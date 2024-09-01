Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Horizon Minerals Limited Accomplished Mining Leader Strengthens Board

Horizon Minerals Limited Accomplished Mining Leader Strengthens Board

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to announce changes to its Board of Directors.

Experienced mining executive and director, Mr Warren Hallam, has agreed to join the Horizon Board of Directors as a Non-Executive Director effective 1 September 2024. Mr Hallam is currently a Non-Executive Director of St Barbara Limited and Poseidon Nickel Limited, and Non-Executive Chairman of Kingfisher Mining Limited.

Mr Hallam has a built a strong track record over 35 years in operations, corporate and senior leadership roles across multiple commodities. This includes previous Managing Director roles at Metals X Limited, Millenium Metals Limited and Capricorn Metals Limited. Mr Hallam is a metallurgist who also holds a Masters in Mineral Economics from Curtin University.

The Company also advises that Mr Jon Price has tendered his resignation as Non-Executive Director to focus on other business commitments, effective from 31 August 2024. Mr Price joined the Board of the Company in January 2016 as Managing Director and has guided Horizon through a transformational period of substantial resource growth prior to stepping down as Managing Director in June 2023.

Commenting on the Board changes, Non-Executive Chairman Mr Ashok Parekh said:

"We are delighted to welcome Warren to the board of Horizon as we transition the Company from an explorer to producer. We look forward to his guidance during this exciting growth phase.

On behalf of the board and broader Horizon team, I would also like to acknowledge and thank Jon for his significant contribution to the Company over many years and wish him well in his future endeavours."



About Horizon Minerals Limited:

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.



Source:
Horizon Minerals Limited



Contact:
Grant Haywood
Chief Executive Officer
T: +61 8 9386 9534
E: grant.haywood@horizonminerals.com.au

Michael Vaughan
Media Relations - Fivemark Partners
T: +61 422 602 720
E: michael.vaughan@fivemark.com.au

Horizon Minerals Limited Boorara Gold Project Mining Underway

Horizon Minerals Limited Boorara Gold Project Mining Underway

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to provide an update on the development of the Boorara Gold Project. The proposed mining project is 100% owned and located 15km east of Kalgoorlie-Boulder, adjacent to the Super Pit in the heart of the Western Australian goldfields (Figure 1).

HIGHLIGHTS

- Horizon approved the development of Boorara in late July 2024 to mine a series of four open pits containing 1.24 Mt of ore at 1.24 g/t Au for 49.5 koz of gold

- Mining to occur over 14 months and processing over 19 months at Norton Gold Fields' Paddington plant to generate $30 million in free cashflow at a gold price of A$3,600/oz

- Boorara mining services and surface ore haulage contracts awarded to Hampton Transport Services Pty Ltd ("Hampton") on competitive terms, with no mining contractor payments until first gold pour sold and funds received

- Hampton has successfully mobilised and established the site, and grade control drilling is well advanced

- Mining has commenced with the first drill and blast pattern fired last week to build up broken stocks in conjunction with free dig areas in Pit 2, the larger pit in the Regal zone of the Boorara ore system

- Excavation has commenced on single shift, transitioning to double shift by the end of August, with a second digger shift commencing in September and ramping up to four digger shifts by the end of September

- All activities have been undertaken productively and safely

- First ore on track to be mined in September and processed at Paddington in October 2024

Commenting on the mining of Boorara, Managing Director and CEO Mr Grant Haywood said:

"It is very pleasing to see mining accelerating at Boorara, with all activities being undertaken ahead of schedule and safely, which is a credit to the site team and our contract business partners.

We are eagerly awaiting mining progressing to expose first ore in September and pouring gold bars in October to give us first revenue from Boorara in this strong gold price environment.

This is a major milestone for Horizon as we commence our journey to be a long-term sustainable gold producer, delivering significant cashflows into the business to create further value through our significant portfolio of assets.

Next Steps

Complete Phase 1 of the grade control drilling program, and gradually ramp-up load and haul production activities throughout the remainder of August and September. First milling and gold production is expected in October 2024.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/11CT3RGX



About Horizon Minerals Limited:

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.

Horizon Minerals Limited Nimbus Zinc Silver Project Update

Horizon Minerals Limited Nimbus Zinc Silver Project Update

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to provide an update on the Nimbus silver-zinc project, adjacent to the Boorara gold mine, 17km east-southeast of Kalgoorlie-Boulder in the goldfields of Western Australia (Figure 1*).

HIGHLIGHTS

- The current global Mineral Resource estimate for Nimbus stands at:

o 12.1Mt grading 52g/t Ag for 20.24Moz of silver and 0.9% Zn for 106kt zinc

- A high-grade subset exists within this global resource immediately below the historical pits and has a Mineral Resource estimate of:

o 260kt grading 774g/t Ag for 6.4Moz silver and 12.8% Zn for 33kt zinc

- Concept study has confirmed the optimal economic development pathway through mining of the higher-grade lodes and generation of a silver / zinc concentrate with more drilling required to increase overall tonnage and mine life

- Silver currently trading at A$42/oz and zinc at A$4,000/t

- A Programme of Work (POW) has been approved by DEMIRS and drilling expected to be undertaken in the first half of 2025 to drill test the exploration target

- Exploration Target defined below Nimbus to be tested.

Commenting on the Nimbus silver-zinc project, Horizon Managing Director and CEO Mr Grant Haywood said:

"We see the potential to grow the higher-grade core within the Nimbus resource at depth down plunge and along strike. Whilst we are firmly focussed on delivering on gold production at Boorara and Phillips Find, the Company will continue working to develop a longer-term production profile at Nimbus. We look forward to undertaking drilling in 2025 with the aim of increasing the resource prior to re-instigating a feasibility study for the project".

The Nimbus Project is sits 2km east of the Company's cornerstone Boorara project and 6.5km northnorthwest of Golden Ridge. Both Boorara and Golden Ridge are historic gold mining centres, with Boorara recommencing production activities.

The Nimbus mine site on granted mining leases M26/490 and M26/598 and easily accessed from the Kalgoorlie-Bulong Road via an unsealed haul road. The tenements are located within the Hampton Hill Pastoral Station (Figure 2).

The Nimbus Project was mined by Polymetals in two stages. Phase 1 (Jan 2004 - April 2005) concentrated on mining extremely weathered oxide material in the Discovery and East Pits. Phase 2 (Nov 2005 - May 2006) concentrated on mining remnant oxide and supergene material from the Discovery Pit. Ore treatment was undertaken at an onsite mill utilising a Merrill-Crowe circuit.

The Nimbus Silver-Zinc Project was placed on care and maintenance in 2007 after producing 3.6 Moz of silver from 318 kt of ore processed at a grade of 353 g/t Ag.

MacPhersons Resource Limited (MRP) completed due diligence in August 2011and purchased the Nimbus property on 8th September 2011 from Kalgoorlie Ore Treatment Company Pty Ltd (KOTC) in order to treat ore hauled from their proposed Coolgardie gold mining operations, some 55km to the west. MacPhersons fast tracked the development of the Nimbus project, securing financing and purchasing necessary plant infrastructure.

In June 2019 the former Intermin Resources Limited finalised its merger with MRP, becoming Horizon Minerals Ltd. The Nimbus project was put on hold pending review.

Nimbus was classified as a contaminated site by the Department of Water and Environmental Regulation (DWER) in 2006 as Contaminated - Remediation Required under the Contaminated Sites Act from the historic mining and processing of ore which restricted some activities. Following the merger with MacPherson Resources in 2019, Horizon undertook a Mandatory Review Audit process under the Contaminated Sites Act to carry out cleanup works to reclassify the site. The Company completed the clean-up in 2022 and the MAR report is nearing completion to submit to DWER to reclassify the site. The old plant was removed and the area rehabilitated. The mine office and other infrastructure is still in place and operational and on grid power.

An independent review by Australian Mining Consultants (AMC) and Sedgmen was commissioned in 2022 to assess the historic data, mine optimisations and metallurgical work to evaluate the optimal pathway forward for the project.

The review highlighted the potential of the project through underground mining the fresh higher-grade ore below the historic Discovery pit and generating a silver and a zinc concentrate for sale to potential offtake partners. A gold concentrate was also assessed to improve overall life of mine given the need for additional tonnage to underpin a concentrator at site.

Exploration Target Drilling Zones Identified

Given the drilling success to date along the Gretel-Nimbus-Brindabella trend and the potential for repeat high grade lenses at Nimbus deeps and along strike, a drilling campaign has been designed to commence in the first half of 2025 pending cashflows from gold mining operations.1 Exploration Target drilling zones identified below the Nimbus pits which remain untested are show below (Figure 3 and 4*).

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/UD6988IY



About Horizon Minerals Limited:

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.

Horizon Minerals Limited Quarterly Activities Report 30 June 2024

Horizon Minerals Limited Quarterly Activities Report 30 June 2024

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to provide the June 2024 Quarterly Activities Report. Horizon is an exploration and production company within the Kalgoorlie and Coolgardie regions of Western Australia.

A key objective for the Company is on near term gold production and exploration upside within our large tenement package of 939 km2. The Company holds numerous multi - commodity assets including 1.8 Moz of gold resources, the Nimbus Silver Zinc project, 50% of the Mt Thirsty Nickel Cobalt Manganese project in Western Australia, and listed investments including Richmond Vanadium Technology (ASX:RVT) which holds the world class 1.8Bt Richmond vanadium project in northwest Queensland.

Activities during the quarter focussed on completion of the merger with Greenstone Resources Limited (formerly ASX:GSR), conducted by way of schemes of arrangement under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), whereby Horizon acquired 100% of the fully paid ordinary shares and listed options in Greenstone, which completed on 18 June 2024.

The merger is a logical combination of complimentary assets resulting in a mineral resource base of 1.8 million ounces Au in the eastern goldfields of WA. This endowment allows the enlarged Horizon to deploy a dual track strategy of near-term gold production and cashflow through toll milling and JV opportunities whilst also undertaking work on the cornerstone Boorara and Burbanks assets for a longer life production scenario.

Following merger completion, integration of the assets and teams has been completed, and implementation of the strategy of near term cashflow from projects, culminating in the execution of an OPA for 1.24 Mt with Norton Goldfields to treat Boorara ore at their Paddington processing plant, and a TMA with FMR to treat ore at their Greenfields plant near Coolgardie.

Multiple studies continued and were commenced during the quarter for Boorara, Kalpini, Pennys Find and Phillips Find. Preproduction activities continued for the Cannon Underground Gold Project with dewatering ongoing and all tenders received from underground contractors.

Resource development work continued in the Cannon project area with a resource update for Monument, and estimation of a maiden resource for Pinner. There was minimal emphasis on drilling during the quarter as resources and expenditure focussed on preproduction activities aimed at getting assets into production to generate near term cashflow for the Company.

The balance sheet was strengthened with the shares in TSX and NASDAQ listed Vox Royalty Corporation sold for A$2.93 million (before broker commission and US withholding tax).

MINE DEVELOPMENT AND OPERATIONS

The Company has a clear strategy of bringing assets into production to bring cashflow into the business during current times of record high gold prices. During the quarter, the Company underpinned this strategy by securing ore treatment at two processing facilities over the course of the next 19 months. Development ready projects include the Cannon underground project and the Boorara open pit project. Multiple studies are advancing across the gold portfolio with the aim to be in sustainable production for the years to come.

*To view the full quarterly report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/KMK82590



About Horizon Minerals Limited:

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.

Horizon Minerals Limited Group Mineral Resources Statement

Horizon Minerals Limited Group Mineral Resources Statement

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to provide an updated Mineral Resource Statement for the Company's gold projects located near Kalgoorlie-Boulder in the heart of the Western Australian goldfields (Figure 1*). In addition, following the merger with Greenstone Resources, the Company has also added the Burbanks, Phillips Find and 50% owned Mt Thirsty projects to the Company's resources.

Following the successful completion of the merger between Horizon Minerals Limited and Greenstone Resources Limited (formerly ASX-GSR), additional resource model work and reviews, the Company is pleased to provide a consolidated statement of group Mineral Resources as of 30 June 2024.

HIGHLIGHTS

- Mineral Resources currently stand at:

o 1.8Moz gold
o 20.2Moz silver, 104kt zinc
o 283kt nickel, 40.5kt cobalt and 296.2kt manganese (50% owned)

- Mineral Resources are underpinned by the large cornerstone Boorara and Burbanks assets

- Updated Mineral Resource Estimates (MRE) include a maiden MRE for Pinner, an update for Monument and a revision for Boorara which is currently under an Ore Reserve Study (ORS) from AMC Consultants

- Changes to the gold MREs include:

o Addition of 297,650oz from Burbanks open pit
o Addition of 167,920oz from Burbanks underground
o Addition of 13,000oz from Pinner
o Addition of 3,000oz from Monument, and
o Reduction of 20,240oz from Boorara

- Large Mineral Resource base and ongoing studies pave the way for a development profile aiming at sustained gold production and continuous cashflows

Commenting on the Group MRE upgrade, Managing Director and CEO Mr Grant Haywood said:

"It is very pleasing to have the Burbanks and Phillips Find assets under single ownership with Horizon's complementary and extensive project base. Together this provides 1.8 million ounce gold portfolio, which is a great platform to implement our near term strategy of cashflow from operations and further growth into the medium and long term".

The gold MREs include an updated Monument MRE and a maiden MRE for Pinner, both part of the larger Cannon project area, and a review of the cornerstone Boorara project. A summary of the revised MREs are as follows:

- Monument 740,000t grading 1.18g/t Au for 28,000oz at a 0.5g/t Au cut-off grade

- Pinner 330,000t grading 1.21g/t Au for 12,844oz at a 0.5g/t Au cut-off grade

- Boorara 10.53Mt grading at 1.27g/t Au for 428,000oz at a 0.5g/t Au cut-off grade

Cannon, Monument and Pinner Project Overview

The Cannon deposit (Figure 1*) is located 30 km east-southeast of Kalgoorlie in the Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia on granted mining leases M25/333 and M25/357. The Cannon mine and surrounding area is dominated by mafic to ultramafic rocks of the Bulong Complex overlain by a sequence of felsic volcanics, volcaniclastics and sediments. Lithologies present include komatiitic mafics and ultramafics, peridotites, basalts and gabbros. Sedimentary rocks include shales and cherts with rare, banded iron formation. The geological structure is complex and dominated by the Cannon shear which is recognised as a key ingredient for local gold and possibly nickel sulphide mineralisation.

The gold mineralisation at the adjacent Pinner deposit is similar to Cannon and consists small pods of semi-continuous mineralisation with three dominant directions that highlight the structural complexity observed at Pinner. The dominant lodes trend SW/NE, N/S, and E/W with cross cutting faults influencing the geometry.

Gold mineralisation within the Monument deposit consists of two main zones oriented NNW and NW, dipping steeply to the west. There is some indication of faulting through the centre of the mineralised area.

Boorara Overview

The Boorara Gold Project is located 15 km east of Kalgoorlie-Boulder (Figure 1*) adjacent to the Super Pit, and 1 km southwest of the Nimbus Silver-Zinc Project site where established offices are connected to mains power and existing water supplies.

The deposit is hosted in a quartz dolerite comprising a sheeted quartz vein array system with bounding shear zones and late-stage cross faults. Mineralisation occurs as northwest dipping sheeted and stockwork quartz-carbonate vein arrays within the quartz dolerite host rocks, and steeply dipping zones along sheared geological contacts trending to the north-northwest.

*To view tables and figures with updated mineral estimates, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/181JSBZ2



About Horizon Minerals Limited:

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.

Horizon Minerals Limited Paddington Ore Sale Extension to Satisfy CP's

Horizon Minerals Limited Paddington Ore Sale Extension to Satisfy CP's

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) wishes to update the market on progress for the achievement of Conditions Precedent (CP's) pursuant to the Binding Term Sheet - Ore Sale Agreement (Term Sheet) between Paddington Gold Pty Ltd (PGPL) and Horizon Minerals Limited (Horizon) dated 3 May 2024 to treat 1.4Mt of Horizon ore from the Boorara Gold Project.

The Company and AMC Consultants have been working hard to complete the CP's pursuant to the Term Sheet during the past 45 business days, as there has been numerous iterations of mine plan optimisations, mine designs, and schedules leading to the final Ore Reserve Statement.

Discussions with Paddington representatives continue to be open and conducive to the completion of CP's and a long term relationship. As a result, Paddington Gold Pty Ltd (a wholly owned subsidiary of Norton Gold Fields Ltd) have provided an extension to the initial 45 business days, for a further 15 business days.

A second round of mining and haulage tenders based on a revised mine schedule went out last week, with submissions due on Friday 5 July 2024, most of the tender submissions have been received.



About Horizon Minerals Limited:

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.

