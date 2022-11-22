Graphene Investing News

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (HG.CN) (the "Company" or "HydroGraph"), a commercial manufacturer of high-quality nanomaterials and alternative-energy fuels announced today that Bob Wowk will join the organization as Chief Financial Officer, effective November 21, 2022. Wowk joins the company during a period of significant ramp-up in commercialization, including signing several NDAs with potential customers and shipping to many customers for initial testing.

"Appointing Bob is part of our overall long-term strategy of enlisting top talent to lead our senior executive team while supporting our application development and commercialization goals to penetrate targeted industries and accelerate sales," said Stuart Jara, a director and Chief Executive Officer of HydroGraph. "Bob's proven financial experience in facilitating the funding of over $5 billion in projects globally will play a direct role in allowing us to achieve our ambitious goals for commercialization in 2023. I also want to thank Mathew Lee for his efforts as CFO over the last months. We are pleased to have him continuing on as Chief Accounting Officer with the company."

"Joining HydroGraph as CFO represents a once in a life-time opportunity to contribute to the commercialization of a ‘change the world' technology and I am excited to be joining an already successful world class management team," said Wowk, the Company's new Chief Financial Officer. "My near-term focus will be building out the back office and support structure including raising non-dilutive capital as needed to accelerate entry into a market that is expected to grow to $2.5B by 2028."

Wowk has over 30 years of experience as a finance and business development executive principally in the industrial gas business and renewable energy sectors. Wowk spent over 20 years with Linde and Air Products in global senior financial roles before transitioning to CFO roles over the last 10 years with small and mid-size companies involved in solar, waste-to-energy, lithium and H2 including ASX listed Fluence, Transform Materials and sPower. He has proven success at scaling technology companies and leading multiple financing rounds in public and private markets. Wowk holds an M.B.A. in finance from The Wharton Graduate School of Business and a civil engineering degree from Lafayette College.

About HydroGraph
HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. was founded in 2017 to fund and commercialize green, cost-effective processes to manufacture graphene, hydrogen and other strategic materials in bulk. Publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange on December 2, 2021, the Company acquired the exclusive license from Kansas State University to produce both graphene and hydrogen through their patented detonation process, delivering one of the highest quality graphenes at competitive price points with one of the lowest environmental footprints in the industry. HydroGraph is the only company in the Americas to be certified by the Graphene Council as a Verified Graphene Producer ® , an independent 3 rd party certification that validates graphene production facilities, verification of production methods and volumes, and quality control processes.

More information about the Company and its products can be found at hydrograph.com . Samples of fractal and reactive graphene are available for testing purposes upon request. Interested parties can submit requests through info@hydrograph.com .

HydroGraph Clean Power Receives Grant for Work at Fraunhofer Innovation Platform for Composites Research

HydroGraph Clean Power Receives Grant for Work at Fraunhofer Innovation Platform for Composites Research

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG) ("HydroGraph" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has secured a $90,000 grant in funding per year for two years for composite work at the Fraunhofer Innovation Platform for Composite Research at Western University.

With the increasing impact of Greenhouse Gas emissions on climate change, there is growing interest in alternatives to internal combustion engines. This research will study HydroGraph's graphene in thermoset resins to understand the effect of filler material on mechanical, electrical and thermal properties. The results will provide valuable information that will help increase the supply and use of graphene for applications that require lightweight and superior mechanical and energy properties.

HydroGraph Clean Power Raises Close to a Million Dollars in Insider Management Stocks

HydroGraph Clean Power Raises Close to a Million Dollars in Insider Management Stocks

Of the $4.2M raised by HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (" Hydrograph " or the " Company ") (CSE: HG) announced last week, more than $700,000, about 17% of the total raise, was funded by the entire executive leadership of the Company, including board members, management, friends and family, reinforcing management's commitment to the Company.

The validation follows recent certification by The Graphene Council as a Verified Graphene Producer®. HydroGraph is currently the third company to be certified globally and the only company in the Americas to be certified.

HydroGraph Clean Power Completes Oversubscribed $4.2 Million Financing to Accelerate Commercial Sales

HydroGraph Clean Power Completes Oversubscribed $4.2 Million Financing to Accelerate Commercial Sales

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG.CN) (" HydroGraph " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement ‎(the " Private Placement ") of units of the Company (the " Units "), pursuant to which the Company issued 35,151,666 Units at a price of $0.12 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $4,218,199.96.

HydroGraph will use the net proceeds of the Private Placement to increase commercial scale ‎production, continue to invest in business development teams, and develop and advance ‎application partnerships.‎ In particular, the proceeds will provide capital to complete the build out of the Company's modular commercial production cell for fractal graphene, the flagship product, that will produce 1 gram per second. Expected to be complete by 4Q 2022, the difference in output will be orders of magnitude higher than current production. The funding will also initiate the development of the reactive graphene commercial production unit with a 200 kg per day capacity—compared to previously 2-4 kg per day—to be complete in 2023.

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. Announces $3 Million Private Placement

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. Announces $3 Million Private Placement

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG.CN) ("HydroGraph" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.12 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000. The Private Placement is expected to close on or about Friday, August 26, 2022.

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.20 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months after the closing date of the Private Placement.

HydroGraph Clean Power Appoints Specialty Energy Expert Stuart Jara as Interim Chief Executive Officer and Kjirstin Breure as President & Director

HydroGraph Clean Power Appoints Specialty Energy Expert Stuart Jara as Interim Chief Executive Officer and Kjirstin Breure as President & Director

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. "HydroGraph" (CSE: HG) is pleased to announce a major step forward in achieving its operational goals with the appointment of Mr. Stuart Jara, a highly accomplished leader with proven track record in both the capital markets and in the hydrogenhydrocarbon gas industry as Interim Chief Executive Officer. HydroGraph is also pleased to announce that Kjirstin Breure has been promoted to President of HydroGraph and is appointed to the Board of Directors.

As both an engineer and MBA, Mr. Jara is a talented executive with extensive experience in the international clean energy, clean technology, industrial and chemical sectors and is known for his strong track record of innovation, execution, operational excellence and building teams that drive results. Mr. Jara has led a wide array of organizations in these sectors from mid-market, private-equity-owned entities to multinational enterprises. Most recently, Mr. Jara was CEO of US-based Transform Materials, a company that has technology to convert methane into clean hydrogen and clean chemicals. Prior to Transform, Mr. Jara spent 12 years in Private Equity where he led over a dozen companies, driving significant revenue growth and successful exits. Mr. Jara also co-founded TransCryogen, a liquified natural gas and compressed natural gas company, which was sold to a US Alternative energy company. Mr. Jara's experience and relationships in the US and other international markets will be extremely valuable to HydroGraph as the company ramps up commercial operations.

Red Tesla car driving on the road close up.

Is Tesla Making a Graphene Battery? (Updated 2022)

The worldwide popularity of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) offerings such as the Model 3 sedan has been good news for important battery metals such as lithium, graphite and cobalt, which are used in electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

The Model 3 in particular appeals to consumers — with its US$40,000 price tag, Tesla believes it will help make EVs available to the masses. According to Statista, it's the world’s best-selling plug-in EV model, with global unit sales of more than 500,000 in 2020.

Because Tesla’s EVs run on lithium-ion batteries, demand for lithium, along with graphite and cobalt, is expected to increase as Tesla sells more of its cars. But some investors are wondering whether Tesla’s lithium-ion batteries may eventually include another interesting material: A single-layer crystalline allotrope of carbon known as graphene.

graphene lattice

What Factors Impact Graphene Cost? (Updated 2022)

Graphene has the potential to spur advances in a variety of sectors, from transport to medicine to electronics. Unfortunately, the high graphene cost of production has slowed commercialization.

Graphene prices have come down substantially since 2010, when it reportedly cost tens of thousands of dollars to make a piece of high-quality graphene the size of a postage stamp.

However, the 21st century wonder material remains expensive. Specific graphene pricing data is hard to come by, but relatively recent estimates peg the commercial cost of graphene in a range of US$67,000 and US$200,000 per metric ton. The wide variance in price range is mainly because price is congruent with quality and not all applications require the highest quality graphene.

HydroGraph Exhibiting at The Advanced Materials Show 2022

HydroGraph Exhibiting at The Advanced Materials Show 2022

HydroGraph CleanPower Inc. (HG.CN) (the "Company" or "HydroGraph"), a commercial manufacturer of high-quality nanomaterials and alternative-energy fuels will exhibit at The Advanced Materials Show USA taking place on October 11 and 12 in Pittsburgh, PA.

The Advanced Materials Show will be co-located with The Nanotechnology Show, as well as The Materials Science and Technology (MS&T) conference. The exhibition will provide a comprehensive showcase of the entire supply chain and the latest in high-performance materials technology for applications including aerospace, automotive, electronics, energy and medical technology.

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2022)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2022)

Graphene is often heralded as the “wonder material” of the 21st century. Investing in graphene companies offers investors exposure to a growing number of graphene applications across a diverse set of industries.

Grand View Research is forecasting that the global graphene market size will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 43.2 percent between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$1.68 billion by 2028. The firm says that revenue for electronics industry applications will be a major contributor to the growth in demand for graphene.

For its part, IDTechEx Research expects industries such as energy storage and composites to make up most of the graphene market, comprising 25 percent and 40 percent of the sector by 2027, respectively.

What is Graphene?

What is Graphene?

Widely regarded as the “wonder material” of the 21st century, graphene’s beginnings are modest. The 2D material was first produced in 2004, when two professors at the University of Manchester in England used Scotch tape to peel flakes of graphene off a chunk of graphite.

The resulting material was a crystalline allotrope of carbon, a characteristic graphene shares with diamonds and graphite. All three are made up of carbon atoms bonded in different ways. For instance, graphite consists of carbon atoms bonded in sheets of a hexagonal lattice, while graphene is made up of a single sheet of graphite.

Of course, simply knowing about the product’s composition doesn’t explain why so many people are excited about graphene. To give investors a better idea of the promise graphene holds — in terms of both applications and profit potential — we’ve assembled a brief overview of the basics, including production, uses and its future. Together, they are a start to answering the question, “What is graphene?”

HydroGraph Appoints Director of Business Development

HydroGraph Appoints Director of Business Development

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. ("HydroGraph" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that Jennifer E. Carmichael has joined the organization as Director of Business Development (Lubricants), effective Monday, August 1.

Jennifer brings a diverse technical and commercial background, with over 13 years of experience in product development, commercialization, and business line growth in the oil and gas industry. Jennifer will focus on the demand for high performance lubricants which is targeted to grow by 3.7% (CAGR) through 2028 from $128B in 2020.

