iMetal Resources Announces Restart of Drilling at Gowganda West

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the restart of drilling after spring break-up at the Company's Gowganda West project, which lies within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. Drilling was paused in April after five (5) holes and 1914m were completed to accommodate the spring melt. This round of drilling is focused on further delineating gold mineralization in the area of iMetal's ground proximal to Aris Mining's Juby deposit

Saf Dhillon, President & CEO, stated: "Drilling at our flagship Gowganda West project continues and we are excited to see the pending assay results. The gold trends proximal to the Juby deposit are of great interest to the Company and we are eager to advance the project further throughout this year."

The Company engaged Laframboise Drilling Inc. of Earlton, Ontario for this phase of drilling at Gowganda West. Samples are being submitted to ALS Geochemistry in Sudbury for assaying. Completed holes have focused mainly on further delineating trends near the border with Aris Mining, while the remaining holes will also test VTEM targets from the 2019 airborne program.

Gowganda West is an exploration-stage gold project about 100 km south-southeast of Timmins, Ontario, contiguous to Aris Mining's Juby Project in the Shining Tree Camp of the southern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt; contiguous also with the Knight project that is part of the Strategic Partnership between Orefinders Resources Inc. and Agnico Eagle. iMetal completed a 2611 m drilling program in the fall of 2022 which intersected a new gold trend. The Property also has multiple-ounce grab samples from trends that have yet to be drill tested.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Scott Zelligan, P. Geo (Ontario), VP Exploration of iMetal and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

About iMetal Resources Inc.
iMetal is a Canadian based junior exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec. One of its Flagship properties Gowganda West, is an exploration-stage gold project that borders the Juby Deposit and is located within the Shining Tree Camp area in the southern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt about 100 km south-southeast of the Timmins Gold Camp. The 665-hectare Kerrs Gold deposit comprises a series of gold-bearing pyritized quartz vein replacement breccias with a 2011 historic resource, 90 kilometres ENE of Timmins. The 220-hectare Ghost Mountain property, 42 kilometres NE of Kirkland Lake, lies 5 kilometres W of Agnico Eagle's Holt and Holloway Mine.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,
Saf Dhillon
President & CEO

iMetal Resources Inc.
info@imetalresources.ca
Tel. (604-484-3031)
Suite 550, 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2V6.
https://imetalresources.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include results of exploration, variations in results of mineralization, relationships with local communities, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

