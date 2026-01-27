HP Inc. Declares Dividend

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) has declared a cash dividend of $0.3000 per share on the company's common stock.

The dividend, the second in HP's fiscal year 2026, is payable on April 1, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 11, 2026. HP has approximately 0.9 billion shares of common stock outstanding.

About HP Inc.

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is a global technology leader redefining the Future of Work. Operating in more than 180 countries, HP delivers innovative and AI-powered devices, software, services and subscriptions that drive business growth and professional fulfillment. For more information, please visit: HP.com.



