Award of EPCM Contract to AFRY for Construction of the Araguaia Ferronickel Project Horizonte Minerals Plc, the nickel development company focused in Brazil, is pleased to announce that it has awarded the Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management contract for the construction of its 100% owned Araguaia ferronickel project to Pöyry Tecnologia Ltda the Brazilian subsidiary of global engineering services ...

HZM:CA,HZM:LN