Illumina to Announce Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on Thursday, July 30, 2026

Illumina to Announce Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on Thursday, July 30, 2026

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) announced today that it will issue results for the second quarter 2026 following the close of market on Thursday, July 30, 2026.

On the same day, at 1:30 pm Pacific Time (4:30 pm Eastern Time) Jacob Thaysen, PhD, Chief Executive Officer, and Ankur Dhingra, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call with analysts, investors, and other interested parties to discuss financial and operating results. 

Conference Call Details

The conference call will begin at 1:30 pm Pacific Time (4:30 pm Eastern Time) on Thursday, July 30, 2026. Interested parties may access the live webcast via the Investor Info section of Illumina's website or directly through the following link - https://illumina-earnings-call-q2-2026.open-exchange.net/. To ensure timely connection, please join at least ten minutes before the scheduled start of the call.

A replay of the conference call will be posted on Illumina's website after the event and will be available for at least 30 days following.

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical, and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit www.illumina.com and connect with us on X (Twitter), Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Investors:
Conor McNamara
+1.858.291.6421
ir@illumina.com 

Media:
Christine Douglass
pr@illumina.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/illumina-to-announce-second-quarter-2026-financial-results-on-thursday-july-30-2026-302822259.html

SOURCE Illumina, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

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