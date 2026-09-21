HP Googlebook 14 Brings Premium Craftsmanship to Google's Newest Connected Platform

Purpose-built and designed to help users work smarter, faster and further with seamless experiences that move naturally between phone and laptop.
News Highlights:
- Keeps users seamlessly connected across their laptop and Android™ phone, enabling tasks, files and apps to move effortlessly between devices while Gemini helps users stay a step ahead
- Moves through the day with an ultra-thin, lightweight 14-inch design, powered by the Snapdragon X Elite platform for advanced performance and long-lasting battery life designed for modern productivity
- Advances purposeful design with recycled metal, post-consumer recycled keyboard components, ocean-bound plastic, recycled/certified-source packaging, and EPEAT Gold with Climate+ certification
- Elevates collaboration with a 3K OLED touch display, 5MP camera, quad speakers, HP Audio Boost 2.0 and a premium keyboard and touchpad experience
Today, HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) announced the HP Googlebook 14, a premium laptop designed to bring the best of HP craftsmanship and the performance and efficiency of the Snapdragon® X Elite processori to the new Googlebook experience. Built for people who move fluidly between their phones, laptops, work, creativity and life, the HP Googlebook 14 combines Google Geminiii, seamless Android phone synchronization and the premium performance and mobility needed to keep up with demanding days.
Designed to work seamlessly with supported Android devicesiii, the HP Googlebook 14 helps bring phone and laptop together in a more connected experience. With features like Quick Accessiv and Cast my Appsv, users can move tasks from phone to laptop, access phone files directly from their laptop's file browser, open supported phone apps without additional installs, and move naturally between devices throughout the day.
"People don't think about their day in terms of devices — they think about what they need to get done, where they need to be and whether their technology can keep up," said Samuel Chang, Senior Vice President and Division President, Consumer Personal Systems at HP Inc. "With the HP Googlebook 14, we're bringing Google's intelligent experiences to life through the premium design, performance, and sustainability innovations people expect from HP, while creating a seamless experience between phone and laptop. The result is a laptop that feels more intuitive, connected and responsive to the way people live and work today."
Premium Design. Connected Workflows. One Seamless Experience.
Today's professionals move between devices, locations and responsibilities throughout the day. Messages begin on a phone, documents take shape on a laptop, and ideas often move across multiple screens before becoming finished work. For many Android users, the challenge is maintaining momentum from phone to laptop without interruptions. The HP Googlebook 14 was created to make those transitions feel effortless, extending familiar phone experiences to the laptop and making it easier to access the apps, files and content people rely on every day.
Designed for individual creators, independent professionals and small business owners, the HP Googlebook 14 delivers the experiences modern users value most, from intelligent assistance and seamless device connectivity to standout audiovisual experiences and thoughtfully designed sustainability featuresvi:
- Keeps phone content close at hand: Designed to work naturally with supported Android devices, users can start tasks on their phone and continue on their laptop, access phone files directly from the file browser through Quick Access and open supported phone apps from their laptop without disrupting their workflow with Cast my Apps.
- Helps users stay a step ahead with Gemini: Built with Gemini at its core, the HP Googlebook 14 helps users stay focused and productive. Features such as Proactive Suggestionsvii, Magic Pointerviii, and Rambler provide contextual suggestions, surface relevant information and turn messy thoughts to tidy text.
- Moves freely through the day with portability and responsive performance: Powered by Snapdragon X Elite and engineered in an incredibly thin 10.91mm design, the HP Googlebook 14 combines premium portability with up to 19 hours of battery lifeix, A vapor chamber cooling system helps maintain cool, efficient performance, while a compact USB-C® GaN charger makes it easy to stay powered from meetings to home offices and everywhere in between.
- Elevates productivity, creativity and entertainment with immersive audio and visual experiences: From the distinctive Glowbar, which provides an elegant at-a-glance view of battery and charging status even when the device is closed, to a vibrant 3K OLEDx touch displayxi, up to 120Hz variable refresh rate, 5MP IR cameraxii with facial recognitionxiii, support for up to two UHD monitors, and quad speakers with HP Audio Boost 2.0, the HP Googlebook 14 helps users present professionally, collaborate confidently and enjoy rich entertainment experiences wherever they work.
- Reflects purposeful innovation through thoughtful materials: Built with recycled metalxiv, post-consumer recycled keyboard componentsxv, ocean-bound plasticxvi and sustainably sourced packagingxvii, the HP Googlebook 14 combines premium design with environmentally conscious materials and EPEAT Gold with Climate+ certificationxviii.
Pricing and Availabilityxix
- The HP Googlebook 14 is expected to be available at HP.com and Best Buy in October for a starting price of $1,199.99.
- Customers will also receive a 12-month Google AI Pro membership at no additional costxx, including expanded access to Gemini, Flow and Gemini Notebook, plus 5 TB of cloud storage. In addition, customers can access a curated bundle of apps and services valued at up to $350xxi, including Adobe Photoshop, CapCut, YouTube Premium and NVIDIA GeForce NOW.
About HP
HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most. Operating in more than 170 countries, HP delivers a wide range of innovative and sustainable devices, services, and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more. For more information, please visit http://www.hp.com.
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i Multi-core is designed to improve performance of certain software products. Not all customers or software applications will necessarily benefit from use of this technology. Performance and clock frequency will vary depending on application workload and your hardware and software configurations. Qualcomm's numbering is not a measurement of clock speed. Based on up to 30+ hours of battery life tested by HP using continuous FHD video playback, 1080p (1920x1080) resolution, 200 nits brightness, system audio level as image default, player audio level at 100%, played full-screen from local storage, headphone attached or through speaker (if no audio jack port), wireless on but not connected. Actual battery life will vary depending on configuration and maximum capacity will naturally decrease with time and usage. Features and software that require a NPU may require software purchase, subscription or enablement by a software or platform provider, and third-party software may have specific configuration or compatibility requirements. Potential NPU inferencing performance varies by use, configuration, software and other factors.
ii Available in select languages and to users 18 years or older. Check responses. Internet connection required. Available to users 18 years or older.
iii Android is a trademark of Google LLC. Setup required. Works on supported devices with Android 17 or above.
iv Initial setup is required. No installations are needed, as apps on your phone are accessible directly on your laptop. Works on supported devices with Android 17 or above.
v Setup required. Works on supported devices with Android 17 or above.
vi Feature availability varies by country.
vii Available in select languages and to users 18 years or older.
viii Internet connection required. Available to users 18 years or older. Results may vary depending on visual matches and are intended for illustrative purposes only. Sequences may be shortened. Please check responses for accuracy.
ix Battery life tested by HP using continuous H.264/VP9 1080p video playback at 30 fps and 142 nits brightness. Actual battery life will vary depending on configuration and maximum capacity will naturally decrease with time and usage.
x All performance specifications represent the typical specifications provided by HP's component manufacturers; actual performance may vary, either higher or lower. Display measured diagonally
xi Optional touch capability on select configurations.
xii Camera resolution refers to the image sensor active pixels. The actual image capture pixels and aspect ratio depend on the app selected.
xiii Facial recognition supported through Googlebook Face Unlock. Facial recognition is subject to hardware, software, and operating system compatibility. Biometric authentication features require user enrollment and consent. Biometric data used for authentication is managed in accordance with applicable operating system and device security requirements. Internet access may be required for setup.
xiv Laptops manufactured with recycled metal material in product covers. Percentage of recycled metal varies by product.
xv Keyboard components contain post-consumer recycled materials.
xvi Percentage of ocean-bound plastic contained in each component varies by product.
xvii 100% outer box packaging made from sustainably sourced certified and recycled fibers. Packaging material is 100% sustainability sourced.
xviii EPEAT registered where applicable, tier levels may vary by country. See www.epeat.net for registration status and tier levels by country.
xixPricing and availability subject to change without notice.
xx$239.88 value based on monthly auto-renewal rate, for a limited time only. The Google AI Pro trial offer is available to eligible users with the purchase and activation of an eligible Googlebook on or after October 1, 2026. This offer is limited to users in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States. Redeem the offer by March 31, 2027 at 11:59pm PT. Google AI Pro will charge $19.99/month or then-current subscription fee for Google AI Pro (minus applied offers plus applicable taxes) after the trial ends. Cancel anytime. Certain AI benefits are only available for those aged 18+. Gemini for Gmail, Docs and more is available in select languages.
xxiAvailable for a limited time. Terms and conditions apply. See googlebook.com/app-offer-terms-and-conditions for full terms. Value is based on the price of redeeming all subscriptions for the full term.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/33a4428a-157c-4e15-897b-dbf0d239f9fe
Media Contacts MediaRelations@hp.com hp.com/go/newsroom