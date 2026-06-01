HONEYWELL TO HOST 2026 UPDATE CALL AND INTRODUCE OUTLOOK FOR HONEYWELL TECHNOLOGIES ON MONDAY, JUNE 8

Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) today announced it will provide an update on its 2026 outlook and introduce a preliminary full year 2026 outlook for Honeywell Technologies, its remaining company following the spin-off of Honeywell Aerospace, before the opening of the Nasdaq Stock Market on Monday, June 8. The company will also host an investor conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT with Mike Stepniak, senior vice president and chief financial officer.
The call follows the Honeywell Aerospace investor day on Wednesday, June 3 and will be followed by the Honeywell Technologies investor day on Thursday, June 11.
A real-time audio webcast of the presentation as well as related presentation materials will be available through the Investor Relations section of the company's website (www.honeywell.com/investor). A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.
About Honeywell
Honeywell is an integrated operating company serving a broad range of industries and geographies around the world, with a portfolio that is underpinned by our Honeywell Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Forge platform. As a trusted partner, we help organizations solve the world's toughest, most complex challenges, providing actionable solutions and innovations for aerospace, building automation, industrial automation, process automation, and process technology that help make the world smarter and safer as well as more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.
Honeywell uses our Investor Relations website, www.honeywell.com/investor, as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts, and social media.
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Contacts:
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Media
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Investor Relations
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Stacey Jones
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Mark Macaluso
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(980) 378-6258
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(704) 627-6118
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SOURCE Honeywell