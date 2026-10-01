Idaho Strategic Resources Provides Exploration Update Including High-Grade Gold Intercepts at Its Producing Golden Chest Mine

Jumbo Vein drilling highlighted by drill hole GC 26-433, which returned 16.3 grams per tonne (gpt) gold over 4 meters (m), including 48 gpt gold over 1.3 m, reported in estimated true thickness

Paymaster drilling highlighted by drill hole GC 26-395, which returned 14.7 gpt gold over 2.1 m, including 44.3 gpt gold over 0.7 m, reported in estimated true thickness

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSE American: IDR) ("IDR", "Idaho Strategic" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update and highlights from its ongoing 2026 drill programs at its producing Golden Chest Mine.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261001256494/en/

The figure above shows the traces of the drill holes highlighted in this press release relative to the existing underground workings at the Golden Chest Mine. Both the Jumbo Vein (top) and Paymaster Vein (bottom) are shown in blue. The vein shapes are estimates based on current geologic inputs and software interpretations and will vary as more data is collected.

The figure above shows the traces of the drill holes highlighted in this press release relative to the existing underground workings at the Golden Chest Mine. Both the Jumbo Vein (top) and Paymaster Vein (bottom) are shown in blue. The vein shapes are estimates based on current geologic inputs and software interpretations and will vary as more data is collected.

Idaho Strategic Resources' President and CEO, John Swallow, commented, "These results underscore our continued investment in near-mine exploration at the Golden Chest Mine. For most of the year we've maintained two drills turning on site, targeting resource expansion and infill in both the Jumbo Vein and the Paymaster Vein. These two areas are expected to be important contributors to production as we plan for future growth and transition milling operations to the Murray Mill in early 2027. In addition to our two primary target areas — the Jumbo and Paymaster Veins — additional high-grade gold was intercepted in both the Bush and Idaho Veins, which will continue to see follow-up drilling throughout the remainder of the year.

"Given the success of our near-mine exploration programs, we have made the decision to add a third drill rig at the Golden Chest Mine to pull forward information for 2027 mine planning purposes. The commissioning of the third drill rig, which is already on site, is beginning with an initial 12-hour single shift schedule that is expected to increase subject to staffing by our drill contractor. The addition of the third drill rig is not expected to impact our plans to test the broader Murray Gold Belt, with initial drilling of the Niagara copper-silver deposit expected to commence in early October, using a second drill contractor."

The high-grade results below are from IDR's two primary targets, the Paymaster and Jumbo Veins, and two secondary targets, the Bush and Idaho Veins. All four targets are located near existing mine infrastructure and will be factored into mine planning and resource estimates in the future. All results below are reported in grams of gold per tonne and estimated true thickness.

Jumbo Vein:

Hole

Target

From (m)

To (m)

True Thickness (m)

Gold Assay (gpt)

GC 26-431

Jumbo Vein

47.1

59.5

8.3

6.3

includes

52.8

54.6

1.2

19.0

and

54.6

55.8

0.8

18.2

GC 26-433

Jumbo Vein

56.0

62.7

4.0

16.3

includes

59.0

60.7

1.3

48.0

GC 26-434

Jumbo Vein

55.0

57.6

2.4

6.7

includes

55.7

56.7

1.0

11.7

GC 26-435

Jumbo Vein

44.7

46.3

1.4

8.1

includes

45.4

45.8

0.3

35.2

Jumbo Vein

48.5

50.2

1.5

8.5

includes

49.3

49.6

0.2

55.2

GC 26-437

Jumbo Vein

16.8

20.1

3.3

11.5

includes

18.8

19.2

0.4

90.9

GC 26-441

Jumbo Vein

23.0

29.1

4.6

4.3

includes

23.0

23.7

0.7

13.0

and

24.5

25.4

0.7

13.5

GC 26-442

Jumbo Vein

30.2

34.0

2.3

7.9

includes

33.4

34.0

0.4

24.3

GC 26-443

Jumbo Vein

54.3

58.2

1.8

22.9

includes

56.9

58.1

0.5

68.8

GC 26-444

Jumbo Vein

61.0

63.8

1.2

13.7

includes

61.5

63.4

0.8

17.0

GC 26-445

Jumbo Vein

48.4

50.3

1.4

12.2

includes

49.9

50.3

0.3

47.9

GC 26-448T

Jumbo Vein

48.4

50.3

1.0

20.4

includes

48.4

49.9

0.7

26.2

GC 26-450

Jumbo Vein

110.9

113.3

2.0

17.5

includes

111.5

111.7

0.2

99.7

and

111.9

112.6

0.6

29.2

Paymaster Vein:

Hole

Target

From (m)

To (m)

True Thickness (m)

Gold Assay (gpt)

GC 26-382

Paymaster

298.8

300.0

1.1

11.3

GC 26-383

Paymaster

295.0

298.3

3.3

7.4

includes

296.5

298.2

1.7

13.8

GC 26-384

Paymaster

286.9

289.0

2.0

8.6

includes

287.4

288.5

1.1

15.7

GC 26-387

Paymaster

313.1

315.4

2.3

4.6

includes

315.1

315.4

0.3

30.6

GC 26-395

Paymaster

321.0

323.6

2.1

14.7

includes

321.0

321.8

0.7

44.3

GC 26-407

Paymaster

322.4

323.3

0.8

19.2

GC 26-408

Paymaster

323.7

326.4

1.9

13.7

includes

325.3

326.4

0.8

34.5

GC 26-410

Paymaster

337.0

339.5

1.9

12.0

Paymaster

356.3

358.4

1.6

13.3

includes

356.4

357.0

0.4

47.2

GC 26-411

Paymaster

310.3

312.7

2.0

5.4

includes

312.2

312.7

0.4

23.7

Bush Vein:

Hole

Target

From (m)

To (m)

True Thickness (m)

Gold Assay (gpt)

GC 26-445

Bush

62.1

69.5

5.3

8.5

includes

62.9

63.3

0.3

54.9

and

66.8

68.1

0.9

20.7

GC 26-446

Bush

64.7

68.6

2.0

4.5

includes

67.7

68.6

0.5

18.2

GC 26-449

Bush

107.3

114.2

5.7

6.3

includes

109.7

110.6

0.7

41.8

Idaho Vein:

Hole

Target

From (m)

To (m)

True Thickness (m)

Gold Assay (gpt)

GC 26-431

Idaho Vein

69.3

73.9

3.0

7.3

includes

71.0

71.5

0.3

18.5

and

72.8

73.9

0.7

17.7

GC 26-433

Idaho Vein

71.5

74.8

2.5

4.6

includes

74.2

74.8

0.5

19.8

GC 26-438

Idaho Vein

48.1

49.9

1.4

9.5

includes

48.1

48.4

0.2

28.2

John Swallow concluded, "Our commitment to our production-backed exploration business plan has continued to yield positive results and reinforce our belief that the Golden Chest Mine and broader Murray Gold Belt are underexplored opportunities within the Coeur d'Alene Mining District that share many characteristics and high-upside potential with the nearby Silver Valley immediately to the south. Through the third quarter, we have completed approximately 25,500 meters of drilling at the Golden Chest Mine and are on pace for our highest total meterage drilled in a single year in company history. As always, we will continue to be success-based in our exploration decision-making and disciplined in our approach."

Qualified Person and QA/QC

IDR's Vice President, Grant A. Brackebusch, P.E., is a qualified person as such term is defined under S-K 1300 and has reviewed and approved the technical information and data included in this press release. The Company's QA/QC program includes the insertion of blanks, certified reference materials, and duplicates to ensure analytical accuracy, with results reviewed by a Qualified Person. Drill core samples from the Golden Chest Mine are analyzed by American Analytical Services, Inc., an ISO 17025-accredited laboratory in Osburn, Idaho, using 30-gram fire assay with a gravimetric finish.

About Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc.

Idaho Strategic Resources (IDR) is an Idaho-based gold producer that also controls the largest rare earth elements land package in the United States. The Company's production-backed exploration business plan was established in anticipation of today's volatile geopolitical and macroeconomic environment. In addition to gold and gold production, the Company has built a substantial land position in Idaho, providing significant exploration exposure to gold and rare earth elements – in addition to thorium, copper, and silver. IDR finds itself in a unique position as the only publicly traded company with growing gold production and significant blue-sky potential for discovery and development in one company.

For more information on Idaho Strategic Resources, visit www.idahostrategic.com or call:

Travis Swallow, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
Email: tswallow@idahostrategic.com
Phone: (208) 625-9001

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by forward-looking words such as "intends", "potential", "believe", "plans", "expects", "may", "goal", "assume", "estimate", "anticipate", and "will" or similar words suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, assumptions, intentions, or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the potential for continued exploration success at the Golden Chest Mine and in the broader Murray Gold Belt, the potential for the Jumbo, Paymaster, Bush, and Idaho Veins to contribute to future production and resource estimates, the potential to add a third drill rig at the Golden Chest Mine, the potential for initial drilling at the Niagara copper-silver deposit to commence as planned, and the potential to transition milling operations to the Murray Mill in early 2027. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of Idaho Strategic Resources as of the date such information is provided and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of IDR to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Investors should note that IDR's claim as the largest rare earth elements landholder in the U.S. is based on the Company's internal review of publicly available information regarding the rare earth landholdings of select companies within the U.S., which IDR is aware of. Investors are encouraged not to rely on IDR's claim as the largest rare earth elements landholder in the U.S. while making investment decisions. The forward-looking statement information above, and that which follows, is applicable to both this press release and the links contained within this press release. With respect to the business of Idaho Strategic Resources, these risks and uncertainties include risks relating to widespread epidemics or pandemic outbreaks; interpretations or reinterpretations of geologic information; the accuracy of historic estimates; unfavorable exploration results; inability to obtain permits required for future exploration, development or production; general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; fluctuating mineral and commodity prices; the ability to obtain necessary future financing on acceptable terms; the ability to operate the Company's projects; and risks associated with the mining industry such as economic factors (including future commodity prices, and energy prices), ground conditions, failure of plant, equipment, processes and transportation services to operate as anticipated, environmental risks, government regulation, actual results of current exploration and production activities, possible variations in ore grade or recovery rates, permitting timelines, capital and construction expenditures, reclamation activities. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from this forward-looking information is available in Idaho Strategic Resources filings with the SEC on EDGAR. IDR does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

Travis Swallow, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
Email: tswallow@idahostrategic.com
Phone: (208) 625-9001

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

idrnyse:idrgold investing
IDR
The Conversation (0)

Idaho Strategic Resources Inc.

Keep Reading...
The Crushed Pile in Nevada: How a Forgotten 1989 Gold Heap Is Becoming One of America's Few Near-Term Antimony Solutions

The Crushed Pile in Nevada: How a Forgotten 1989 Gold Heap Is Becoming One of America's Few Near-Term Antimony Solutions

A brownfield site in eastern Nevada is delivering exactly what the U.S. critical minerals strategy has been asking for — antimony at surface, in every drillhole, ready to process without breaking new ground. World Street Intelligence News Commentary — There are not many places in America where... Keep Reading...
America's Brownfield Antimony Play: Every Drillhole Hits as Nevada Project Targets 2027 Production

America's Brownfield Antimony Play: Every Drillhole Hits as Nevada Project Targets 2027 Production

All 17 sonic drillholes from a historic Nevada leach pad return oxide antimony-gold mineralization — including 0.32% antimony and 0.39 g/t gold over 14.9 meters — advancing one of the only near-term domestic antimony solutions in the United States USA News Group News Commentary — The United... Keep Reading...
Red Mountain Mining

Acquisition of “Thompson Falls” High-Grade Antimony Project Adjacent to America’s only Antimony Smelter

Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX: RMX, US CODE: RMXFF, or “Company”), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with an established portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce the Company’s newly-acquired Thompson Falls Antimony... Keep Reading...
Copper Emerges as a Standout Critical Mineral as Global Demand Pushes Market Toward $300 Billion

Copper Emerges as a Standout Critical Mineral as Global Demand Pushes Market Toward $300 Billion

Market News Updates News Commentary - The copper mining story is getting easier for investors to get behind, and the momentum is real. Copper demand is being pulled forward by electrification everywhere—EVs, renewable power, grid upgrades, data centers, and defense infrastructure all need... Keep Reading...
Surface Metals Inc. Engages Barwicki Investor Relations to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

Surface Metals Inc. Engages Barwicki Investor Relations to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

Surface Metals Inc. (CSE:SUR,OTC:SURMF) (OTCQB: SURMF) (the "Company", or "Surface Metals") announced today that the Company has engaged Barwicki Investor Relations to lead a strategic investor relations and shareholder communication program.Founded by Andrew Barwicki in 2006, New York-based... Keep Reading...
Peruvian Metals Announces Third Quarter Production at the Aguila Norte Processing Plant and Provides Sampling Update from the Tailings Area

Peruvian Metals Announces Third Quarter Production at the Aguila Norte Processing Plant and Provides Sampling Update from the Tailings Area

Peruvian Metals Corp (TSXV: PER,OTC:DUVNF) (OTCQB: DUVNF) ("Peruvian Metals" or the "Company") announces third quarter production results and the start of a detailed auger drilling program on the tailings area at its 80-per-cent-owned Aguila Norte processing plant ("Aguila Norte" or the "Plant")... Keep Reading...
Kevin Smith, gold bars.

Kevin Smith: Gold Run Still Early, Two Paths to US$20,000 Price Target

Kevin Smith, CEO of Crescat Capital, shares his outlook for gold, including two paths it can take to reach his US$20,000 per ounce price target. He also explains why junior miners represent the biggest chance for gains. Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!Securities... Keep Reading...
Keith Boyle, New Found Gold.

Producing Gold Now, Share Price Re-Rate Ahead? | New Found Gold's Keith Boyle

Keith Boyle of New Found Gold (TSX:NFGC,NYSEAMERICAN:NFGC) shares his thoughts on the gold market and weighs in on the company's phased approach to bringing its Newfoundland-based Hammerdown and Queensway gold assets online. "I think we're in that consolidation phase before the next leg up, and... Keep Reading...
Martino de Ciccio, Montage Gold.

Gold Outlook Strong, First Pour at Koné in Q4 | Montage Gold's Martino de Ciccio

Martino de Ciccio of Montage Gold (TSX:MAU,OTCQX:MAUTF) shares his thoughts on the gold market as his company prepares to pour first gold at its Koné mine in Côte d'Ivoire. "I couldn't think of a better time to be entering production than than now," he said. Don’t forget to follow us... Keep Reading...
John Feneck, gold bars.

John Feneck: Gold, Defense Metals, Energy — 7 Stocks I'm Watching

John Feneck, portfolio manager and consultant at Feneck Consulting, shares his latest thoughts on gold, including where he sees the yellow metal ending the year. While he's optimistic about 2027, he doesn't see it retaking all-time highs before then. Feneck also mentions gold, defense metals and... Keep Reading...
A red pushpin is placed over Manitoba on a detailed map with surrounding regions and water bodies.

Hudbay Minerals Extends Snow Lake Reserve Life to 2043

Hudbay Minerals (TSX:HBM,NYSE:HBM) announced an updated mine plan for its Snow Lake operations in Manitoba, extending the project's proven and probable reserve life by two years to 2043.The updated schedule forecasts annual production of 185,000 ounces of gold between 2026 and 2030, driven by... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

QIMC Engages Global Seismic Processing Leader Earth Signal to Advance Nova Scotia Hydrogen and Helium Multi-Gas Pilot Production Pathway

Peruvian Metals Announces Third Quarter Production at the Aguila Norte Processing Plant and Provides Sampling Update from the Tailings Area

Finlay identifies 2.4 km long IP Anomaly at the IFT Target on its SAY Property

One Bullion Completes Second Hole of 2026 Drilling Program at Vumba Gold Project

Related News

QIMC Engages Global Seismic Processing Leader Earth Signal to Advance Nova Scotia Hydrogen and Helium Multi-Gas Pilot Production Pathway

base metals investing

Finlay identifies 2.4 km long IP Anomaly at the IFT Target on its SAY Property

precious metals investing

One Bullion Completes Second Hole of 2026 Drilling Program at Vumba Gold Project

base metals investing

RETRANSMISSION: Homeland and Westwin Sign Binding Offtake Agreement at Red Flat

energy investing

Standard Uranium Intersects Significant Structure, Alteration, and Anomalous Radioactivity in Multiple Drill Holes at the Davidson River Project; Concludes Summer Drill Program

base metals investing

Noble Minerals launches ground follow-up of AirTEM, Heli-borne Survey Near Havre St. Pierre, Quebec

base metals investing

Cascadia Steps Out and Drills 75.55 m of 1.19% Cu and 0.97 g/t Au at the Carmacks Project, Yukon