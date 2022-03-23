Copper Investing News

The following issues have been halted by IIROC: Company: Fabled Copper Corp. CSE Symbol: FABL All Issues: Yes Reason: At the request of the Company Pending News Halt Time : 9:30 AM IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which ...

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Fabled Copper Report up to 27.20% Copper on the Magnum Mine Deposit

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces the 11th set of results of 2021 surface field work on it's Muskwa Copper Project comprised of the Neil Property and the Toro Property in Northern British Columbia. The Company also holds rights to the Bronson Property. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - Location Map

Fabled Copper Reports on the Magnum Mine Deposit UAV Drone Mission Survey

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces the 10th set of results of 2021 surface field work on its Muskwa Copper Project comprised of the Neil Property and the Toro Property in Northwestern British Columbia. The Company also holds rights to the Bronson Property. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - Location Map

Fabled Copper Continues to Sample Copper with 7.69% Copper at the Belcher Creek Occurrence

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL; FSE:XZ7) announces the ninth set of results of 2021 surface field work on it's Muskwa Copper Project comprised of the Neil Property and the Toro Property in Northwestern British Columbia. The Company also holds rights to the Bronson Property. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - Location Map

Fabled Copper Samples High Grade on the Keays South Occurrence With 28.30% Copper

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces the eighth set of results of 2021 surface field work on it's Muskwa Copper Project comprised of the Neil Property (previously referred to as the North Block) and the Toro Property (previously referred to as the South Block) in Northwestern British Columbia. The Company also holds rights to the Bronson Property. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - Location Map

Fabled Copper Corp

Fabled Copper Chip Samples Up To 6.84% Copper Over 0.40 Meters on The Creek Copper Occurrence on The Neil Property

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL; FSE:XZ7) announces the seventh set of results of 2021 surface field work on it's Muskwa Copper Project comprised of the Neil Property (previously referred to as the North Block) and the Toro Property (previously referred to as the South Block) in Northwestern British Columbia. The Company also holds rights to the Bronson Property. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - Location Map

IIROC Trade Resumption - FABL

Trading resumes in:

Company: Fabled Copper Corp.

miner inside the access tunnel of an underground gold-copper mine

Copper Supply to Catch Breath in 2022 Before Heading for Significant Deficit

Copper prices have been on the rise since last year, reaching a fresh all-time high in early March at US$10,674 per tonne, partially on the back of concerns over low inventory levels.

In the short term, demand may rise in 2022, but still come in lower than supply. Top consumer China’s growth seems to be taking a pause, and supply for the red metal is forecast to increase, supported by a recovery in mine output, expansions and new projects expected to come online later this year.

Looking longer term, the picture gets tighter — almost half of global copper supply is used in construction, but demand from sectors like electric vehicles and energy storage has increased investor interest in the base metal.

Nobel Engages Generation IACP Inc. For Market Making Services

Nobel Engages Generation IACP Inc. For Market Making Services

Nobel Resources Corp. (TSX V: NBLC; OTC: NBTRF) (the "Company" or "Nobel") has engaged the services of Generation IACP Inc. (" Generation ") to provide services as a market maker in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable legislation.  Generation will receive a fee of C$7,500 plus applicable taxes per month.  The agreement between the Company and Generation is for an initial term of six (6) months and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent six (6) month periods (collectively, the " Term ") unless the Company provides written notice of termination to Generation at least 30 days prior to the end of the Term or Generation provides a written notice of termination to the Company.  Commencing on the first anniversary of the agreement, the fee payable to Generation will automatically increase annually by 3.0%. No stock options or other compensation are being granted in connection with the engagement. Generation does not currently own any securities of the Company; however, Generation and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

Generation is an arm's length party to the Company.  Generation's market making activity will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company's shares. Generation will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities.

Azarga Metals Focused on High-Grade Copper-Rich VMS Marg Project in Yukon

Azarga Metals Focused on High-Grade Copper-Rich VMS Marg Project in Yukon

Azarga Metals Corp. ("Azarga Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV:AZR) has posted an updated corporate presentation on its website, www.azargametals.com, focused on the Company's 100% owned high-grade copper-rich VMS Marg project, within the Keno Hill Silver District, Yukon Territory

President, CEO and Director, Gordon Tainton, said: "We recently obtained access to the VTEM database of the airborne geophysical program previously conducted by GeoTech, Ontario. This underutilized historic VTEM database can now be reviewed and re-interpreted and used to refine the drill targets for the Company's planned 2022 exploration program. Drilling is expected to focus on the Marg deposit extensions and the highly prospective Jane Zone, which has the potential for another Marg-style deposit. Mineralization at the Marg project remains open along strike, down-dip and down plunge and drilling will be aimed at defining 14 to 15 million tonnes of mineralized material."

World Copper Files Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report for Escalones Project on SEDAR

World Copper Files Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report for Escalones Project on SEDAR

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) ("World Copper" or the "Company") announces that further to its news release dated February 15, 2022, it has filed on SEDAR a National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") technical report with respect to the preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") for its Escalones copper project in Chile ("Escalones").

The technical report is entitled "Preliminary Economic Assessment NI 43-101 Technical Report, Escalones Copper Project, Santiago Metropolitan Region, Chile" and is dated March 22, 2022, with an effective date of February 15, 2022 (the "Technical Report"). The Technical Report was prepared by Global Resource Engineering, with contributions from other firms, including Hard Rock Consulting, LLC. The Technical Report is available on World Copper's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and on World Copper's website at www.worldcopperltd.com.

Kamoa-Kakula's Phase 2 Concentrator Plant Begins Hot Commissioning Ahead of Schedule

Production of copper concentrate from Phase 2 plant now underway

Early commissioning positions Kamoa-Kakula to achieve upper end of 2022 copper production guidance of between 290,000 and 340,000 tonnes

