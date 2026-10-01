Idaho Strategic Resources Provides Exploration Update Including High-Grade Gold Intercepts at Its Producing Golden Chest Mine

Jumbo Vein drilling highlighted by drill hole GC 26-433, which returned 16.3 grams per tonne (gpt) gold over 4 meters (m), including 48 gpt gold over 1.3 m, reported in estimated true thickness
Paymaster drilling highlighted by drill hole GC 26-395, which returned 14.7 gpt gold over 2.1 m, including 44.3 gpt gold over 0.7 m, reported in estimated true thickness
Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSE American: IDR) ("IDR", "Idaho Strategic" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update and highlights from its ongoing 2026 drill programs at its producing Golden Chest Mine.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261001256494/en/
The figure above shows the traces of the drill holes highlighted in this press release relative to the existing underground workings at the Golden Chest Mine. Both the Jumbo Vein (top) and Paymaster Vein (bottom) are shown in blue. The vein shapes are estimates based on current geologic inputs and software interpretations and will vary as more data is collected.
Idaho Strategic Resources' President and CEO, John Swallow, commented, "These results underscore our continued investment in near-mine exploration at the Golden Chest Mine. For most of the year we've maintained two drills turning on site, targeting resource expansion and infill in both the Jumbo Vein and the Paymaster Vein. These two areas are expected to be important contributors to production as we plan for future growth and transition milling operations to the Murray Mill in early 2027. In addition to our two primary target areas — the Jumbo and Paymaster Veins — additional high-grade gold was intercepted in both the Bush and Idaho Veins, which will continue to see follow-up drilling throughout the remainder of the year.
"Given the success of our near-mine exploration programs, we have made the decision to add a third drill rig at the Golden Chest Mine to pull forward information for 2027 mine planning purposes. The commissioning of the third drill rig, which is already on site, is beginning with an initial 12-hour single shift schedule that is expected to increase subject to staffing by our drill contractor. The addition of the third drill rig is not expected to impact our plans to test the broader Murray Gold Belt, with initial drilling of the Niagara copper-silver deposit expected to commence in early October, using a second drill contractor."
The high-grade results below are from IDR's two primary targets, the Paymaster and Jumbo Veins, and two secondary targets, the Bush and Idaho Veins. All four targets are located near existing mine infrastructure and will be factored into mine planning and resource estimates in the future. All results below are reported in grams of gold per tonne and estimated true thickness.
|
Jumbo Vein:
|
Hole
|
Target
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
True Thickness (m)
|
Gold Assay (gpt)
|
GC 26-431
|
Jumbo Vein
|
47.1
|
59.5
|
8.3
|
6.3
|
|
includes
|
52.8
|
54.6
|
1.2
|
19.0
|
|
and
|
54.6
|
55.8
|
0.8
|
18.2
|
GC 26-433
|
Jumbo Vein
|
56.0
|
62.7
|
4.0
|
16.3
|
|
includes
|
59.0
|
60.7
|
1.3
|
48.0
|
GC 26-434
|
Jumbo Vein
|
55.0
|
57.6
|
2.4
|
6.7
|
|
includes
|
55.7
|
56.7
|
1.0
|
11.7
|
GC 26-435
|
Jumbo Vein
|
44.7
|
46.3
|
1.4
|
8.1
|
|
includes
|
45.4
|
45.8
|
0.3
|
35.2
|
|
Jumbo Vein
|
48.5
|
50.2
|
1.5
|
8.5
|
|
includes
|
49.3
|
49.6
|
0.2
|
55.2
|
GC 26-437
|
Jumbo Vein
|
16.8
|
20.1
|
3.3
|
11.5
|
|
includes
|
18.8
|
19.2
|
0.4
|
90.9
|
GC 26-441
|
Jumbo Vein
|
23.0
|
29.1
|
4.6
|
4.3
|
|
includes
|
23.0
|
23.7
|
0.7
|
13.0
|
|
and
|
24.5
|
25.4
|
0.7
|
13.5
|
GC 26-442
|
Jumbo Vein
|
30.2
|
34.0
|
2.3
|
7.9
|
|
includes
|
33.4
|
34.0
|
0.4
|
24.3
|
GC 26-443
|
Jumbo Vein
|
54.3
|
58.2
|
1.8
|
22.9
|
|
includes
|
56.9
|
58.1
|
0.5
|
68.8
|
GC 26-444
|
Jumbo Vein
|
61.0
|
63.8
|
1.2
|
13.7
|
|
includes
|
61.5
|
63.4
|
0.8
|
17.0
|
GC 26-445
|
Jumbo Vein
|
48.4
|
50.3
|
1.4
|
12.2
|
|
includes
|
49.9
|
50.3
|
0.3
|
47.9
|
GC 26-448T
|
Jumbo Vein
|
48.4
|
50.3
|
1.0
|
20.4
|
|
includes
|
48.4
|
49.9
|
0.7
|
26.2
|
GC 26-450
|
Jumbo Vein
|
110.9
|
113.3
|
2.0
|
17.5
|
|
includes
|
111.5
|
111.7
|
0.2
|
99.7
|
|
and
|
111.9
|
112.6
|
0.6
|
29.2
|
|
Paymaster Vein:
|
Hole
|
Target
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
True Thickness (m)
|
Gold Assay (gpt)
|
GC 26-382
|
Paymaster
|
298.8
|
300.0
|
1.1
|
11.3
|
GC 26-383
|
Paymaster
|
295.0
|
298.3
|
3.3
|
7.4
|
|
includes
|
296.5
|
298.2
|
1.7
|
13.8
|
GC 26-384
|
Paymaster
|
286.9
|
289.0
|
2.0
|
8.6
|
|
includes
|
287.4
|
288.5
|
1.1
|
15.7
|
GC 26-387
|
Paymaster
|
313.1
|
315.4
|
2.3
|
4.6
|
|
includes
|
315.1
|
315.4
|
0.3
|
30.6
|
GC 26-395
|
Paymaster
|
321.0
|
323.6
|
2.1
|
14.7
|
|
includes
|
321.0
|
321.8
|
0.7
|
44.3
|
GC 26-407
|
Paymaster
|
322.4
|
323.3
|
0.8
|
19.2
|
GC 26-408
|
Paymaster
|
323.7
|
326.4
|
1.9
|
13.7
|
|
includes
|
325.3
|
326.4
|
0.8
|
34.5
|
GC 26-410
|
Paymaster
|
337.0
|
339.5
|
1.9
|
12.0
|
|
Paymaster
|
356.3
|
358.4
|
1.6
|
13.3
|
|
includes
|
356.4
|
357.0
|
0.4
|
47.2
|
GC 26-411
|
Paymaster
|
310.3
|
312.7
|
2.0
|
5.4
|
|
includes
|
312.2
|
312.7
|
0.4
|
23.7
|
|
Bush Vein:
|
Hole
|
Target
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
True Thickness (m)
|
Gold Assay (gpt)
|
GC 26-445
|
Bush
|
62.1
|
69.5
|
5.3
|
8.5
|
|
includes
|
62.9
|
63.3
|
0.3
|
54.9
|
|
and
|
66.8
|
68.1
|
0.9
|
20.7
|
GC 26-446
|
Bush
|
64.7
|
68.6
|
2.0
|
4.5
|
|
includes
|
67.7
|
68.6
|
0.5
|
18.2
|
GC 26-449
|
Bush
|
107.3
|
114.2
|
5.7
|
6.3
|
|
includes
|
109.7
|
110.6
|
0.7
|
41.8
|
|
Idaho Vein:
|
Hole
|
Target
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
True Thickness (m)
|
Gold Assay (gpt)
|
GC 26-431
|
Idaho Vein
|
69.3
|
73.9
|
3.0
|
7.3
|
|
includes
|
71.0
|
71.5
|
0.3
|
18.5
|
|
and
|
72.8
|
73.9
|
0.7
|
17.7
|
GC 26-433
|
Idaho Vein
|
71.5
|
74.8
|
2.5
|
4.6
|
|
includes
|
74.2
|
74.8
|
0.5
|
19.8
|
GC 26-438
|
Idaho Vein
|
48.1
|
49.9
|
1.4
|
9.5
|
|
includes
|
48.1
|
48.4
|
0.2
|
28.2
John Swallow concluded, "Our commitment to our production-backed exploration business plan has continued to yield positive results and reinforce our belief that the Golden Chest Mine and broader Murray Gold Belt are underexplored opportunities within the Coeur d'Alene Mining District that share many characteristics and high-upside potential with the nearby Silver Valley immediately to the south. Through the third quarter, we have completed approximately 25,500 meters of drilling at the Golden Chest Mine and are on pace for our highest total meterage drilled in a single year in company history. As always, we will continue to be success-based in our exploration decision-making and disciplined in our approach."
Qualified Person and QA/QC
IDR's Vice President, Grant A. Brackebusch, P.E., is a qualified person as such term is defined under S-K 1300 and has reviewed and approved the technical information and data included in this press release. The Company's QA/QC program includes the insertion of blanks, certified reference materials, and duplicates to ensure analytical accuracy, with results reviewed by a Qualified Person. Drill core samples from the Golden Chest Mine are analyzed by American Analytical Services, Inc., an ISO 17025-accredited laboratory in Osburn, Idaho, using 30-gram fire assay with a gravimetric finish.
About Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc.
Idaho Strategic Resources (IDR) is an Idaho-based gold producer that also controls the largest rare earth elements land package in the United States. The Company's production-backed exploration business plan was established in anticipation of today's volatile geopolitical and macroeconomic environment. In addition to gold and gold production, the Company has built a substantial land position in Idaho, providing significant exploration exposure to gold and rare earth elements – in addition to thorium, copper, and silver. IDR finds itself in a unique position as the only publicly traded company with growing gold production and significant blue-sky potential for discovery and development in one company.
For more information on Idaho Strategic Resources, visit www.idahostrategic.com or call:
Travis Swallow, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
Email: tswallow@idahostrategic.com
Phone: (208) 625-9001
Forward Looking Statements
This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by forward-looking words such as "intends", "potential", "believe", "plans", "expects", "may", "goal", "assume", "estimate", "anticipate", and "will" or similar words suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, assumptions, intentions, or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the potential for continued exploration success at the Golden Chest Mine and in the broader Murray Gold Belt, the potential for the Jumbo, Paymaster, Bush, and Idaho Veins to contribute to future production and resource estimates, the potential to add a third drill rig at the Golden Chest Mine, the potential for initial drilling at the Niagara copper-silver deposit to commence as planned, and the potential to transition milling operations to the Murray Mill in early 2027. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of Idaho Strategic Resources as of the date such information is provided and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of IDR to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Investors should note that IDR's claim as the largest rare earth elements landholder in the U.S. is based on the Company's internal review of publicly available information regarding the rare earth landholdings of select companies within the U.S., which IDR is aware of. Investors are encouraged not to rely on IDR's claim as the largest rare earth elements landholder in the U.S. while making investment decisions. The forward-looking statement information above, and that which follows, is applicable to both this press release and the links contained within this press release. With respect to the business of Idaho Strategic Resources, these risks and uncertainties include risks relating to widespread epidemics or pandemic outbreaks; interpretations or reinterpretations of geologic information; the accuracy of historic estimates; unfavorable exploration results; inability to obtain permits required for future exploration, development or production; general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; fluctuating mineral and commodity prices; the ability to obtain necessary future financing on acceptable terms; the ability to operate the Company's projects; and risks associated with the mining industry such as economic factors (including future commodity prices, and energy prices), ground conditions, failure of plant, equipment, processes and transportation services to operate as anticipated, environmental risks, government regulation, actual results of current exploration and production activities, possible variations in ore grade or recovery rates, permitting timelines, capital and construction expenditures, reclamation activities. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from this forward-looking information is available in Idaho Strategic Resources filings with the SEC on EDGAR. IDR does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261001256494/en/
Travis Swallow, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
Email: tswallow@idahostrategic.com
Phone: (208) 625-9001