IBM and AMD Join Forces to Build the Future of Computing

Companies aim to merge AI accelerators, quantum computers, and high-performance computing to help solve a wide range of the world's most difficult problems

- Today, IBM (NYSE: IBM ) and AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced plans to develop next-generation computing architectures based on the combination of quantum computers and high-performance computing, known as quantum-centric supercomputing. AMD and IBM are collaborating to develop scalable, open-source platforms that could redefine the future of computing, leveraging IBM's leadership in developing the world's most performant quantum computers and software, and AMD's leadership in high-performance computing and AI accelerators.

Quantum computing is a completely different way to represent and process information. While classical computers use bits that can only be either a zero or one, quantum computers' qubits represent information according to the quantum mechanical laws of nature. These properties enable a much richer computational space to explore solutions to complex problems beyond the reach of classical computing alone, including in fields such as drug discovery, materials discovery, optimization, and logistics.

"Quantum computing will simulate the natural world and represent information in an entirely new way," said Arvind Krishna , Chairman and CEO, IBM. "By exploring how quantum computers from IBM and the advanced high-performance compute technologies of AMD can work together, we will build a powerful hybrid model that pushes past the limits of traditional computing."

"High-performance computing is the foundation for solving the world's most important challenges," said Dr. Lisa Su , Chair and CEO of AMD. "As we partner with IBM to explore the convergence of high-performance computing and quantum technologies, we see tremendous opportunities to accelerate discovery and innovation."

In a quantum-centric supercomputing architecture, quantum computers work in tandem with powerful high-performance computing and AI infrastructure, which are typically supported by CPUs, GPUs and other compute engines. In this hybrid approach, different components of a problem are tackled by the paradigm best suited to solve them. For example, in the future, quantum computers could simulate the behavior of atoms and molecules, while classical supercomputers powered by AI could handle massive data analysis. Together, these technologies could tackle real-world problems at unprecedented speed and scale.

AMD and IBM are exploring how to integrate AMD CPUs, GPUs, and FPGAs with IBM quantum computers to efficiently accelerate a new class of emerging algorithms, which are outside the current reach of either paradigm working independently. The proposed effort could also help progress IBM's vision to deliver fault-tolerant quantum computers by the end of this decade. AMD technologies offer promise for providing real-time error correction capabilities, a key element of fault-tolerant quantum computing.

The teams are planning an initial demonstration later this year to show how IBM quantum computers can work in tandem with AMD technologies to deploy hybrid quantum-classical workflows. The companies also plan to explore how open-source ecosystems, such as Qiskit, could catalyze the development and adoption of new algorithms that leverage quantum-centric supercomputing.

IBM has already initiated the first steps towards a vision in which quantum and classical computing are seamlessly integrated, including a recent partnership with RIKEN to deploy and directly connect IBM's modular quantum computer, IBM Quantum System Two, with Fugaku, one of the world's fastest classical supercomputers; as well as work with industry leaders such as Cleveland Clinic, the Basque Government, and Lockheed Martin to demonstrate how combining quantum and classical resources could return valuable results for difficult problems, beyond what classical computers can do on their own.

AMD CPUs and GPUs power Frontier at the U.S. Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory—the first supercomputer in history to officially break the exascale barrier. Today, AMD EPYC™ CPUs and AMD Instinct™ GPU technology also drive El Capitan at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, giving AMD the distinction of powering the two fastest supercomputers in the world, according to the TOP500 list . Beyond high-performance computing, AMD CPUs, GPUs and open-source software also power numerous generative AI solutions for leading enterprises and cloud providers around the world.

About IBM
IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. Thousands of governments and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's long-standing commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service. Visit ibm.com for more information.

About AMD
For more than 55 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies. Billions of people, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research institutions around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees are focused on building leadership high-performance and adaptive products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) website , blog , LinkedIn , Facebook and X pages.

Media Contacts:

IBM

Brittany Forgione , IBM Communications
Brittany.forgione@ibm.com

AMD

Aaron Grabein , AMD Communications
Aaron.Grabein@amd.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ibm-and-amd-join-forces-to-build-the-future-of-computing-302538283.html

SOURCE IBM

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2025/26/c2787.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Advanced Micro DevicesAMDNASDAQ:AMDTech Investing
AMD
The Conversation (0)
InMed Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

InMed Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates for diseases with high unmet medical needs, today reports financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2025 which ended December 31, 2024.

The Company's full financial statements and related MD&A for the first quarter ended December 31, 2024, are available at www.inmedpharma.com, www.sedar.com and at www.sec.gov.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
InMed Announces INM-089 Intravitreal Formulation in the Treatment of Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration

InMed Announces INM-089 Intravitreal Formulation in the Treatment of Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration

  • INM-089 IVT formulation selected for continued development
  • Demonstrated successful delivery at doses up to 10 times the projected therapeutic level, indicating a favorable pharmacokinetic profile and a significant safety margin
  • Dose ranging studies completed

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates for diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced the selection of an intravitreal ('IVT') formulation for INM-089 as a drug candidate to be utilized in the Company's ongoing development program targeting the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration ('AMD').

Michael Woudenberg, InMed's Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President of Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls, commented, "We are encouraged by the recent data demonstrating that INM-089 can be successfully delivered as an IVT formulation, offering several advantages for the continued development of this compound in the treatment of dry AMD. The supporting data generated through the IVT formulation underscores its potential as an effective therapeutic approach for this challenging condition."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cisco Live 2024: Cisco Announces New AI-powered Innovations and Investments to Help Customers Unlock a More Connected and Secure Future

Cisco Live 2024: Cisco Announces New AI-powered Innovations and Investments to Help Customers Unlock a More Connected and Secure Future

News summary:

  • AI-powered innovations build customers' digital resilience by uniquely combining the power of the network with industry-leading security, observability, and data, simplifying adoption, and offering visibility and insight across the entire digital footprint.
  • Cisco Investments has launched a $1 Billion Global AI Investment Fund to advance industry innovation and customer readiness, and support Cisco's strategy to connect and protect organizations in an AI-powered future.
  • This year's show headlined by keynote speakers, including Cisco Chair and CEO Chuck Robbins ; 7x Super Bowl Champion, Entrepreneur & Philanthropist Tom Brady; and from McLaren Racing, CEO Zak Brown and F1 Team Driver Oscar Piastri.

CISCO LIVECisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) kicks off Cisco LIVE 2024 with new AI-powered innovations and investments that deliver a clear message: AI isn't just the latest turning point in technology. It's an efficient, intelligent source of digital resilience that can connect and protect entire organizations and power growth, scale, and an inclusive future for all.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Computer Industry Joins NVIDIA to Build AI Factories and Data Centers for the Next Industrial Revolution

Computer Industry Joins NVIDIA to Build AI Factories and Data Centers for the Next Industrial Revolution

  • Top Computer Manufacturers Unveil Array of Blackwell-Powered Systems Featuring Grace CPUs, NVIDIA Networking and Infrastructure
  • Broad Portfolios Encompass Cloud, On-Premises, Embedded and Edge AI Systems
  • Offerings Range From Single to Multi-GPUs, x86 to Grace, Air to Liquid Cooling

COMPUTEX -- NVIDIA and the world's top computer manufacturers today unveiled an array of NVIDIA Blackwell architecture-powered systems featuring Grace CPUs, NVIDIA networking and infrastructure for enterprises to build AI factories and data centers to drive the next wave of generative AI breakthroughs.

During his COMPUTEX keynote, NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang announced that ASRock Rack , ASUS , GIGABYTE , Ingrasys , Inventec , Pegatron , QCT, Supermicro, Wistron and Wiwynn will deliver cloud, on-premises, embedded and edge AI systems using NVIDIA GPUs and networking.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Broadcom Revolutionizes AI Networking Landscape with High-Performance 400G RoCE/RDMA Ethernet NICs

Broadcom Revolutionizes AI Networking Landscape with High-Performance 400G RoCE/RDMA Ethernet NICs

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) today announced its latest portfolio of highly-scalable, high-performing, low-power 400G PCIe Gen 5.0 Ethernet adapters to revolutionize the data center ecosystem. These latest products offer an enhanced, open, standards-based Ethernet NIC and switching solution to resolve connectivity bottlenecks as XPU bandwidth and cluster sizes grow rapidly in AI data centers.

"At Broadcom, we recognize the significance of fostering a power-efficient and highly connected data center for AI ecosystem," said Jas Tremblay, vice president and general manager of the Data Center Solutions Group, Broadcom. "Broadcom is prioritizing open standards and fostering collaboration with industry leaders to deliver the most extensive selection of high-performance connectivity solutions for AI infrastructure. Our 400G PCIe Gen 5.0 Ethernet adapters yet again underscore our commitment to enable the network-centric AI infrastructure platform."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Approval by ANM of Final Exploration Report for Mineral Rights Leased from CBPM in the Santa Maria Eterna High Purity Silica District

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Approval by ANM of Final Exploration Report for Mineral Rights Leased from CBPM in the Santa Maria Eterna High Purity Silica District

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Brazil's National Mining Agency (ANM) has formally approved the Final Exploration Report for the concession area under the Company's lease agreement with Companhia Bahiana de Pesquisa Mineral (CBPM) in the Santa Maria Eterna District, Municipality of Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil.

The Final Exploration Report includes the NI 43-101 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for Homerun's high-purity silica sand in the Santa Maria Eterna District. The MRE confirms a preliminary resource of 25.56 million tonnes (Mt) Measured and 38.35Mt Inferred of high-purity silica sand (>99.6% SiO₂). For further detail, please refer to the NI 43-101 Technical Report available here: https://homerunresources.com/ni-43-101-belmonte/.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NorthStar Gaming Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

NorthStar Gaming Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

Double-digit revenue growth and record gross margin underscore NorthStar's scalable growth model

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET,OTC:NSBBF) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2025. All dollar figures are quoted in Canadian dollars.

"Our team maintained our pattern of solid year-over-year growth, led by managed services revenue more than doubling over the second quarter of last year," said Michael Moskowitz, Chair and CEO of NorthStar. "Operating leverage driven by continued growth of the business has led to gross margin continuing to outpace revenue growth, with Q2 2025 gross margin percentage reaching an all-time high of 40.8%, advancing our path to profitability. Ongoing innovation and efficiency in our marketing program is enabling us to drive growth while at the same time reducing operating expenses as a percentage of revenue."

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2025 ("Q2 2025"):

  • Revenue1 was $8.5 million in Q2 2025, a 15% increase from $7.4 million in Q2 2024. Revenue in Q2 2025 includes $0.9 million of managed services revenue, an increase of 125% from $0.4 million in Q2 2024.
  • Gross Margin was $3.5 million, a 25% increase from $2.8 million in Q2 2024, while the Gross Margin percentage increased to 40.8% of revenue, up from 37.6% in Q2 2024.
  • Profit before marketing and other expenses2 was $0.7 million in Q2 2025, an increase of 87% compared to $0.4 million in Q2 2024.
  • General and administrative expense was $2.7 million in Q2 2025, an increase of 14% from $2.4 million in Q2 2024. The increase is primarily due to $0.3 million of one-time expenses incurred in Q2 2025 associated with the restatement of prior financial results and disclosure review. G&A expense excluding one-time expenses represented 28.4% of revenue compared to 32.3% a year earlier.
  • Marketing expense was $3.1 million in Q2 2025, a decrease of 16% from $3.6 million in Q2 2024, and represented 35.8% of revenue compared to 48.8% in Q2 2024. The Company continues to realize efficiencies in its marketing program.

Financial Highlights for the Six-Month Period Ended June 30, 2025 ("YTD 2025"):

  • Revenue1 was $16.4 million in YTD 2025, a 23% increase from $13.4 million in YTD 2024. Revenue in YTD 2025 includes $1.1 million of managed services revenue, an increase of 120% from $0.5 million in YTD 2024.
  • Gross Margin was $6.5 million, a 39% increase from $4.7 million in YTD 2024, while the Gross Margin percentage increased to 39.7% of revenue, up from 34.9% in YTD 2024.
  • Profit before marketing and other expenses2 was $1.3 million in YTD 2025 compared to a loss of $(0.1) million in YTD 2024.
  • General and administrative expense was $5.2 million in YTD 2025, an increase of 8% from $4.8 million in YTD 2024. The increase is primarily due to $0.3 million of one-time expenses incurred in Q2 2025 associated with the restatement of prior financial results and disclosure review. As a percentage of revenue, G&A excluding one-time expenses decreased to 29.7% in YTD 2025 compared to 35.9% a year earlier.
  • Marketing expense of $7.2 million decreased 3% from $7.4 million in YTD 2024, and represented 43.7% of revenue compared to 55.1% in YTD 2024.

Recent Operating Highlights:

  • Launched "Summer of Spoils" marketing campaign highlighted by "Exceptionally Canadian" branding targeted at strengthening brand loyalty and player engagement through the busy summer months and reinforcing NorthStar's Canadian roots.
  • The Company sustained record-level customer retention, driven by repeat engagement from recent first-time depositors.
  • Realized continued improvement in cost per acquisition of a customer ("CPA"), down 10% from Q2 2024 due to the increasing efficiency of marketing programs.
  • Completed the Spring Tournament Series in April 2025, with both new and existing players showing higher-than-average engagement levels in subsequent months.
  • Initiated a comprehensive upgrade of our Casino UI/UX to enhance speed, flexibility and overall customer experience.
  • Established a new partnership with Snappy Inc. to deliver personalized, scalable gifting for our rapidly growing base of NorthStar ELITE members.
  • Celebrated our third birthday by hosting exclusive in-person experiences for select NorthStar ELITE members.

Outlook

"We expect to continue to deliver solid year-over-year growth in the coming quarters, driven by steady improvement in our business fundamentals and KPIs," said Mr. Moskowitz. "We have continued with our focus on financial discipline and prudent cost management to maintain our progress towards profitability. As the Ontario market matures, we are excited by growth opportunities in other regions of Canada through our managed services business and the anticipated introduction of regulatory frameworks in provinces such as Alberta."

Q2 2025 Corporate Update Webinar

On August 14, 2025, Michael Moskowitz will present an in-depth Corporate Update, including a discussion of the Company's Q2 2025 Earnings, current operations and strategic priorities. All investors and other interested parties are invited to register for the webinar at the link below.

Date: Thursday, August 14, 2025
Time: 11:00 am EDT
Register: Webinar Registration

Management will be available to answer your questions following the presentation on the webinar platform. You may also submit your question(s) beforehand in the registration form linked above.

Stock Option Cancellations

The Company also announces that it and certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company have, effective today's date, mutually agreed to cancel stock options (the "Cancelled Options") exercisable to acquire an aggregate of 6,026,779 common shares of the Company. These Cancelled Options were granted on March 3, 2023, with an expiry date of March 3, 2028, and were each exercisable at a price of $0.50 per common share. No consideration was paid for the surrender of the Cancelled Options.

Restatement of Results

The comparative results for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 have been restated in the Company's financial statements and the corresponding management's discussion & analysis ("Q2 2025 MD&A") to include additional merchant fees and player bonus expenses which were not captured in the previously published financial statements. Please see note 2 of the Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2025 ("Q2 2025 Financial Statements").

Additional Information

For additional information, please refer to the Q2 2025 Financial Statements and the corresponding Q2 2025 MD&A. These documents are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and on the Company's corporate website at www.northstargaming.ca.

About NorthStar

NorthStar proudly owns and operates NorthStar Bets, a Canadian-born casino and sportsbook platform that delivers a premium, distinctly local gaming experience. Designed with high-stakes players in mind, NorthStar Bets Casino offers a curated selection of the most popular games, ensuring an elevated user experience. Our sportsbook stands out with its exclusive Sports Insights feature, seamlessly integrating betting guidance, stats, and scores, all tailored to meet the expectations of a premium audience.

As a Canadian company, NorthStar is uniquely positioned to cater to customers who seek a high-quality product and an exceptional level of personalized service, setting a new standard in the industry. NorthStar is committed to operating at the highest level of responsible gaming standards.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Throughout this document, management uses certain non-IFRS financial measures and supplementary financial measures to evaluate the performance of the Company. The term "Profit/(Loss) before marketing and other expenses" is a non-IFRS financial measure. This measure is not a recognized measure under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and is, therefore, not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, this measure is provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of our results of operations from management's perspective and to discuss NorthStar's financial outlook. Accordingly, this measure should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company's financial information reported under IFRS. We believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures, including industry metrics, in the evaluation of companies in our industry. Management also uses non-IFRS measures and industry metrics in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, the preparation of annual operating budgets and forecasts and to determine components of executive compensation.

Operating Results

Marketing expenses are a key driver of the business but are completely discretionary. Management considers "Profit/(Loss) before marketing and other expenses" to be a good indication of the extent to which the business' Gross Margin is in excess of its overhead costs, and therefore offsetting some portion of marketing expenses, reflecting improving economies of scale.

$ Millions (unaudited)
Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,
2025

June 30,
2024

June 30,
2025

June 30,
2024
Revenue $ 8,540
$ 7,431
$ 16,389
$ 13,361
Cost of Revenues
5,056

4,635

9,886

8,694
Gross Margin
3,484

2,796

6,503

4,667
General and administrative expenses
2,742

2,400

5,176

4,803
Profit/(Loss) before marketing and other expenses (1)
742

396

1,327

(136 )
Marketing
3,058

3,624

7,155

7,357
Loss before other expenses (1)
(2,316 )
(3,228 )
(5,828 )
(7,493 )
Other expenses
1,527

1,777

3,815

4,417
Net loss $ (3,843 ) $ (5,005 ) $ (9,643 ) $ (11,910 )

 

(1) These measures are not defined by IFRS, do not have standard meanings and may not be comparable with other industries or companies.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada ("forward-looking statements"), including without limitation, statements with respect to the following: expected performance of the Company's business, the Company's growth plans being fully funded, expansion into new markets and future growth opportunities, and expected benefits of transactions. The foregoing are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of the Company's anticipated financial position, results of operations, and operating environment. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. This information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. This forward-looking information is based on management's opinions, estimates and assumptions that, while considered by NorthStar to be appropriate and reasonable as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward- looking information. Such factors include, among others, the following: risks related to the Company's business and financial position; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry risks; future legislative and regulatory developments; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; and those factors discussed in greater detail under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual information form, which is available under NorthStar's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Many of these risks are beyond the Company's control.

If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors not presently known to the Company or that the Company presently believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents NorthStar's expectations as of the date specified herein, and are subject to change after such date. However, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

All of the forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

For further information: Company Contact:

Corey Goodman
Chief Development Officer 647-530-2387
investorrelations@northstargaming.ca

Investor Relations:
RB Milestone Group LLC (RBMG)
Northstar@rbmilestone.com

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NorthStar Gaming to Host Q2 2025 Earnings Webinar on August 14th

NorthStar Gaming to Host Q2 2025 Earnings Webinar on August 14th

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET,OTC:NSBBF) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") announces that it will hold an investor webinar on August 14th at 11:00 am EDT following the release of its results for the second quarter of 2025. The Company expects to announce its financial results and file its condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2025 and associated management's discussion and analysis on August 13, 2025.

NorthStar invites all investors and other interested parties to register for the webinar at the link below. Michael Moskowitz, Chairman and CEO, will be presenting the Company's financial results and an update on current operations and strategic priorities.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Q4 FY25 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Q4 FY25 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Q4 FY25 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Download the PDF here.

Appendix 4C and Cover Ltr qtr ending 30 June 2025

Appendix 4C and Cover Ltr qtr ending 30 June 2025

Energy Technologies (EGY:AU) has announced Appendix 4C and Cover Ltr qtr ending 30 June 2025

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

IODM Ltd (IOD:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

South Oko Geochemistry Confirms Oko West Look-Alike Target

Trading Halt

Silver47 Announces $14 Million Brokered LIFE Financing

Alvopetro Announces Production Results from Murucututu 183-D4 Well and an Operational Update

Related News

Gold Investing

Legacy Minerals Ramps Up Mt Carrington Exploration Amid Supportive Gold Price Trends

Lithium Investing

Global Lithium Resources Receives Mining Lease for Manna Lithium Project

Base Metals Investing

South Oko Geochemistry Confirms Oko West Look-Alike Target

Base Metals Investing

Trading Halt

Gold Investing

Tavi Costa: Gold's Next Catalyst, Silver's Path to US$50, Copper Opportunity

phosphate investing

Top 10 Phosphate Countries by Production

aluminum investing

Metro Mining Eyes 7 Million Tonnes of Bauxite Production by Year End

×