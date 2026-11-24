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Horizon Petroleum Ltd. (TSXV: HPL) (FRA: HPM) (Tradegate: HPM) ("Horizon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an engagement letter with Leede Financial Inc. (the "Agent"), as lead manager and bookrunner, in connection with a commercially reasonable efforts brokered private placement offering of up to 10,000 convertible debenture units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $1,000 per Unit (the "Issue Price") for gross proceeds of up to $10,000,000 (the "Offering").
The Agent will have an option to arrange for the sale of up to an additional 15% of the Units at the Issue Price, exercisable in whole or in part in the sole discretion of the Agent (the "Agent's Option"). If the Agent's Option is exercised in full, the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering will be up to $11,500,000.
Each Unit will consist of (i) one senior unsecured convertible debenture of the Company (each, a "Convertible Debenture") in the principal amount of $1,000, maturing three years from the Closing Date (as defined below) (the "Maturity Date"); and (ii) 1,429 common share purchase warrants of the Company (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") at an exercise price of $0.50 per Common Share for a period of three years from the Closing Date. The Warrants will be governed by a warrant indenture to be entered into between the Company and a warrant agent.
The Convertible Debentures will be convertible at the option of the holder into Common Shares at any time prior to the close of business on the Maturity Date at a conversion price of $0.35 per Common Share (the "Conversion Price"), being a ratio of 2,857 Common Shares per $1,000 principal amount of Convertible Debentures. The Conversion Price and the Warrant exercise price represent premiums of 30% and 85%, respectively, to the closing price of the Common Shares on November 23, 2026. Upon conversion, holders will be entitled to accrued interest up to but excluding the date of conversion. The Conversion Price will be subject to customary anti-dilution adjustments, including for cash or stock dividends, share consolidations, share splits, spin-off events, rights issues and reorganizations, as set forth in the debenture indenture.
Interest on the Convertible Debentures will accrue at a rate of 7% per annum from the Closing Date and will be payable in cash semi-annually on June 30 and December 31 of each year, with the final payment made on the Maturity Date.
The Convertible Debentures will be senior unsecured obligations of the Company and will rank pari passu in right of payment of principal and interest with all other Convertible Debentures issued under the Offering and all existing senior unsecured indebtedness of the Company. The Convertible Debentures will be subordinate in right of payment of principal and interest to all senior secured obligations of the Company.
In connection with the Offering, the Agent will receive a cash commission equal to 6% of the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering and such number of non-transferable broker warrants (the "Agent's Warrants") as is equal to 6% of the gross proceeds of the Offering divided by $0.35. Each Agent's Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.35 for a period of three years from the Closing Date. The cash commission and Agent's Warrants will be reduced to 3% in respect of subscriptions from purchasers on the Company's president's list. The Company will also pay the Agent a corporate finance fee of $50,000 in cash and 150,000 Common Shares, conditional upon closing of the Offering, at an issue price of $0.35 per Common Share.
The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to acquire gas processing facilities for initial production and electricity sales in Q3 2027 following the Company's recent production test success in Poland, and for general corporate purposes. The production forecast resulting from the recent well test analysis indicates that there will initially be more gas deliverability than is required for the 6 MW of electrical generation.
Dr. David Winter, CEO of Horizon Petroleum, commented: "Our initial gas-to-power and compressed natural gas development is designed to establish production and operating cash flow while providing a platform for the larger-scale development of the Lachowice gas resource. It also allows us to benefit from the high energy pricing environment that currently prevails in Europe and is forecast to continue for the foreseeable future. At current gas and electricity prices that exceed US$25/MMBtu and US$200/MWh, respectively, the planned Phase 1 production of approximately 1.25 MMscf/d for electricity generation of 6MWh has the potential to generate annual revenues exceeding US$10 million. CNG and other potential near term gas sales opportunities would be additive to the electricity sales revenues. We continue to advance our longer-term development plans targeting production capacity exceeding 40 MMscf/d generating over US$100 million/yr by 2030."
The Units will be offered by way of private placement in all provinces of Canada pursuant to available exemptions from the prospectus requirements and in such offshore jurisdictions as the Company and the Agent may agree, in each case in accordance with applicable securities laws. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after the Closing Date.
Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about December 15, 2026, or such other date as the Company and the Agent may agree (the "Closing Date"), and is subject to certain conditions, including the execution of an agency agreement, completion of satisfactory due diligence by the Agent, and the receipt of all necessary regulatory and stock exchange approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").
Any participation by insiders in the Offering will constitute a related party transaction under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") but is expected to be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.
About Horizon Petroleum Ltd.
Calgary-based Horizon Petroleum Ltd. is focused on the appraisal and development of natural gas resources and clean energy opportunities in Europe, with the objective of contributing to European energy independence and security. Horizon is advancing its Polish natural gas assets through a technically focused, phased development strategy designed to unlock their commercial potential. Horizon's management team and Board of Directors comprise oil and gas, business and finance professionals with significant international experience.
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "proposed", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include all information regarding the Offering, the exercise of the Agent's Option, the anticipated use of proceeds of the Offering, the receipt of regulatory approvals and the proposed Closing Date.
Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct. These assumptions include, but are not limited to, that the Company will be able to complete the Offering on terms substantially similar to those described; that the Company and the Agent will enter into an agency agreement; that the Company will receive the regulatory and stock exchange approvals required to complete the Offering; the conditions of the financial markets; and, with respect to the use of proceeds, the sufficiency of the proceeds. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of Horizon to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; risks inherent in oil and gas exploration and development; fluctuating commodity prices; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation; the timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; and competition, as described in more detail in the Company's securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
SOURCE Horizon Petroleum Ltd.
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