5 m of Cu-Mo-Au-Ag mineralization grading 0.21 CuEqiv. iMetal cautions investors the presence of mineralization at Selbaie, Casa Berardi, and Detour Lake is not necessarily indicative of similar mineralization on the Carheil property.

iMetal is a Canadian based junior exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec. One of its Flagship properties Gowganda West, is an exploration-stage gold project that borders the Juby Deposit and is located within the Shining Tree Camp area in the southern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt about 100 km south-southeast of the Timmins Gold Camp. The 665-hectare Kerrs Gold deposit comprises a series of gold-bearing pyritized quartz vein replacement breccias with a 2011 historic resource, 90 kilometres ENE of Timmins. The 220-hectare Ghost Mountain property, 42 kilometres NE of Kirkland Lake, lies 5 kilometres W of Agnico Eagle's Holt and Holloway Mine.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include results of exploration, variations in results of mineralization, relationships with local communities, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

i SIGEOM; Ressources naturelles et Forêts, © Gouvernement du Québec, 2023

ii Casa Berardi|Quebec, Canada|Hecla Mining; © Hecla Mining Company, 2022

(https://www.hecla.com/operations/casa-berardi-quebec-canada)

iii Agnico Eagle Mines Limited - Operations - Operations - Detour Lake; © Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, 2023

(https://www.agnicoeagle.com/English/operations/operations/Detour-Lake-Mine/default.aspx)

iv Midland Exploration news release dated December 6, 2022

