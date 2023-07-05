Kiplin Metals Announces Private Placement

Precious MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
iMetal Announces the Sudden Passing of Its CFO Eduardo 'Eddy' Yu

iMetal Announces the Sudden Passing of Its CFO Eduardo 'Eddy' Yu

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") sadly has to report the sudden and unexpected passing of our young and talented CFO, Eduardo ‘Eddy' Yu

iMetal President and CEO Saf Dhillon said that "On behalf of the Board of Directors and the Advisory Council, we offer our deepest condolences to the Yu family. Eddy was officially only with us for a few months but, I've known him for several years now. Eddy had previously provided his financial and business expertise as a consultant to iMetal and other projects that I have been involved in. He was a strong team player and he went above and beyond what his responsibilities were. He will be dearly missed by the team at iMetal."

As Mr. Yu's untimely passing just occurred within the last few days, the Company will expect to issue a further update regarding the now vacant role of CFO.

About iMetal Resources Inc.

iMetal is a Canadian based junior exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec. One of its Flagship properties Gowganda West, is an exploration-stage gold project that borders the Juby Deposit and is located within the Shining Tree Camp area in the southern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt about 100 km south-southeast of the Timmins Gold Camp. The 665-hectare Kerrs Gold deposit comprises a series of gold-bearing pyritized quartz vein replacement breccias with a 2011 historic resource, 90 kilometres ENE of Timmins. The 220-hectare Ghost Mountain property, 42 kilometres NE of Kirkland Lake, lies 5 kilometres W of Agnico Eagle's Holt and Holloway Mine.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Saf Dhillon
President & CEO

iMetal Resources Inc.
info@imetalresources.ca
Tel. (604-484-3031)
Suite 550, 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2V6.

https://imetalresources.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include results of exploration, variations in results of mineralization, relationships with local communities, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

SOURCE: iMetal Resources, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/765580/iMetal-Announces-the-Sudden-Passing-of-Its-CFO-Eduardo-Eddy-Yu

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

iMetal ResourcesTSXV:IMRPrecious Metals Investing
IMR:CA
The Conversation (0)
iMETAL Makes New Gold Discovery at Gowganda West

iMETAL Makes New Gold Discovery at Gowganda West

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR) (OTCQB:IMRFF) (FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from phase 1 of its 2023 drilling at the Company's Gowganda West ("GW") project. Drilling included seven holes totaling 2,490m. All seven holes intersected gold mineralization. Highlights include

  • 48.5m of 0.85 g/t Au starting at 316.5m
    • Including 20m of 1.56 g/t Au, which includes 8.0m of 2.97 g/t Au
  • Intersection is 350m west of previously known mineralization

"This discovery rewards our faith in Gowganda West and strongly suggests the area hosts significantly more gold than just the bordering Juby deposits. We will be mobilizing for further drilling in the immediate future and permits are already in place to follow up on this result," commented iMetal President and CEO Saf Dhillon.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Forms Advisory Board Council and Appoints Robert Scott as Inaugural Advisor

iMetal Resources Forms Advisory Board Council and Appoints Robert Scott as Inaugural Advisor

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") an emerging gold exploration company, is pleased to announce the formation of an Advisory Board to assist in the further development of the Company and the appointment of Mining Industry Veteran Robert Scott as the Inaugural Advisor

Saf Dhillon, President & Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We are extremely pleased to welcome Rob to our team. The addition of such a highly accomplished mining executive is an endorsement of all we have built to date as we continue to enhance IMR shareholder value through the exploration and development of our highly prospective projects."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Announces Completion of Spring Drilling at Gowganda West

iMetal Resources Announces Completion of Spring Drilling at Gowganda West

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") has completed phase 1 of 2023 drilling at the Company's Gowganda West project, which lies within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. Drilling included seven holes totaling 2,490 metres and was a follow up on the 2022 fall drill program, as well as the 2019 VTEM airborne survey

Saf Dhillon, President & CEO, stated: "We are pleased to complete the first phase of 2023 drilling at our flagship Gowganda West project. While the main focus remained the gold trends proximal to the Juby deposit, we also tested the first of the 2019 VTEM anomalies to the northeast. This area is one of the most underexplored in the Abitibi and we will continue to pursue a new discovery."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Announces Restart of Drilling at Gowganda West

iMetal Resources Announces Restart of Drilling at Gowganda West

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the restart of drilling after spring break-up at the Company's Gowganda West project, which lies within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. Drilling was paused in April after five (5) holes and 1914m were completed to accommodate the spring melt. This round of drilling is focused on further delineating gold mineralization in the area of iMetal's ground proximal to Aris Mining's Juby deposit

Saf Dhillon, President & CEO, stated: "Drilling at our flagship Gowganda West project continues and we are excited to see the pending assay results. The gold trends proximal to the Juby deposit are of great interest to the Company and we are eager to advance the project further throughout this year."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Completes Digitally Enhanced Prospecting Survey on Its Ghost Mountain Project

iMetal Resources Completes Digitally Enhanced Prospecting Survey on Its Ghost Mountain Project

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce completion of a Digitally Enhanced Prospecting (DEP) survey at its 220-hectare Ghost Mountain property, 42 km NE of Kirkland Lake, an lying 5 km directly west of Agnico Eagle's Holt and Holloway Mines and within 1 km of the Porcupine-Destor Fault Zone

Saf Dhillon, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Ghost Mountain lies near several active gold exploration and mining operations including Agnico Eagle's Holt and Holloway Mines Property and McEwen Mining's Black Fox Mine. The DEP survey is the next step in our staged exploration program to bring Ghost Mountain to the drilling stage."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Empress Royalty Announces Appointment of Interim Chief Financial Officer

Empress Royalty Announces Appointment of Interim Chief Financial Officer

Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQX:EMPYF) ("Empress Royalty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Xavier Wenzel, CPA, CA of Fehr & Associates ("F&A") as Interim Chief Financial Officer of the company

"We are pleased to welcome Xavier Wenzel, as Interim CFO to the company, " stated Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, President & CEO of Empress Royalty. "His extensive experience in mining finance, and specifically in the royalty industry as CFO of Ely Gold Royalties, will be extremely beneficial in this transitionary period."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nexus Gold Provides Update on Private Placement

Nexus Gold Provides Update on Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Nexus Gold Corp.

Vancouver, BC - TheNewswire - June 30 , 2023 - Nexus Gold CORP. (" Nexus " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:NXS ) ( OT C :NXXGF ) ( FSE:N6E) announces that the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") has approved an extension to close the non-brokered private placement announced on April 14, 2023 involving the issuance of up to 20,000,000 units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the " Offering ").  The extension allows the Offering to remain open through to July 14, 2023.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NV Gold Appoints John Watson as Chief Executive Officer

NV Gold Appoints John Watson as Chief Executive Officer

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") announces that, effective June 30, 2023, Mr. John Seaberg will resign from his positions as President, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Director of NV Gold to pursue new opportunities

During his time with the Company, Mr. Seaberg has overseen and been part of many changes. Under his leadership, NV Gold's exploration portfolio has continued to evolve, and a new strategy focusing on the Company's most advanced properties has been launched.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Teako Minerals Corp. Announces New Members to The Service Alliance: Exploration Companies, Communication and Exploration Services

Teako Minerals Corp. Announces New Members to The Service Alliance: Exploration Companies, Communication and Exploration Services

TEAKO MINERALS CORP. (CSE: TMIN) (the "Company" or "Teako") is pleased to announce that it has strengthened The Service Alliance (see news release dated May 1, 2023) with thirteen (13) new likeminded members. The Service Alliance is a key strategy to increase the chances of success by leveraging the strengths of other exploration, technology, communication, exploration service and finance companies and creating an environment of shared knowledge and resources. The Service Alliance now boasts eighteen (18) exploration companies; three (3) technology companies; four (4) communication service companies; two (2) financing companies; and two (2) exploration service companies (collectively, the "Service Alliance Members").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Completes Acquisition of Anacortes Mining

Steppe Gold Completes Acquisition of Anacortes Mining

Anacortes Mining Corp. (TSXV: XYZ) (OTCQX: XYZFF) ("Anacortes") is pleased to announce that Steppe Gold Ltd. ("Steppe Gold" and, together with Anacortes, the "Companies") has completed the previously announced acquisition by Steppe Gold of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Anacortes (the "Anacortes Shares") by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) on June 28, 2023.

The Arrangement was approved at the special meeting of Anacortes shareholders held on June 19, 2023, and by the Supreme Court of British Columbia on June 21, 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Ltd. Completes Acquisition of Growth-Oriented Mining Company, Anacortes Mining Corp.

Steppe Gold Ltd. Completes Acquisition of Growth-Oriented Mining Company, Anacortes Mining Corp.

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) (the "Company" or "Steppe") is pleased to announce the successful completion of the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") between Steppe and Anacortes Mining Corp. ("Anacortes"), whereby Steppe has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Anacortes (the "Anacortes Common Shares"), effective June 28, 2023.

Under the terms of the Arrangement, Anacortes shareholders are entitled to 0.4532 of a Steppe common share ("Steppe Share") for each Anacortes Common Share previously held. The outstanding vested in-the-money Anacortes options were exercised into Anacortes Common Shares on a cashless basis and such Anacortes Common Shares were exchanged for Steppe Shares. Further, all of the out-of-the-money Anacortes options were cancelled without payment. The outstanding Anacortes warrants were cancelled and exchanged for the applicable warrant consideration, pursuant to the plan of arrangement.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Uranium Royalty Announces Graduation to TSX

High-Grade Manganese Rock Chip Samples Up To 54% Mn At The Wandanya Project

AX8 Expands Lithium Exploration Footprint In The Prospective East Pilbara Region

Related News

Energy Investing

Uranium Royalty Announces Graduation to TSX

manganese investing

High-Grade Manganese Rock Chip Samples Up To 54% Mn At The Wandanya Project

Nickel Investing

Ardea Kalgoorlie Nickel Project MOU with Sumitomo Metal Mining, Mitsubishi Corporation, and Mitsui & Co.

Copper Investing

Firetail Signs Binding Terms Sheet For Acquisition Of Peru Copper Projects

Lithium Investing

Monaro Lithium Project Acquisition Presentation

Uranium Investing

Maiden Uranium Resource & Exploration Target Update At Lo Herma ISR Project

×