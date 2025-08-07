IBN Announces Latest Episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast featuring Pat Ryan, CEO of Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

IBN Announces Latest Episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast featuring Pat Ryan, CEO of Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

The MiningNewsWire Podcast features revealing sit-downs with executives who are shaping the future of the global mining industry. The latest episode features Pat Ryan, P.Eng., Chairman and CEO of Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) , a critical metals technology company developing scalable rare earth element ("REE") refining infrastructure in North America.

To begin the interview, Ryan explained how his background helped shape Ucore's mission.

"As I looked more closely at the supply chains for electric vehicles, I realized there are no metallic supply chains to feed these particular vehicles. I was a board member of Ucore at that time… and encouraged the board to look at actually building manufacturing plants, processing, and moving forward… Rare earth is just another market, but a very new one, and it needs a 21st-century digital manufacturing approach."

He then detailed how Ucore's refining platform gained validation from the U.S. government.

"The U.S. DoD put a bid out… to find the technology for processing and refining in the mid-market, something that's very competitive. We had a $4 million U.S. contract to run our commercial demonstration plant using multiple feedstocks… generating heavy and light rare earth products and running thousands of hours. The DoD came to our Kingston plant and to central Louisiana, where we're essentially doing a copy and paste of Kingston, and they really liked what they saw… They invested $18.4 million in mid-May, and by the end of May, we had a groundbreaking in Louisiana."

Finally, he described how Ucore is transitioning from early-stage discussions to integrated commercial partnerships, with direct involvement from the U.S. Department of Defense.

"We have an MOU. Now, we're moving to definitive agreements. Not just one-off transactions, but multiple-prong opportunities to bring supply back to the Western world. We're putting those building blocks together to create definitive partnerships that allow us to get the job done very effectively. We continue to discuss with DoD on a biweekly basis… what the next part of their journey looks like."

Join IBN's Stuart Smith and Pat Ryan, Chairman and CEO of Ucore Rare Metals , for a conversation on rebuilding rare earth infrastructure, advancing digital refining, and leading the Western critical minerals race.

To hear the whole podcast and subscribe for future episodes, visit https://podcast.miningnewswire.com

About Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

Ucore is focused on rare- and critical-metal resources, extraction, beneficiation, and separation technologies with the potential for production, growth, and scalability. Ucore's vision and plan is to become a leading advanced technology company, providing best-in-class metal separation products and services to the mining and mineral extraction industry.

Through strategic partnerships, this plan includes disrupting the People's Republic of China's control of the North American REE supply chain through the near-term development of a heavy and light rare-earth processing facility in the US State of Louisiana, subsequent SMCs in Canada and Alaska and the longer-term development of Ucore's 100% controlled Bokan-Dotson Ridge Rare Heavy REE Project on Prince of Wales Island in Southeast Alaska, USA ("Bokan").

For more information, visit the company's website at www.Ucore.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Ucore Rare Metals Inc

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. is engaged in REE resource development and in commercializing IMC's critical metals separation technology, RapidSX(TM), for the mining/metals extraction industry - guided by the principles of ESG. Through strategic partnerships, this includes disrupting China's dominance of the US REE supply chain through the development of a HREE processing facility founded on RapidSX(TM) technology, the Alaska SMC in SE Alaska, and the long-term development of its Bokan Mountain HREE resource

×