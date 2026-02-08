ICE Launches FTSE® South Korea RIC Capped Index Futures

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today announced the launch of FTSE® South Korea RIC Capped Index Futures (FTSE® Korea futures).

This new CFTC-approved contract (contract code: SKO), created in alignment with FTSE Russell and the Korea Exchange Inc. (KRX), combines FTSE Russell's RIC Capped methodology - developed to support regulatory alignment and limit single‑name concentration - with KRX's market expertise and ICE's globally traded, deeply liquid futures platform. The contract is designed to provide international investors with efficient and consistent access to Korea's equity market.

The contract is USD-denominated and designed to support effective portfolio and risk management needs to help enable international investor's participation in South Korean equity markets. The new FTSE® Korea futures is part of ICE's Index futures suite and can be traded directly by U.S.-based market participants.

"By partnering with FTSE Russell and KRX, we are introducing a CFTC approved futures contract designed to expand global access to the Korean equity market," said Caterina Caramaschi, Vice President of Financial Derivatives at ICE. "This new product reflects ICE's continued focus on creating transparent, efficient markets for our customers, supported by deep liquidity across our international suite of equity index derivatives."

"This launch underscores FTSE Russell's commitment to delivering robust, investable benchmarks that support efficient global market access," said Jan Thorwirth, Head of Asia Derivatives and Partnerships at FTSE Russell. "By combining our RIC-capped index methodology with ICE's global futures platform, and in partnership with KRX, we are enabling international investors to manage South Korea equity exposure with greater transparency, consistency and capital efficiency."

The contract enhances ICE's existing FTSE® Index derivatives franchise, which offers the broadest suite of highly liquid, cost-effective and margin-efficient tools for accessing and managing U.K. equity risk via ICE's FTSE® 100, FTSE® 250 futures and options and FTSE® 100 Dividend futures. By trading FTSE® Korea futures at ICE, participants can utilize margin offsets across ICE's U.S. Equity Index futures, improving capital utilization and enhancing overall portfolio efficiency.

For more information on the contracts, please contact equities@ice.com or visit www.ice.com/equity-derivatives/ftse-south-korea-ric-capped-index-futures .

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE's futures, equity, and options exchanges – including the New York Stock Exchange – and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology , we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here . Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 – Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the SEC on February 5, 2026.

ICE Media Contact:
Jess Tatham
jess.tatham@ice.com
+44 7377 947136
media@ice.com

I CE Investor Contact:
Steve Eagerton
steve.eagerton@ice.com
+1 904 571 0530
investors@ice.com

