i-80 Gold Announces Details for Q4 and Full Year 2025 Results Release and Conference Call

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSX: IAU) (NYSE American: IAUX) ("i-80 Gold" or the "Company") is scheduled to release its financial and operating results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, including development highlights, on Thursday, February 19, 2026, after market close. Management will host a conference call and audio webcast the following morning at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the Company's full year results and development progress. A question-and-answer session will follow.
The conference call and webcast can be accessed as follows:
|
Date:
|
Friday, February 20, 2026
|
Time:
|
10:00 a.m. ET
|
Telephone:
|
North American Toll-free 1-888-699-1199 / Local or International 1-416-945-7677
|
Please allow a few minutes to be connected to the conference call.
|
Webcast:
|
The webcast replay will be available for 12 months after the event.
|
Telephone
|
North American Toll-free 1-888-660-6345 / Local or International 1-289-819-1450
|
Code 92732#
|
The telephone replay will be available for 7 days after the event.
i-80 Gold's annual report on Form 10-K, including the audited consolidated financial statements and associated Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, will be available on the Company's website at www.i80gold.com, and under the Company's issuer profile on EDGAR at www.sec.gov and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
About i-80 Gold Corp.
i-80 Gold Corp. is a Nevada-focused mining company committed to building a mid-tier gold producer through a new development plan to advance its high-quality asset portfolio. The Company is the fourth largest gold mineral resource holder in the state with a pipeline of high-grade multi-stage projects strategically located in Nevada's most prolific gold-producing trends. Leveraging its central processing facility following an anticipated refurbishment, i-80 Gold is executing a hub-and-spoke regional mining and processing strategy to maximize efficiency and growth. i-80 Gold's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: IAU) and the NYSE American (NYSE: IAUX). For more information, visit www.i80gold.com.
