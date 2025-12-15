ICE Climate Data Available via the Investortools Platform Enhances Climate Risk Analysis for Fixed Income Investors

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, and Investortools, Inc., a leading provider of fixed-income software solutions supporting over $1 trillion in AUM, today announced that ICE Climate data is now available on the Investortools' platform.
Through this collaboration, ICE's municipal-level climate risk data will be integrated into Investortools' Perform system, offering clients direct access to advanced risk indicators for use in credit research, portfolio management, trade compliance, and performance reporting. ICE and Investortools are working together to provide tools that enhance transparency and support long-term risk assessment in the fixed income markets.
"By integrating our climate risk data into the Investortools ecosystem, we're simplifying the process for credit analysts and portfolio managers to access location-specific risk metrics when and where they need them," said Larry Lawrence, Head of ICE Climate. "We're excited to expand the reach of our data and provide a more efficient path for clients to incorporate climate risk insights into their investment decisions."
As part of the integration, users will have access to key indicators such as forward-looking physical climate risk scores and value-at-risk metrics for flood, hurricane, wildfire, and drought. Additional metrics include emissions and economic exposure data, providing a comprehensive view of climate-related risk to help support more informed investment decisions.
"By bringing ICE Climate data into the platform, we're enabling our users to apply climate risk intelligence directly to their existing investment workflows," said Mike Green, Co-CEO and Chief Operating Officer of Investortools. "This integration supports consistent, data-driven analysis across research, risk management, and portfolio teams."
The integration of ICE's climate data into Investortools builds on the existing collaboration between the two companies, which already includes connectivity with ICE Bonds' BondPoint and TMC execution platforms and access to ICE BofA Indices via the Investortools Dealer Network (IDN). With this addition, Investortools users can now incorporate ICE Bonds' municipal market data, ICE's Continuous Evaluated Pricing (CEP™) for fixed income securities, and comprehensive climate risk data into their processes.
ICE provides comprehensive data solutions that can help enhance market insights, manage risks, and uncover investment opportunities. ICE Climate's high-resolution geospatial platform maps climate, event, and economic data to financial assets, offering tailored views into short-term risk from extreme weather events, forward-looking climate risks, and other economic trends.
For more information on ICE Climate, please visit: https://www.ice.com/climate .
About Intercontinental Exchange
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds, and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE's futures, equity, and options exchanges -- including the New York Stock Exchange -- and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology , we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines, and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.
Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here . Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as filed with the SEC on February 6, 2025.
About Investortools, Inc.
For more than four decades, Investortools has been a leading SaaS provider of solutions regarded by the industry as a prerequisite for fixed-income investment management. Its comprehensive product suite covers portfolio, order, and execution management, performance analytics, 2a-7 compliance, and credit analysis. Trusted by over 200 firms managing more than $1 trillion in assets, Investortools supports SMA managers, fund managers, broker-dealers, and other key market participants. Learn more about Investortools' commitment to innovation at www.investortools.com.
