The following issues have been halted by IIROC: Company: International Lithium Corp. TSX-Venture Symbol: ILC All Issues: Yes Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News Halt Time : 7:53 AM IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory ...

The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: International Lithium Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: ILC

All Issues: Yes

Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 7:53 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

International LithiumTSXV:ILCLithium Investing
ILC:CA
International Lithium Corp. Options Wolf Ridge Lithium Prospect in Ontario, Canada

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce the signing of an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in 275 claim units (approximately 5,700 hectares) located 20 kilometres southwest of the town of Upsala, and 125 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

The property, now known as the Wolf Ridge property, is a grass roots lithium prospect recently highlighted in the "Ontario Geological Survey Resident Geologist Program Recommendations for Exploration 2021-2022." The report highlights lithium potential in the Bedivere-Lac des Mille Lacs Lakes Area based on results from a lake sediment geochemical survey. An excerpt from page 54 of the report states:

International Lithium Corp. Intersects 10 Metres of Zoned Pegmatite With Up to 40% Spodumene in First Two Holes at Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project in Ontario, Canada

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce that drilling is underway at the 100% owned Raleigh Lake lithium, rubidium and caesium project near Ignace, Ontario. The Company also reports positive results from the biogeochemical orientation survey described in the December 16, 2021 news release.

Drilling Highlights

Drilling Program to Commence at International Lithium Corp.'s Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project in Ontario, Canada

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce plans for upcoming exploration work at the 100% owned Raleigh Lake lithium, rubidium and caesium project near Ignace, Ontario.

Highlights

International Lithium Corp. Announces Passing of Director

The board of International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) much regrets to announce the unexpected death of Nicholas Davies, Non-executive Director. Nick was only aged 51 and was a good and valued colleague as well as an energetic person with a high work ethic. He should have had so many more years of active life. Our condolences go to his family and to his close friends.

On behalf of the Company,

International Lithium Corp. Outlines Tanco-Style Targets With Up to 339 PPM Caesium From Lithogeochemical Survey Results at Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project in Ontario, Canada

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce results from the lithogeochemistry program on the Company's 100% owned Raleigh Lake lithium, caesium and rubidium project in Ontario, Canada. Further to a news release dated December 16, 2021, early analysis of the results confirms there are over 15 new coincident lithium, caesium and rubidium anomalies in predominantly meta-volcanic host rocks. These targets within the newly surveyed portion of the Raleigh Lake Greenstone Belt are highly prospective for Tanco-style lithium bearing pegmatite mineralization.

Highlights

Argentina Lithium Geophysics Delineates Potential Extent of Conductive Brine Aquifers at Rincon West

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") announces the completion of geophysical surveys at its Rincon West lithium project in Salta Province Argentina . The results of these deep-seeking geophysical studies expand the potential extent of conductive brine aquifers at the project and will be used to target drilling at the property, due to begin in May 2022 .

an oil jack superimposed on a stock chart

5 Top Weekly TSXV Performers: Nevada Sunrise Reports Further Lithium Analysis at Gemini

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) slipped to a year-to-date low of 797.87 last Thursday (April 28) as global markets fell across the board.

As the impact of war and inflation weigh heavily on investor confidence, a disappointing performance in April put markets on course to shed 5.7 percent for the worst monthly performance since April 2020.

“With intense geopolitical tensions and rapidly evolving monetary policy, global markets look likely to experience significant turbulence this year,” S&P Global Market Intelligence notes. “Market movements are indicative of both debt and equities investors’ inflation and war concerns — and expectations that more volatility is coming.”

Balkan Mining and Minerals

Quarterly Activities Report March 2022

Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd (Balkan or the Company) (ASX: BMM) provides the Company’s quarterly activities report for March 2022. The primary focus of the Company’s activities over this period has been the continued exploration at the Company’s Serbian lithiumboron projects and reviewing complementary projects as well as the appointment of key consultants.

Arcadia Minerals

Final Lithium Drilling Assay Results Received at Bitterwasser

Arcadia Minerals Ltd (ASX:AM7, FRA:8OH) (Arcadia or the Company), the diversified exploration company targeting a suite of projects aimed at Tantalum, Lithium, Nickel, Copper and Gold in Namibia, is pleased to announce final drill results from the Eden Pan at its Bitterwasser Lithium clay project.

Albemarle Announces New Supply Chain Leadership

ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, announced today that Maria Brennan has joined the company as Chief Supply Chain Officer, effective April 29, 2022.

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

Brennan joins Albemarle from Domtar, a leading provider of fiber-based products based in South Carolina, where she served as Senior Vice President Procurement. Her previous experience also includes progressive leadership roles in procurement and supply chain with General Mills Inc ., Merisant Worldwide Inc., PepsiCo, and ConAgra.

"Maria's strong experience in operating improvements and processes that reduce cost and increase quality, flexibility, and efficiency will serve Albemarle well as we continue to build an agile and sustainable end-to-end supply chain function that drives long-term value for all Albemarle stakeholders," said Albemarle CEO Kent Masters .

Brennan earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering from the State University of New York, Buffalo .

About Albemarle Corporation
ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine, and catalysts. We think beyond business as usual to power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, such as energy, electronics, and transportation. We actively pursue a sustainable approach to managing our diverse global footprint of world-class resources. In conjunction with our highly experienced and talented global teams, our deep-seated values, and our collaborative customer relationships, we create value-added and performance-based solutions that enable a safer and more sustainable future.

We regularly post information to www.albemarle.com , including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding our company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-announces-new-supply-chain-leadership-301536086.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

