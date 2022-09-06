GamingInvesting News

Top-performing IGT PlayCasino titles including Cleopatra ® , The Big Easy and Cash Eruption™ deployed on Planetwin365 casino

International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that IGT PlayDigital has grown its partnership with SKS365 Group through an expanded multi-year content agreement. SKS365 Group is the international sports betting and gaming operator of Planetwin365 casino and one of the largest operators in the Italian market. As part of this deal, Planetwin365 casino will leverage IGT PlayDigital's high-performing remote game server (RGS) to offer an expanded content library with exciting new PlayCasino games across the region.

"IGT PlayDigital's broad portfolio of entertaining PlayCasino titles, paired with the Company's extensive knowledge of the Italian gaming market will ensure Planetwin365 casino players have access to world-class content," said Troy Cox , SKS365 Group, Chief Commercial Officer. "Our partnership with IGT PlayDigital includes monthly PlayCasino game releases and promotions that will help strengthen and grow the overall Planetwin365 casino brand."

"IGT PlayDigital's multi-year agreement with SKS365 Group, one of the largest operators in the market, combines two powerhouse gaming companies with deep roots in Italy to deliver market-attuned themes to Planetwin365 casino players," said Gil Rotem , IGT President of iGaming. "By incorporating IGT's high-functioning RGS, Planetwin365 casino can offer an optimal player experience with some of the industry's top-performing games such as IGT's Temple of Fire, Pharaoh's Fortune and Scarab. We look forward to expanding our PlayCasino footprint and continuing to provide best-in-class solutions to Italian players."

Twenty player-favorite IGT PlayCasino games including Cleopatra ® , The Big Easy™, Cash Eruption™ and multi-hand Blackjack have joined the existing exciting lineup that includes Gold Digger, Gold Digger Megaways and Majestic Megaways. Planetwin365 intends to enhance its content library with an additional 30 IGT PlayCasino games over the next two months. These engaging games will include proprietary IGT slot themes and video poker games, along with well-known licensed brands.

About IGT
IGT (NYSE: IGT ) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com .

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Meet The Hawks: Dunwoody College of Technology's First Mascot in 80+ Years

The College Also Announces First Ever Esports Team

Dunwoody College of Technology a private, non-profit institution and pioneer in technical education, today announces its new mascot, the Dunwoody Hawks, and the college's entrance into the highly-popular world of competitive esports.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

GIST Scientists Develop Model that Adjusts Videogame Difficulty Based on Player Emotions

The novel approach will help create a better gaming experience for all types of players

Appropriately balancing a videogame's difficulty is essential to provide players with a pleasant experience. In a recent study, Korean scientists developed a novel approach for dynamic difficulty adjustment where the players' emotions are estimated using in-game data, and the difficulty level is tweaked accordingly to maximize player satisfaction. Their efforts could contribute to balancing the difficulty of games and making them more appealing to all types of players.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

SKYPlay to go global with ProBit Global listing

SKYPL AY Inc. announced the listing of its cryptocurrency, SKP(SKYPlay Token) on ProBit Global —one of the world's leading digital-asset trading platforms.

SKYPLAY X ProBit Global

SKYPlay began its first steps towards becoming an official blockchain platform by listing SKP on MEXC Global last May. Following the listing on MEXC and ProBit Global, the company plans to accelerate the process of expanding its global presence as it continues to list SKP on prominent global and domestic cryptocurrency exchanges.

SKP, the key currency of SKYPlay platform, uses the Polygon(MATIC) network, which offers low transaction fees, fast speed, and scalability as one of the top Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain.

Under the leadership of the Singapore corporation, SKYPLAY Inc. will release a variety of new lifestyle content as well as a range of eP2E games via SKYPlay–the easiest P2E and NFT business platform. In addition to the launching of Coin Grid and the SKYPlay platform, two other games will be released this year including a game from Retrocat, which just announced the signing of an onboarding contract with SKYPlay.

Sang-ok Chang, the CEO of SKYPLAY Inc. said, "SKYPlay has expanded community users from 170 countries with events and entertaining activities. Throughout the listing on ProBit Global, we are glad to demonstrate the reliability and scalability by outlining our consistent roadmap with our brand catchphrase, FUEL—uphold F un, U tility, and E asy content while maintaining the platform's L iquidity."

SKYPlay

SKYPlay will offer a rich variety of lifestyle content including easy P2E games, sports, education, music, and art-all of which will be provided through an easy NFT business platform optimized for mobile UI/UX.

SKYPlay will offer a bigger and better space than a simple portal, encouraging users and service providers to grow and thrive within an easy-to-use, reliable, and trustworthy ecosystem.

ProBit Global

ProBit Global is a Top 20 crypto exchange worldwide providing unlimited access to trade and buy Bitcoin, Ethereum and 600+ altcoins in 1000+ markets.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skyplay-to-go-global-with-probit-global-listing-301618052.html

SOURCE SKYPlay

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/06/c6420.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Live in harmony with nature as adventure and relaxation await you in the tropical island paradise of 'ISLA SINALOA'

Animals Make the Best Friends!

Mexican-based indie game developer and publisher EnsenaSoft is proud to announce the worldwide release of ISLA SINALOA a relaxing open-ended social simulation game set on an island retreat inhabited by fun and engaging animal characters in a peaceful universe full of fun activities. Over two years in the making, ISLA SINALOA is available as a FREE-TO-PLAY download on iOS®, Android™, and the Windows® Store.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

IXL Introduces Educational Games for Young Learners

IXL's new games provide engaging ways to help students gain a deeper understanding of fundamental math and language arts concepts

IXL the personalized learning platform used by more than 13 million students, released more than 120 educational games covering math and English language arts skills for Pre-K through 5th grade. Each game provides a fun, new way to help students understand key grade level topics and spark a lasting love of learning.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Crypto Games AG takes Backgammon to the metaverse on Concordium blockchain

- Crypto Games AG is announcing the development of CryptoGammon, a blockchain-based backgammon, on the Concordium Blockchain.

With Concordium's commitment to confidentiality and accountability, the possibilities of how backgammon could evolve in the metaverse are endless. Players will participate in tournaments and test their skills against people from all over the world in a secure environment provided by Concordium and its ID-framework.

In accordance with Concordium and Crypto Games AG's sustainability efforts, players will also have the opportunity to trade unique NFTs in-game on the net-zero carbon emission NFT marketplace SpaceSeven, as well as compete for prizes in the native Concordium cryptocurrency CCD.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

