IBM to Announce First-Quarter 2023 Financial Results

IBM (NYSE: IBM ) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its first-quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 5:00 p.m ET.

IBM Corporation logo. (PRNewsfoto/IBM)

The live webcast of the earnings call can be accessed at www.ibm.com/investor . Please also visit the investor website for the earnings press release prior to the webcast. A replay, associated charts and prepared remarks will be available after the event.

Contact:

Timothy Davidson
tfdavids@us.ibm.com
914-844-7847

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ibm-to-announce-first-quarter-2023-financial-results-301791143.html

SOURCE IBM

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

