Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces TR-1: Notification of Major Holdings

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BMXLQJ47

Issuer Name

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

La Mancha Resource Capital LLP

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

NameCity of registered officeCountry of registered office

La Mancha Resource Fund SCSp

Luxembourg

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

02-May-2023

6. Date on which Issuer notified

09-May-2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

23.177854

0.000000

23.177854

62297182

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

Ordinary Shares

62297182

23.177854

Sub Total 8.A

62297182

23.177854%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodNumber of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodPhysical or cash settlementNumber of voting rights% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling personName of controlled undertaking% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

La Mancha Resource Fund SCSp

La Mancha Investments S.á r.l.)

23.177854

23.177854%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

La Mancha Resource Capital LLP ("LMRC") became the fund manager to La Mancha Resource Fund SCSp ("Fund") on 2 May 2023, when LMRC received authorisation from the FCA.
Previous disclosure for these shares of Horizonte Minerals PLC for the Fund was completed by G10 Capital Limited.

12. Date of Completion

09-May-2023

13. Place Of Completion

London, UK

