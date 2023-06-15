The Fed Left Rates Unchanged — What Happened to the Gold Price?

Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Araguaia Nickel Project Pictorial Update

Horizonte Minerals Plc (AIM:HZM)(TSX:HZM) ("Horizonte" or the "Company"),the nickel company developing two tier 1 assets in Brazil, is pleased to present the second pictorial update showing construction progress at the Company's Araguaia Nickel Project

Link to pictorial update: https://horizonteminerals.com/news/en_20230615-pictorial-update.pdf

For further information, visit www.horizonteminerals.com or contact:

Horizonte Minerals plc
Jeremy Martin (CEO)
Simon Retter (CFO)
Patrick Chambers (Head of IR)
info@horizonteminerals.com
+44 (0) 203 356 2901
Peel Hunt LLP (Nominated Adviser & Joint Broker)
Ross Allister
David McKeown
+44 (0)20 7418 8900
BMO (Joint Broker)
Thomas Rider
Pascal Lussier Duquette
Andrew Cameron
+44 (0) 20 7236 1010
Tavistock (Financial PR)
Emily Moss
Cath Drummond
+44 (0) 20 7920 3150

ABOUT Horizonte Minerals

Horizonte Minerals plc (AIM & TSX: HZM) is developing two 100%-owned, Tier 1 projects in Pará state, Brazil, the Araguaia Nickel Project and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt Project. Both projects are large scale, high-grade, low-cost, low-carbon and scalable. Araguaia is under construction with first metal scheduled for early 2024. When fully ramped up, with Line 1 and Line 2, it is forecast to produce 29,000 tonnes of nickel per year. Vermelho is at feasibility study stage and is expected to produce 24,000 tonnes of nickel and 1,250 tonnes of cobalt to supply the EV battery market. Horizonte's combined production profile of over 60,000 tonnes of nickel per year positions the Company as a globally significant nickel producer. Horizonte's top three shareholders are La Mancha Investments S.à r.l., Glencore plc and Orion Resource Partners LLP.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the ability of the Company to complete any planned acquisition of equipment, statements with respect to the potential of the Company's current or future property mineral projects; the ability of the Company to complete a positive feasibility study regarding the second RKEF line at Araguaia on time, or at all, the ability of the Company to complete a positive feasibility study regarding the Vermelho Project on time, or at all, the success of exploration and mining activities; cost and timing of future exploration, production and development; the costs and timing for delivery of the equipment to be purchased, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves and the ability of the Company to achieve its goals in respect of growing its mineral resources; the realization of mineral resource and reserve estimates and achieving production in accordance with the Company's potential production profile or at all. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to risks related to: the inability of the Company to complete any planned acquisition of equipment on time or at all, the ability of the Company to complete a positive feasibility study regarding the implementation of a second RKEF line at Araguaia on the timeline contemplated or at all, the ability of the Company to complete a positive feasibility study regarding the Vermelho Project on the timeline contemplated or at all, exploration and mining risks, competition from competitors with greater capital; the Company's lack of experience with respect to development-stage mining operations; fluctuations in metal prices; uninsured risks; environmental and other regulatory requirements; exploration, mining and other licences; the Company's future payment obligations; potential disputes with respect to the Company's title to, and the area of, its mining concessions; the Company's dependence on its ability to obtain sufficient financing in the future; the Company's dependence on its relationships with third parties; the Company's joint ventures; the potential of currency fluctuations and political or economic instability in countries in which the Company operates; currency exchange fluctuations; the Company's ability to manage its growth effectively; the trading market for the ordinary shares of the Company; uncertainty with respect to the Company's plans to continue to develop its operations and new projects; the Company's dependence on key personnel; possible conflicts of interest of directors and officers of the Company, and various risks associated with the legal and regulatory framework within which the Company operates, together with the risks identified and disclosed in the Company's disclosure record available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, including without limitation, the annual information form of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2022, and the Araguaia and Vermelho Technical Reports available on the Company's website https://horizonteminerals.com/. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Horizonte Minerals PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/761417/Horizonte-Minerals-PLC-Announces-Araguaia-Nickel-Project-Pictorial-Update

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Result of AGM

Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Result of AGM

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Horizonte Minerals Plc (AIM:HZM)(TSX:HZM) ("Horizonte" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that at the Company's Annual General Meeting held today at Rex House, 4-12 Regent Street, London, SW1Y 4RG, all resolutions were voted on by way of a poll and were duly passed

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Horizonte Minerals PLC 2022 Sustainability Report

Horizonte Minerals PLC 2022 Sustainability Report

Horizonte Minerals Plc (AIM:HZM)(TSX:HZM) ("Horizonte" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has published its 2022 Sustainability Report. This report, which is the Company's fourth consecutive standalone annual sustainability report has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative Standards (GRI) 'Core' option and is accompanied by a wider set of disclosures on Horizonte's sustainability performance. These disclosure standards and frameworks, including the United Nations Global Compact, Sustainability Accounting Standards Board Metals and Mining Sustainability Accounting Standard, and the Mining Local Procurement Reporting Mechanism, provide insight into how Horizonte is making the transition from developer to producer in a sustainable manner and demonstrates the Company's commitment to transparent business conduct and its work to manage any potential social and environmental impacts

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces TR-1: Notification of Major Holdings - 2

Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces TR-1: Notification of Major Holdings - 2

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces TR-1: Notification of Major Holdings

Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces TR-1: Notification of Major Holdings

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp Announces Participation in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, Canada's First Tier I Mining Conference, June 19-21 Quebec City

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp Announces Participation in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, Canada's First Tier I Mining Conference, June 19-21 Quebec City

Featuring Critical Metals Day on June 20, 2023

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp (TSX: NCP) is a Canadian mining exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project towards becoming Canada's next world-class nickel sulphide mine. Located in the Yukon, the Company's asset is host to over 2.5 billion pounds of nickel, 1.3 billion pounds of copper, 7.0 million ounces of platinum group metals ("PGM's") and 137 million pounds of cobalt in the measured and indicated categories positioning the Company well for the rapidly growing demand for these urbanization commodities. The Company is pleased to announce that it will be participating in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, June 19-21, 2023, ("THE Event") at the Fairmont Chateau Frontenac and Voltigeurs de Quebec Armoury in Quebec City, Canada.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Inomin Starts Drilling at Beaver-Lynx Critical Minerals Discovery

Inomin Starts Drilling at Beaver-Lynx Critical Minerals Discovery

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin" or the "Company") is pleased to announce drilling is underway at the Beaver-Lynx property located between the Gibraltar and Mount Polley mines in the Cariboo region of south-central British Columbia.

Drilling at the Beaver property is currently targeting the South zone located approximately 3 km south-west of Inomin's previous drilling discoveries. The objective of the program is to drill test the South zone's potential for significant magnesium and nickel-cobalt-chromium mineralization.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

SKRR Exploration Inc. Completes Watts Lake Property Sale to Fathom Nickel Inc.

SKRR Exploration Inc. Completes Watts Lake Property Sale to Fathom Nickel Inc.

 SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that further to its transaction and news release dated March 22, 2023 the Company received the final cash payment of $75,000 from Fathom Nickel Inc. (CSE: FNI) (" Fathom "). As a result, Fathom now owns 100% of the Watts Lake property consisting of twenty-four (24) mineral claims totaling approximately 13,708 hectares.

SKRR Exploration Inc. Logo (CNW Group/SKRR EXPLORATION INC.)

SKRR's President and CEO, Sherman Dahl commented:

"The 2,000,000 common shares previously received from Fathom Nickel Inc. provides us with continuing exposure to the Watts Lake property. This is just another way that SKRR can benefit from the many quality assets that it owns, has interests in or has sold".

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious and base metal explorer with properties in British Columbia and Saskatchewan – some of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class precious and base metal deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen – although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan . SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl
President & CEO
Tel: 250-558-8340

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward–looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the continuing exposure to the Watts Lake property, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters, and the Company's plans and goals. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, the ability to secure equipment and personnel to carry out work programs, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, the interpretation of technical and scientific data, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and development and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . There is a possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, decrease in the price of metals, equipment failures or failure to obtain the necessary equipment, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward–looking statements or forward–looking information, except as required by law.

SOURCE SKRR Exploration Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2023/14/c2565.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - FWZ

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - FWZ

Trading resumes in:

Company: Fireweed Metals Corp.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Fireweed Metals Announces Mineral Resources for the Mactung Project: the Largest High-Grade Tungsten Deposit in the World*

Fireweed Metals Announces Mineral Resources for the Mactung Project: the Largest High-Grade Tungsten Deposit in the World*

  • Mactung is the world's largest high-grade deposit of the critical mineral tungsten*.
  • Mineral resources total 41.5 Mt Indicated Resource at 0.73% WO 3 and 12.2 Mt Inferred Resource at 0.59% WO 3 .
  • In addition, an Exploration Target is estimated at 2.5 Mt to 3.5 Mt at a grade between 0.4% and 0.6% WO 3 , within the mining shapes that constrain the Mineral Resource.
  • The resource estimate includes estimates for the critical mineral copper in addition to gold and metallurgical test work is underway to determine recoveries of these by-product metals.
  • Mactung is contiguous with Fireweed's Macmillan Pass zinc-lead-silver project, accessible by the North Canol Road, and provides potential for future project synergies.

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF) is pleased to announce a new mineral resource estimate for its Mactung Project located in Yukon and Northwest Territories, Canada (Map 1), within the Traditional Territories of the Kaska Dena Nation and First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun, and the Sahtú Settlement Area.

CEO Statement

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Emerita Resources Announces Closing of $8 Million Private Placement Offering

Emerita Resources Announces Closing of $8 Million Private Placement Offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Emerita Resources Corp. (" Emerita " or the " Company ") (TSX-V:EMO) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced private placement offering of units of the Company (the " Units ") pursuant to which the Company issued 20,000,000 Units at a price of $0.40 per Unit (the " Offering Price ") for aggregate gross proceeds of $8,000,000 (the " Offering "). Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a " Common Share ") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warran t"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.60 per Common Share for a period of 36 months following the date hereof (the " Closing Date "). The Offering was led by Clarus Securities Inc., as lead agent, on behalf of a syndicate of agents (collectively, the " Agents ") that included Canaccord Genuity Corp., Desjardins Securities Inc., Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., and iA Private Wealth Inc.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

×