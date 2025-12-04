ICE Appointed by UK Government to Host UK's Emissions Trading Scheme Auctions Through 2028

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, and home to the world's most liquid energy and environmental markets, today announced that the UK Department for Energy Security & Net Zero (DESNZ) has re-appointed ICE to host UK Allowance (UKA) auctions for the UK's Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) through 2028.

In addition, ICE has published the 2026 UKA auction calendar here: www.ice.com/emissions/auctions/uk-emission-allowances .

ICE has hosted carbon auctions on behalf of the UK Government since 2012. ICE conducted Phase III EUA auctions on behalf of the UK Government from 2012 to 2021 and has conducted UKA auctions on behalf of the UK Government since the UK emissions trading scheme began in 2021.

"Market-based mechanisms like carbon cap and trade programs are critical in allowing policy makers to control the quantity of carbon to align with their environmental commitments, price emissions and decarbonise in the most cost-effective way," said Gordon Bennett, Managing Director of Utility Markets at ICE. "The UK ETS is a successful, market driven program and we are pleased to continue to host carbon auctions on behalf of the UK Government."

UKAs are one part of ICE's global environmental markets where ICE has been a leader for over two decades, offering the most liquid futures markets to trade emission allowances under the EU Emissions Trading System, California Cap and Trade Program, Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative and the Washington Cap and Invest Program.

To take part in UKA auctions, please contact: sales-environmental@ice.com .

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds, and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE's futures, equity, and options exchanges -- including the New York Stock Exchange -- and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology , we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines, and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here . Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as filed with the SEC on February 6, 2025.

ICE Media Contact
Jess Tatham
+44 7377 947136
jess.tatham@ice.com
media@ice.com

I CE Investor Relations Contact
Katia Gonzalez
+1 678 981 3882
katia.gonzalez@ice.com
investors@ice.com

