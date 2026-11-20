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Calgary-based Horizon Petroleum Ltd. is focused on the appraisal and development of natural gas resources and clean energy opportunities in Europe, with the objective of contributing to European energy independence and security. Horizon is advancing the development of its Polish natural gas assets through a technically focused, phased development strategy designed to unlock their commercial potential. Horizon's management team and Board of Directors comprise oil and gas, business and finance professionals with significant international experience.
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