HUYA Inc. a leading game live streaming platform in China today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 . Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights Total net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 were RMB2,808.7 million compared with RMB2,990.3 million for the same period of 2020. Net loss attributable to HUYA Inc. was RMB312.7 million for the fourth quarter of ...

