The following issues have been halted by IIROC: Company: Benton Resources Inc. TSX-Venture Symbol: BEX All Issues: Yes Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News Halt Time : 8:59 AM IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory ...

