IBN Announces Latest Episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast featuring Tony Giardini, CEO of Trilogy Metals Inc.

IBN Announces Latest Episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast featuring Tony Giardini, CEO of Trilogy Metals Inc.

Via IBNIBN a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

The MiningNewsWire Podcast features revealing sit-downs with executives who are shaping the future of the global mining industry. The latest episode features Tony Giardini, President and CEO of Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSE American: TMQ) (TSX: TMQ) , a North American mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing high-grade copper and critical mineral assets in Alaska.

To begin the interview, Giardini provided an overview of Trilogy's mission and projects in Alaska.

"Trilogy Metals is focused on a number of critical metals. We have two large exploration deposits in the great state of Alaska. One is a polymetallic deposit called Arctic… Then we have an advanced-stage exploration project called Bornite, which is a copper-cobalt deposit… The real story for us is about the exploration potential in the district and the opportunities that we have there."

He went on to discuss Trilogy's strategy in partnership with South32, highlighting the capital allocation approach between the Arctic and Bornite projects.

"Australia-based South32 is a large multinational that contributed $145 million to create a 50/50 JV on the district. In addition to that, they invested $30 million in exploration spending, plus they own 11% of Trilogy outright. We look at that as validation of what we have up in the Ambler Mining District, because they've done their due diligence on the opportunities and upside. It's really about how we move things forward… We have advanced engineering studies done at the JV level on the Arctic project, and we're at the cusp of starting the actual mine permitting process... which we hope will happen in the near term."

Giardini also shared insights into how Trilogy is positioning its projects amid growing demand for domestic critical minerals.

"The U.S. has really designated… copper, zinc and recently lead and silver as critical metals. So, we see those as being very important to U.S. domestic supply considerations, and we think there's an opportunity to bring this project forward at a critical time… When we look at a deposit like ours—whether Arctic or Bornite—we see that it has the potential to provide domestic sources of these critical metals to the U.S. economy."

Join IBN's Carmel Fisher and Tony Giardini, President and CEO of Trilogy Metals , for a conversation on unlocking Alaska's copper resources, advancing strategic partnerships, and fueling America's critical minerals supply chain.

To hear the whole podcast and subscribe for future episodes, visit https://podcast.miningnewswire.com

The latest installment of The MiningNewsWire Podcast continues to reinforce IBN's commitment to the expansion of its robust network of brands, client partners, followers and the growing IBN Podcast Series . For more than 19 years, IBN has leveraged this commitment to provide unparalleled distribution and corporate messaging solutions to 500+ public and private companies .

To learn more about IBN's achievements and milestones via a visual timeline, visit: https://IBN.fm/TimeLine

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration and development company holding a 50 percent interest in Ambler Metals LLC, which has a 100 percent interest in the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects in northwestern Alaska. On December 19, 2019, South32, a globally diversified mining and metals company, exercised its option to form a 50/50 joint venture with Trilogy. The UKMP is located within the Ambler Mining District which is one of the richest and most-prospective known copper-dominant districts in the world. It hosts world-class polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") deposits that contain copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver, and carbonate replacement deposits which have been found to host high-grade copper and cobalt mineralization. Exploration efforts have been focused on two deposits in the Ambler Mining District – the Arctic VMS deposit and the Bornite carbonate replacement deposit. Both deposits are located within a land package that spans approximately 190,929 hectares. Ambler Metals has an agreement with NANA Regional Corporation, Inc., an Alaska Native Corporation that provides a framework for the exploration and potential development of the Ambler Mining District in cooperation with local communities. Trilogy's vision is to develop the Ambler Mining District into a premier North American copper producer while protecting and respecting subsistence livelihoods.

For more information, visit the company's website at www.TrilogyMetals.com

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 19+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) , IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

IBN
Austin, Texas
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
512.354.7000 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Trilogy Metals Inc.TMQ:CATSX:TMQPlatinum Investing
TMQ:CA
The Conversation (0)
Trilogy Metals Inc.

Trilogy Metals Inc.

Trilogy Metals Inc is an exploration stage company engaged in mineral exploration. The company focuses on exploring and developing its mineral resource properties, which include the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects (UKMP or UKMP Projects), in the Ambler mining district located in Alaska, the United States. Its properties have the Arctic copper-zinc- lead-gold-silver project and other mineralized targets within a volcanogenic massive sulfide belt, and it also has a bornite carbonate-hosted copper project.

Toy tank on stacked and scattered US dollar bills.

NATO Defense Spending Pledge Puts Spotlight on Platinum Group Metals

NATO’s decision to increase defense spending is casting fresh attention on the strategic role of platinum group metals (PGMs), a suite of critical minerals essential to aerospace and military technologies.

The World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC), in its latest "60 Seconds in Platinum" briefing, noted that sustained growth in defense budgets could translate into higher demand for PGMs, which are already deeply embedded in critical defense and aerospace systems.

In the Hague Summit Declaration issued June 25, 2025, alliance leaders committed to raising defense expenditure to 5 percent of GDP annually by 2035, a significant step up from the longstanding 2 percent guideline.

Keep reading...Show less
Shanghai skyline at night, vibrant lights reflecting on the Huangpu River.

Shanghai Platinum Week Showcases China’s Dominance in Global PGMs Demand

China is solidifying its position as the primary engine for global platinum demand

Record participation in Shanghai Platinum Week underscores the country’s expanding influence in a market facing a deepening supply deficit. The event, which attracted over 590 delegates from 30 countries, took place at a critical moment — just as the platinum market is tightening and a supply shortfall is deepening through 2029.

The World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) notes that China now accounts for 64 percent of global demand for platinum bars and coins — up from 11 percent in 2019 — driven largely by investors seeking alternatives to gold.

Keep reading...Show less
Stacked platinum bars with blurred movement effect.

Platinum Price Update: H1 2025 in Review

Platinum began the year trading between US$900 and US$1,100 per ounce.

While platinum and other platinum-group metals are considered precious metals, they largely trade on demand from the auto sector. Platinum is used as a catalyst to control emissions from internal combustion engine vehicles.

Over the past several years, demand for electric and hybrid vehicles has increased, which has led to a reduction in platinum loadouts and lowered overall demand. However, with changing environmental regulations, an end to electric vehicle (EV) mandates and tax credits, the market may be experiencing a turnaround in H1.

Keep reading...Show less
Bar chart with silver and platinum bars and "Weekly Editor's Picks" text.

Editor's Picks: Platinum Hits 11 Year High, Expert Touts Silver's Bullish Future

It was a week of downward momentum for the gold price.

The yellow metal neared the US$3,400 per ounce level on Monday (June 23) as investors reacted to the weekend's escalation in tensions in the Middle East, but sank to just above US$3,300 the next day.

The decline came as US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire. While the ceasefire has not gone entirely smoothly, with Trump expressing displeasure about violations, the news appeared to calm investors.

Keep reading...Show less
Closeup of a platinum bar.

Platinum Price Surges to 11 Year High, Breaks US$1,400

The platinum price surged above US$1,400 per ounce during Thursday (June 26) morning trading, reaching its highest level in 11 years amid a wave of speculative buying in the US and China.

In the US, industrial demand for the metal is rising as American carmakers scale back their electrification plans. At the same time, new policies are set to walk back consumer subsidies for electric vehicles.

These Trump administration mandates are expected to result in increased demand for traditional internal combustion engines or hybrid vehicles, which require higher platinum loadouts.

Keep reading...Show less
Stock market rally with rising numbers and green arrows.

Sprott: Platinum Price Potentially at "Tipping Point" as Fundamentals Stack Up

Platinum has experienced robust price activity in recent weeks, breaking out of a years-long range.

Despite a persistent supply deficit, platinum has mostly traded between US$900 and US$1,100 per ounce in the past few years. But on Monday (June 9) it broke US$1,200, reaching its highest level since May 2021.

What has changed for the precious metal? In a May 29 report, Shree Kargutkar, managing partner at Sprott Asset Management (TSX:SII), provides an in-depth examination of the factors driving platinum's recent rise, and analyzes whether market fundamentals can sustain these elevated prices.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Heritage Mining Confirms Broad Zone of Gold Mineralization within a Mega-Quartz Vein System

Blue Lagoon Resources Nears MBBR Commissioning; Adds Key Team Members as Dome Mountain Moves Toward Production

Cartier Begins the Initial Environmental Baseline Studies at Cadillac

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining Confirms Broad Zone of Gold Mineralization within a Mega-Quartz Vein System

Precious Metals Investing

Blue Lagoon Resources Nears MBBR Commissioning; Adds Key Team Members as Dome Mountain Moves Toward Production

Precious Metals Investing

Cartier Begins the Initial Environmental Baseline Studies at Cadillac

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Announces Initiation of Equity Analyst Coverage by Alphabridge Group with Outperform Rating

Precious Metals Investing

Sranan Gold Announces Additional High-Grade Trench Results of 8.9 Grams per Tonne Gold over 5 Metres at the Tapanahony Project in Suriname, Further Expanding the Randy Trend

Precious Metals Investing

New Found Gold Announces Participation in Upcoming Mining Conferences, Including Precious Metals Summit and Mining Forum Americas 2025

Base Metals Investing

Auking Completes A$5m Riverfort Facility

×