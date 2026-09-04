HP Announces New OmniBook PCs to Help Build the Next Generation of AI Experiences

News Highlights:
- Empowers AI builders, creators, gamers, and developers with HP's newest OmniBook PCs powered by NVIDIA RTX Spark
- Accelerates intelligent workflows with personal agents, local AI experiences and advanced content creation capabilities
- Enables ambitious AI development and creative projects with the HP OmniBook Ultra 16, designed for users building what's next
- Extends next-generation AI experiences to a highly portable form factor with the HP OmniBook X 14, built for creators on the move
- Expands HP's portfolio of RTX Spark-powered AI PCs for creators, gamers, developers, and advanced AI users
Today, HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) announced its new HP OmniBook Ultra 16 and HP OmniBook X 14 along with new details around the upcoming HP OmniDesk, all powered by NVIDIA RTX Spark and Windows. Together, the devices expand HP's portfolio of next-generation AI PCs designed for creators, developers, entrepreneurs, gamers, and advanced AI users. First previewed at Computex in June, the world's thinnest RTX Spark laptopsi bring personal agents, local AI, advanced content creation and RTX technologies into premium designs, redefining how people create, develop, play, and work on their PCs.
"As AI transforms the way people create, develop, game, and work, HP is focused on delivering devices that help bring intelligent experiences directly into everyday workflows," said Samuel Chang, Senior Vice President and Division President, Consumer Personal Systems at HP Inc. "The HP OmniBook Ultra 16, HP OmniBook X 14, and HP OmniDesk powered by RTX Spark represent a new generation of Windows PCs designed for developers, creators, gamers, and innovators who want local intelligent assistants and AI-powered applications, including open-source tools working alongside them."
NVIDIA RTX Spark reinvents personal computing, combining personal agents, advanced content creation and high-performance gaming in a new platform engineered from the ground up for the next wave of Windows PC experiences. Designed for creators, AI developers, and gamers, RTX Spark brings NVIDIA's full-stack AI platform and full suite of RTX technologies to slim laptops with all-day battery life and compact desktops.
AI PCs Built for Builders, Creators, and Advanced Users
AI is rapidly evolving from simple prompts to intelligent agents and assistants capable of helping people create, automate and solve problems in entirely new ways. The newest OmniBooks and OmniDesk powered by RTX Spark and Windows are designed for this next generation of personal computing, bringing together agents, local AI, advanced content creation capabilities, and RTX technologies in premium devices built around the needs of modern creators, developers, gamers, and innovators. Whether building intelligent applications, creating content, exploring emerging AI workflows or balancing productivity with entertainment, these devices are designed to help users accomplish more with AI working alongside them on-device or cloud.
Build What's Next with the HP OmniBook Ultra 16
Designed for AI builders, developers, creators, gamers, and entrepreneurs tackling complex projects, the HP OmniBook Ultra 16 delivers the performance, scale and immersive experiences needed to bring ambitious ideas to life. Engineered for users developing AI-powered applications, experimenting with emerging agentic workflows, creating content, and tackling demanding creative projects, the laptop allows users to:
- Build bigger, faster: Intelligent assistants, local AI capabilities, and agentic workflows help users automate repetitive work, accelerate creativity, and focus on solving larger challenges. For developers and creators working at scale, configurations with up to 128 GB of unified memory and up to 1 petaflop FP4 AI performance are designed to enable larger models, including open source and open weight, powering more complex workflows and faster iteration.
- Sustain demanding AI workloads: HP's first consumer tower hinge and trunk architecture maximizes airflow and heat dissipation in an exceptionally thin premium design. Combined with larger heat pipes and dual ultra-thin fans, the system is designed to support sustained AI development, creative production, and emerging agentic workloads.
- See every detail and hear every difference: A 16-inch 3K OLED display with VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 1000 certification is paired with quad speakers powered by smart amplifiers to deliver vibrant visuals, deep contrast and immersive audio experiences for content creation, entertainment, and everyday productivity.
- Power through ambitious projects: Designed for creators and developers working across demanding AI and creative workflows, the OmniBook Ultra 16 combines a 99 Wh battery for up to 17 hours of battery lifeii with fast charging support, enabling users to spend more time creating and less time tethered to an outlet, with the ability to recharge up to 50% in approximately 30 minutes.iii
Create Anywhere with the HP OmniBook X 14
For creators, developers, and AI enthusiasts who want powerful AI experiences in a device built for mobility, the HP OmniBook X 14 extends RTX Spark experiences into HP's thin-and-light OmniBook X portfolio. Designed for users who move fluidly between work, creativity, and entertainment, the device brings personal agents, local AI and creator-focused experiences into a highly portable premium design.
- Access AI wherever inspiration strikes: The OmniBook X 14 brings personal agents, local AI, creator workflows, and RTX graphics into a compact form factor designed to support productivity, content creation, and emerging AI experiences wherever users work and create.
- Designed for everyday creators: Built for users who want one device for both professional work and personal passions, the OmniBook X 14 supports modern workflows that blend productivity, content creation, AI-assisted experiences, and entertainment into a single premium PC experience.
- Travel light without sacrificing capability: A thin-and-light design combined with HP's advanced rear thermal architecture, heat-pipe design, and optimized airflow helps enable demanding AI-powered experiences while maintaining portability.
- Immerse yourself in every project: A premium OLED display with VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 1000 certification delivers vibrant visuals, deep contrast, and rich detail for content creation, collaboration, gaming, and entertainment.
- Stay productive from anywhere: Built for creators and AI enthusiasts on the move, the OmniBook X 14 delivers up to 15 hours of battery lifeii and supports fast charging with a 140W USB-C® GaN adapter, allowing users to recharge up to 50% in approximately 30 minutes.iii
Bring Advanced AI Computing to the Desktop with HP OmniDesk
The HP OmniDesk powered by RTX Spark further expands HP's exploration of compact, high-performance AI computing designed to bring advanced capabilities closer to where people create, develop, and work. With always-on performance, the desktop is designed to keep long-running AI agents and tasks moving, even when users step away. Additional details on experiences, features, and availability will be shared closer to availability.
Pricing and Availabilityiv
- The HP OmniBook Ultra 16 is expected to be available at HP.com and Best Buy this fall. Pricing will be provided closer to availability.
- The HP OmniBook X 14 is expected to be available at HP.com and other retailers this fall. Pricing will be provided closer to availability.
- The HP OmniDesk pricing will be provided closer to availability.
About HP
HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most. Operating in more than 170 countries, HP delivers a wide range of innovative and sustainable devices, services, and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more. For more information, please visit http://www.hp.com.
i Based on publicly available information and HP's internal analysis of 14-inch and 16-inch display consumer notebooks from major manufacturers with Windows on Arm and a thermal design power of greater than 45W as of June 2026. Slimness is determined by the notebook's rear height of 15.73 millimeters on HP OmniBook Ultra 16 inch Laptop Next Gen AI PC and 13.53mm on HP OmniBook X 14 inch Laptop Next Gen AI PC. Rear height measurement is near the back edge where the chassis bottom cover taper ends, excluding transition area to rubber feet and hinge cap.
ii Battery life tested by HP using continuous FHD video playback, 1080p (1920x1080) resolution, 200 nits brightness, system audio level as image default, player audio level at 100%, played full-screen from local storage, headphone attached or through speaker (if no audio jack port), wireless on but not connected. Actual battery life will vary depending on configuration and maximum capacity will naturally decrease with time and usage.
iii Recharges your battery up to 50% within 30 minutes when the system is off using "shut down" command, using the HP adapter provided with the notebook or recommended power adapter disclosed in specifications.
iv Pricing and availability subject to change without notice.
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
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